Small Cap Value Report (24 Feb 2017) - RMV, BJU, COA, PURP, TBCG
Good morning!
Paul is off today. I'm planning to cover Rightmove (LON:RMV) and anything else that pops up or is requested in the comments. Let me know what looks interesting to you.
Best regards
Graham
Rightmove (LON:RMV)
Share price: 4065p (-4.2%)
No. shares: 93.1m
Market cap: £3,785m
The market was more than a little disappointed with this announcement at first.
It's obviously a highly rated stock, which makes for volatility even when results are quite positive:
Annual percentage revenue growth over the past six years has been within an 11%-23% range, and the last three years have been 17%, 19% and 15%, so today's result is nothing special in that regard.
The operational highlights are fairly impressive, including the claim that Rightmove has a third more residential properties than any other portal. The CEO claims it is "the only place you can see almost the entire UK property market", and appears to have some justification in this claim, despite well-publicised moves by competitors in recent years.
I've tended to think that Rightmove deserved its premium rating in recent years, and that remains the case for me now.
It looks really shareholder-friendly too, with £131 million having been returned to them this year. I'd just have a slight concern about the mix of buybacks within that - I'll need to find out what the rationale wasfor including £88 million of buybacks. They must think the shares are good value at an average price of £40 each!
CEO retirement: This explains why the shares were so weak on the open. The co-founder CEO is retiring after 16 years. He'll be replaced by the COO, who is also highly experienced at Rightmove. See separate RNS.
Outlook: Nothing specific in the outlook statement, just that the BoD is "confident of continued success in 2017".
ARPA: This is a slightly unusual argument and I'm not sure how it works exactly. Rightmove says that the average revenue per advertiser per month for newspapers was £2,500 in 2007, while Rightmove's ARPA today is just £842 per month. While I'm sure that ARPA growth is possible, I don't see the relevance in terms of what newspapers were doing back then!
Commercial property: Rightmove claims to have 86% market share among the top 3 commercial property portals.…
In reply to rhomboid1, post #1
Re COA - second that please Graham
Thanks for the suggestions!
Investegate is the source I use and link to in all the reports here so I recommend that everybody goes there for the primary material.
I'll make a few comments on Purplebricks (LON:PURP) later but it is a stock I've commented on before. I didn't claim to know what it was worth then, sorry! Here's my thoughts in December:
http://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-5-dec-2016-pla-purp-rxb-161039/
Thanks
Graham
Hi Graham re. Rightmove (LON:RMV) the one thing that has always struck me in awe is this company's operating margin (and I mean operating margin and not gross margin). Today's results show 75% and I believe this ratio has been above 70% over the past few years.
This underlines the monopolistic power that you mentioned. They are just dominating this sector.
Unfortunately I have never overcome the feeling that it's paper is expensive and have stayed on the sidelines. Maybe I need a mental reset.
Regards. Ram
Hi Graham,
Thanks for your recent contributions it's great to see you part of the team. I just have a question that most likely covers both Paul and your comments. When you say small position or medium/large what do you mean in term of ranges. Due to the nature of the small cap market it would be very different versus FTSE stocks. Does this mean in the range of £2-5k for small, £10-15 for mid? It is not a specific to right move nor will I be making any trades on the above but was more for clarity and understand scale for when you and Paul comment.
Many thanks
In reply to Phil Dunphy, post #17
Hi Phil, great question. When I say small I mean as a percentage of my portfolio - my individual positions can range from anywhere between 2% to 25% of my portfolio, so for me a small position would be about 2%-4%. You're right to ask me to specify, because other people would have a different perspective on this.
In reply to tony akram, post #2
Thanks for the suggestion Tony but I need to prioritise shares with recent news flow. Apologies!
My one comment on Rightsmove; it does a lot of business on lettings. When charges to tenants by letting agents are finally banned in England what then? Who pays for all the current costs e.g on portals and local press etc? I am a landlord and I certainly don't intend to pay more. I think this entire area is bloated and a lot of the easy profit made over the last few years by agents charging both the tenant and the landlord is coming to an end and costs will need to be cut drastically. Whether R can resist this inevitable pressure is a moot point.
Not a problem !!
Thanks for covering Coats - a further look through the reports and previous RNS' will show that the company are in advanced stages of settling their three pension legacy issues. This will leave a well capitalised company, hence why they have reinstated the dividend, I expect this catalyst to rerate the shares in due course. The company have been around since 1735 and were one of the original Footsie 30 members in 1935. I own shares in COA.LN
Hi Graham or anybody who can help
Does any one know the best website to go on to find out directors total holding I currently use
http://www.directorsholdings.com/company/RB./Reckitt+Benckiser+Group+PLC
but I believe they are closing down
In reply to rhomboid1, post #9
Thanks rhomboid1, I'd forgotten about the divi and you saved me from panic
In reply to loudenr, post #12
Hi Ric, TBCG is covered now.
Cheers
Graham
In reply to Samsgrandad, post #8
Thanks very much for the request but I can only afford to focus on stocks with recent news. Cheers!
Graham
In reply to Graham N, post #25
Thanks Graham - much appreciated. Great to get your views. Have a good w/end
In reply to tony akram, post #23
Hi Tony,
Not sure if this does it for you, but plenty of information on the Morning Star website - question is finding it sometimes! Maybe start from this link and explore:-
http://tools.morningstar.co.uk/uk/stockreport/default.aspx?tab=5&vw=dd&SecurityToken=0P000090MG%5D3%5D0%5DE0WWE%24%24ALL&Id=0P000090MG&ClientFund=0&CurrencyId=GBP&TransactionSize=0
Let us know how you get on.
Best,
Gus.
Coats (LON:COA)
I notice that coats quote their ROCE as being over 30% while stockopedia quotes it as just over 10%.
Are coats using some sort of adjusted measure or is stocko wrong?
Hi Graham,
Many thanks for covering today's report. Very interesting it is too.
As regards Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - it's very early stage, so any thoughts of it displacing Rightmove (LON:RMV) are clearly extremely long-term. I don't think anyone is suggesting that's an imminent issue, because it clearly isn't. Rightmove is very dominant in property listings right now. But will that last? I'm not so sure. When you look at Rightmove's massive profit margins, they are so high that it's bound to attract the attention of major internet corporations, sooner or later.
So I think the big risk RMV shareholders face, is if they wake up one day to find that Google or Amazon, is launching a property listings site for free, along with some neat new features, and lots of publicity. That could kill Rightmove, Zoopla and the other one, inside a year, I would guess.
I believe Google did look into doing this a few years ago, but decided not to proceed with it - I think they mooted the idea of integrating property listings into Google Maps.
So in this age of rapidly moving technology, I'd be wary that RMV has now become the incumbent which may suddenly face a big competitive threat from someone with deep enough pockets to steal their business. The growth is unspectacular now too, and the rating is high, so all in all risk:reward doesn't look great to me with RMV. Things just don't stand still, and therein lies the risk.
PURP is very much a punt, and I agree they will probably need to raise more cash to do a big roll-out in the USA. The current £50m is only for starters, in a few states. But they have already proven up the business model in the UK, reaching EBITDA breakeven, and of course if you exclude marketing costs, it's already nicely profitable.
So a fascinating sector! If PURP can keep its market cap enormous, then raising the odd £50-100m say, for further expansion, won't dilute existing holders much, so it's rather exciting I think. Probably a binary outcome though.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Graham N, post #18
Thanks Graham much appreciated and great review on PURP. I'm a similar boring investor, companies like PURP can give you a heart attack whether it rockets or sinks. Have a great weekend.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #30
Many thanks Paul and Graham.
Another stock that operates in the house transaction space that you may like to take a look at when there is news on them is Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings (MAB1). (Sorry -couldn't get the thing that turns this into a hyperlink to the stock to work).
Disclosure - I hold a long position in this stock.
This is the largest intermediary in the UK market supplying the back office function for mortgage brokers. Their advisers may trade under their own name or the Mortgage Advice Bureau name.
A reason that they are interesting is that they have gone down the technology route to take a lot of the admin burden of transactions off the face to face adviser and are also into the on-line and telephone services as well. They are growing quickly as more and more advisers switch to using them and are highly profitable. They pay a nice dividend already, albeit lightly covered but I don't think that is much of a problem as they have little capex need. As more advisers join the revenue from them converts very nicely into profits and cash flow.
What the diligent may also notice is that Purplebricks are partnered with them, so if Purplebricks does well then this company will benefit. Purplebricks has recently gone into Australia and MAB have set up a joint venture down there to go in with them. So, you might say that MAB is piggybacking onto Purplebricks' marketing spend.
On the robo-advice side the disrupter Tussle is also partnered with MAB.
Purplebricks (LON:PURP) have as good as confirmed in the placing RNS that the £50m raised will not be sufficient, so there will be further placings to come.
"The Company's strategic growth plans through expansion into the US property market is also expected to involve significant operating cash outflows and capital investment, which is likely to exceed the net proceeds of the Placing received by the Company."