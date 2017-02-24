Small Cap Value Report (24 Feb 2017) - RMV, BJU, COA

Good morning!
Paul is off today. I'm planning to cover Rightmove (LON:RMV) and anything else that pops up or is requested in the comments. Let me know what looks interesting to you.
Best regards
Graham
Rightmove (LON:RMV)
Share price: 4065p (-4.2%)
No. shares: 93.1m
Market cap: £3,785m
The market was more than a little disappointed with this announcement at first.
It's obviously a highly rated stock, which makes for volatility even when results are quite positive:
Annual percentage revenue growth over the past six years has been within an 11%-23% range, and the last three years have been 17%, 19% and 15%, so today's result is nothing special in that regard.
The operational highlights are fairly impressive, including the claim that Rightmove has a third more residential properties than any other portal. The CEO claims it is "the only place you can see almost the entire UK property market", and appears to have some justification in this claim, despite well-publicised moves by competitors in recent years.
I've tended to think that Rightmove deserved its premium rating in recent years, and that remains the case for me now.
It looks really shareholder-friendly too, with £131 million having been returned to them this year. I'd just have a slight concern about the mix of buybacks within that - I'll need to find out what the rationale wasfor including £88 million of buybacks. They must think the shares are good value at an average price of £40 each!
CEO retirement: This explains why the shares were so weak on the open. The co-founder CEO is retiring after 16 years. He'll be replaced by the COO, who is also highly experienced at Rightmove. See separate RNS.
Outlook: Nothing specific in the outlook statement, just that the BoD is "confident of continued success in 2017".
ARPA: This is a slightly unusual argument and I'm not sure how it works exactly. Rightmove says that the average revenue per advertiser per month for newspapers was £2,500 in 2007, while Rightmove's ARPA today is just £842 per month. While I'm sure that ARPA growth is possible, I don't see the relevance in terms of what newspapers were doing back then!
Commercial property: Rightmove claims to have 86% market share among the top 3 commercial property portals.…
In reply to pck76, post #3
try http://www.investegate.co.uk/
Graham, good morning.
RPC Group
I'd be interested in your views on the recent purchase of the multi-plant US plastic packaging company, Letica, by the UK company RPC Group. The purchase has necessitated a further Rights Issue, the share price has since fallen by 10%.
I hold these shares.
Michael
Hi Graham
I would be interested to know what has caused Shoe Zone (SHOE) to take a sudden drop. Nothing in the news I can see
Ron
Hi Graham,
I know Paul covered it yesterday, but as you're covering Rightmove (LON:RMV) today I wonder what your views are on Purplebricks (LON:PURP) ?
I'm a happy holder but it strikes me it could be a binary outcome - it could be a great success or it could crash and burn so not one to take too much exposure to given the current valuation. What do you think?
Hi Graham, I've been looking at Digital Barriers (LON:DGB) which looks like a falling knife but at some point may be a buy. Are they just a story stock giving the directors lots of jam today at the expense of shareholders? Accounts seem a bit smoke and mirrors to my untrained eye and I sense a fund raising (again) but they seem to have lots of IP, are selling lots but losing money. Not urgent but if you have time sometime.
In reply to RedRon, post #6
Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) it went ex div for 14.8p yesterday, lots of small investors dip in for the divi and sell out after so price is just back where it was..no dramas!
Second vote for your views on PURP please Graham
In reply to pck76, post #3
RNSalert.com is excellent, emails and tweets you at the time of any RNS from any companies you select, and gives you a link to the actual RNS on the London Stock Exchange site.
Hi Graham
Thanks very much for your contributions. I particularly enjoy your commentary on financial sector stocks as that is an area where I will occasionally dabble.
I was wondering if you could take a quick look at TBC Bank (LON:TBCG) which is relatively newly listed Georgian bank (with a full listing). It has put what appears to me to be a good set of 2016 results this morning. Growth in nearly all key areas. Banks are tricky to analyse so just wondering if there are any red flags I am missing.
At nearly £800m market cap it might be beyond the scope of this report.
Many thanks
Ric
In reply to pck76, post #3
I use VOX markets app. Like RNSalert, it will provide notifications in real time when they come in in the morning (or indeed for those cheeky BODs that try to slip them out late in the day!) It's esp useful if I'm not at my comp and have forgotten / am surprised by an announcement from a holding of mine.
Otherwise, when on PC, investegate shows you the morning's line up very clearly.
HTH
In reply to rhomboid1, post #1
Re COA - second that please Graham
Thanks for the suggestions!
Investegate is the source I use and link to in all the reports here so I recommend that everybody goes there for the primary material.
I'll make a few comments on Purplebricks (LON:PURP) later but it is a stock I've commented on before. I didn't claim to know what it was worth then, sorry! Here's my thoughts in December:
http://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-5-dec-2016-pla-purp-rxb-161039/
Thanks
Graham
Hi Graham re. Rightmove (LON:RMV) the one thing that has always struck me in awe is this company's operating margin (and I mean operating margin and not gross margin). Today's results show 75% and I believe this ratio has been above 70% over the past few years.
This underlines the monopolistic power that you mentioned. They are just dominating this sector.
Unfortunately I have never overcome the feeling that it's paper is expensive and have stayed on the sidelines. Maybe I need a mental reset.
Regards. Ram
Hi Graham,
Thanks for your recent contributions it's great to see you part of the team. I just have a question that most likely covers both Paul and your comments. When you say small position or medium/large what do you mean in term of ranges. Due to the nature of the small cap market it would be very different versus FTSE stocks. Does this mean in the range of £2-5k for small, £10-15 for mid? It is not a specific to right move nor will I be making any trades on the above but was more for clarity and understand scale for when you and Paul comment.
Many thanks
In reply to Phil Dunphy, post #17
Hi Phil, great question. When I say small I mean as a percentage of my portfolio - my individual positions can range from anywhere between 2% to 25% of my portfolio, so for me a small position would be about 2%-4%. You're right to ask me to specify, because other people would have a different perspective on this.
In reply to tony akram, post #2
Thanks for the suggestion Tony but I need to prioritise shares with recent news flow. Apologies!
My one comment on Rightsmove; it does a lot of business on lettings. When charges to tenants by letting agents are finally banned in England what then? Who pays for all the current costs e.g on portals and local press etc? I am a landlord and I certainly don't intend to pay more. I think this entire area is bloated and a lot of the easy profit made over the last few years by agents charging both the tenant and the landlord is coming to an end and costs will need to be cut drastically. Whether R can resist this inevitable pressure is a moot point.
Not a problem !!
Thanks for covering Coats - a further look through the reports and previous RNS' will show that the company are in advanced stages of settling their three pension legacy issues. This will leave a well capitalised company, hence why they have reinstated the dividend, I expect this catalyst to rerate the shares in due course. The company have been around since 1735 and were one of the original Footsie 30 members in 1935. I own shares in COA.LN
Hi Graham or anybody who can help
Does any one know the best website to go on to find out directors total holding I currently use
http://www.directorsholdings.com/company/RB./Reckitt+Benckiser+Group+PLC
but I believe they are closing down