Small Cap Value Report (25 Aug) - PFG, CCC, BOOT, ITM

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)
- Share price: 908.75p (+21%)
- No. of shares: 148.2 million
- Market cap: £1,346 million
Consumer Credit Division Management Update
A huge boost in the market cap today for this troubled lender, though of course the share price remains significantly below its pre-profit warning levels.
The CEO had already walked the plank, and now the MD of the home credit division leaves too, being replaced by a returning former MD of the entire consumer credit division (CCD).
Perhaps this will herald a switch back to the former model of self-employed agents? No matter what course of action is taken, the disruption to collection agents is likely to continue in the short-term. But returning to a manager from the good times suggests to me that Provident might go back to the business model that was working rather well up until recently.
It's an interesting special situation, since the non-home credit division parts look rather valuable and difficult to replicate (I'm thinking particularly of the bank when I say that). So even if the home credit division is worthless now, as estimated by JP Morgan, the shares are still potentially interesting.
Computacenter (LON:CCC)
- Share price: 999.25p (+13%)
- No. of shares: 122.7 million
- Market cap: £1,226 million
This is (strictly speaking) outside our remit here at SCVR, but in response to requests I will say a few words on it!
Also, it's a nice change to talk about shares going up from time to time.
Computacenter provides a fairly wide range of IT/computer services for businesses: security, data storage, networks, etc.
We haven't covered it in the Small Cap Value Report before (for obvious reasons) but Ed included it in his Top Stocks for 2017 (see here) thanks to a StockRank at the time of 96, and indeed it's been in his list of top stocks since…
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
Sounds like you've had 30% withholding tax deducted. As rhomboid says, if you file a W-8BEN form with your broker they should be able to reduce the tax to 15%, and if you hold it in a SIPP, in theory you should be able to reduce the tax to 0%.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
FYI my Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) dividend came out at 10.337p per share in my SIPP (so no withholding tax). For once I may have gained slightly on the exchange rate due to AJ Bells ridiculous delay in paying it.
All the best, Si
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
I hold Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) shares through Halifax online share dealing. As instructed by Halifax I completed a W8-BEN form to avoid US withholding tax. In spite of doing this, Halifax did not implement anything and dividend payments continued to be reduced considerably. I contacted Halifax by email and they said that the dividend for Somero is not eligible to receive the reduction in withholding tax which is covered by the W8-BEN, as this stock pays its dividends via the UK settlement market (CREST), which allows for the dividend to be re-invested (foreign settled stocks cannot be automatically re-invested). I haven't tried pursuing this further through CREST (who to contact?) but I know from a share chat forum that one investor who has this problem routinely phones his broker (Barclays) who sort it out for him - after the dividend payment has been made.
Something that may have been missed on the Computacenter (LON:CCC) comments is that they said in the statement that they are planning to return around £100M of surplus cash to shareholders this autumn, that is about 10% of the cap value.
Also a consideration is that sterling has weakened even further since the period end and two of the real growth drivers at the moment are Germany and the turnaround in France
EXTRACT FROM RNS ADDED
"Our cash generation over recent years has enabled us to have a strong dividend policy and to periodically return additional value to shareholders. We intend to do this again in the fourth quarter of 2017, with an anticipated return of value of approximately £100 million. This would bring the total returned to shareholders, via ordinary and special returns, to £648 million since listing on the London Stock Exchange on 21 May 1998."
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) I got 70.9p in my ISA.
My broker says withholding tax cannot be reclaimed due to the way SOM is held compared to other US companies.
There's a thread on lemonfool about it if anyone's interested.
Hi,Graham.Mercantile Ports - still bargepole IMHO but the story is interesting.
In reply to matylda, post #2
Hi matylda, they said there was a big project which boosted last year's result, and that this year's result involved some lower-risk, lower-margin developments. Makes sense to me, given that we are talking about a property company. If they were selling toothpaste I'd be more worried!
Graham
In reply to rhomboid1, post #16
Many thanks rhomboid1, bestace, simoan & luckym
I didn't realise I needed a W8BEN for a London AIM listed company, so you live & learn! The broker's web-chat agent that I chatted with this morning did not mention the W8BEN as a possible cause of the discrepancy, but having now chatted with another web-chat agent they admit that I do need a W8BEN. So thanks for the tip-off, it is another great example of the benefit of this community, thanks!
In reply to simoan, post #19
Hi
I got 10.156p in my SIPP on 16/08/17. I also received 6.583p 20/04/17. I use Hargreaves.
Regards
Howard
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) With IG I had 15% withholding tax deducted as opposed to the whole amount because I had completed the form.Other people stating above that their brokers said it cannot be reclaimed are not clear as to whether their brokers mean the whole tax has to be deducted (I think it's 25% or 30%) or that one can't avoid the 15%.
Also, am interested whether and why holding it in a SIPP would really allow for no tax to be deducted - why would the USA agree to waive tax just because of a UK tax free structure?
In reply to luckym, post #20
In respect of dividends received from Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (LON:SOM), I have never had any problem . My broker holds a current W8-BEN from me so dividends are subject to US tax at 15% (rather than 30% without a W8-BEN ) They remind me when it is about to expire. The 15% is offsettable against my UK income tax on my dividends (I hold my shares in a non-tax beneficial account). Dividend hits my account on the day of payment. I use TD Waterhouse.
In reply to clouds, post #7
Hi Graham,
I third the request for WYG (LON:WYG) it looks intriguing. I can't tell whether this is all genuinely new problems (some of it undoubtedly is, i.e. delays in the 2 major projects) since they last updated the market, like a 'traditional' profit warning, or whether this is some kitchen sinking by a new CEO.
It's no coincidence he starts his comment with the phrase "Having joined the business at the beginning of June" and reference to legacy issues. He also goes across the business (international, consulting, planning/transport, Poland), not confining the bad news to any one part of the business, including an increase in net debt.
Now that either means (i) the business is royally ****ed, or (ii) that he is just revising down expectations for the whole company at the start of his tenure, so that he can then say in a few years what a turnaround he has (hopefully) performed.
I think (ii) is more likely. In addition they have steadfastly ignored Paul and that they haven't provided any guidance whatsoever (possibly on advice, who knows) on any points, including the increased debt, leading to a much more severe (probably) hit to the share price than might otherwise have been the case if they did give guidance. This gives much more of a chance for a good recovery for the new CEO (or possibly being bought out).
I am very close to having a dabble here, but then I remember Ed's and the team's superb research on profit warnings which very often proves to be eerily prescient.
I would greatly appreciate your view Graham (and other readers'). I might get away from the computer and try and not think about this for an hour or so.
Thanks
Chris
In reply to Camtab, post #15
Hi camtab, think I've made my views fairly clear above - not all that investible with its current cash pile, in my view. I agree with you, it needs to raise capital.
In reply to hayashi22, post #9
PFG - "Perhaps this will herald a switch back to the former model of self-employed agents? "
At least 229 of the self-employed agents have joined NSF who are doing rather well. It's unlikely that these experienced agents would return to PFG having made the conscious decision to leave. NSF year-end figures will be interesting.
In reply to Graham N, post #24
Hi Graham,
Much appreciated, the response and the detailed update.
All the best for the weekend.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
I also hold Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM), I got £0.0863 per share, I suspect it is tax, have you completed the US tax form with your broker if not they will deduct 30% tax, with tax form it's less 15% withholding tax.
In reply to Chrisfarrell21, post #29
There's a helpful N&I Singer note on @researchtree , I think it is a new CEO reset, he's been through a similar process at CSG which resulted in a sale , revised PE looks like 7(no tax due to prior losses..) PSR o.25!,yield 4.4%,revised debt peaking at a manageable £5m, revenue guidance unchanged is the critical bit imho, I've bought a small no. at 55p, I can see good upside from here and the risks are suitably discounted in the share price. Exception to rule re PW's ...I hope
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
Just to confirm the current tax situation:
- Dividends to retirement accounts (of which a SIPP is one) no withholding tax.
- Standard tax treaty withholding 15%, for ISAs and standard brokerage accounts. The W8BEN form is what gets you this.
- Non treaty withholding 30%.
Master Limited Partnerships and similar tax advantaged corporate structures are more complicated.
If your service provider cannot deal with this then move to another one! From personal experience I can say that HL and IG have no problem at all.
In reply to rhomboid1, post #34
Thanks for that rhomboid1. Yeah, I've done the same, a small starter position, with a 10% stop loss to try and prevent anything too bad from happening. I'll keep a close eye on it.
Happy long weekend everyone.
Chris
In reply to andyfwwrench, post #35
Thanks andyfwwrench, and thanks also everyone else who has commented on the SOM withholding tax.
The W8BEN form looks very straightforward, but the first part of the accompanying "Instructions for Form W-8BEN" are less user friendly. For anyone else following the same path, the first part of the instructions seem mainly irrelevant assuming you are a non-US citizen and remain so. Also it says the validity of a completed form is three years (expiring the end of the third year). It looks to me like most people can skip to the heading "Specific Instructions", which is where the instructions become much simpler.
Thanks to all, have a good long weekend