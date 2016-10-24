Small Cap Value Report (24 Jan 2017) - SPRP, FEVR

Hi there,
Today brings with it too many interesting updates for me to cover them all, but I'm planning to start with:
- Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP)
- Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)
- Empresaria (LON:EMR)
- PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)
Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP)
Share price: 172.5p (-2%)
No. shares: 45.9m
Market cap: £79m
Trading Update (for the year ended 31 December 2016)
As most readers will be aware, this company had a shocker in 2016, driven by a battery problem, weaker demand, and supply chain issues.
This is a mixed update which describes the company working through various challenges, as it tries to get back to normal performance levels:
Sales are expected to be approximately £57.1m (2015: £88.3m) and the operating profit* (post a £0.2m restructuring charge) is expected to be approximately £2.1m (2015: £12.8m).
The Group delivered an improved performance in the second half with an
estimated H2 2016 operating profit* of £3.0m (H1 2016: operating loss
of £0.9m before share based payments charge).
That sounds like a reasonable H2 result, in the circumstances, but note that it is before share based payments of £0.6m (which increased slightly, compared to 2015).
If paying out share awards was irrelevant to the operating performance of a company, it wouldn't pay them, I think - so share awards should always be included in operating numbers like this. There is nothing special about these annual payments which means that external shareholders can simply ignore them.
So I would argue that a more meaningful operating profit figure would be £2.4 million in H2, up from a £1.4 million loss in H1.
My opinion
Looking forward, I'd like to be bullish on the company's recovery prospects. What I really need to understand is how overstocking in France led to such a large sales collapse there - was management at fault? Were lessons learned? Perhaps the annual report will help to explain.
Cash is now £14 million, leaving the enterprise value (market cap minus cash) at £65 million. Further business recovery is due, and will be needed to justify this valuation.
Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)
Share price: 1190p (+5%)
No. shares: 115.2m
Market cap:…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
5 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul, Graham, if you get chance I'd really appreciate your views on XLM's trading update today. Was last covered by Paul in May 2016.
Thank you
Dom
Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) also announced results which were a little less bad than I expected. I wrote about them a few months back as a possible recovery play. They own some viable businesses that are earning lower margins than competitors, which suggested to me that if the right management got involved, things could be tightened up operationally, and this could potentially do very well. I didn't buy then because the debt covenants were close to being violated, but it looks like things are maybe not so bad?
www.tabhair.com/category/lakehouse/
I see £BT are demonstrating today how much safer household-name blue chips are compared to AIM-listed small caps!
I would also really appreciate your comments on XLM, looks like the RNS tried to hide the fact that revenues fell in the second half of the year after growing by 39% in the first half, which seems very strange.
Graham
SPRP - the overstocking in France was by the retail distributors - the collapse in sales is due to the distributors clearing their own inventory and not placing orders to SPRP.
Regarding the share based payments I was led to believe that (in this case) these were notional charges required by accounting regulations and that company was not planning on making any such payments this year. I would be upset if they were rewarding performance in 2016.
I was more concerned over the comments on exchange rates - pretty much all their costs are incurred in USD and have thus gone up but only a percentage of sales are in Euros. Suggests margins are going to thin along with profits.