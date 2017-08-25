Small Cap Value Report (25 Aug) - PFG, CCC, BOOT, ITM, WYG
Happy Friday!
Today I'm thinking of writing about the final results from ITM Power (LON:ITM), the management update at Provident Financial (LON:PFG), and the half-year report at Camellia (LON:CAM). Let me know if you'd like me to write about something else, too!
Cheers,
Graham
Provident Financial (LON:PFG)
- Share price: 908.75p (+21%)
- No. of shares: 148.2 million
- Market cap: £1,346 million
Consumer Credit Division Management Update
A huge boost in the market cap today for this troubled lender, though of course the share price remains significantly below its pre-profit warning levels.
The CEO had already walked the plank, and now the MD of the home credit division leaves too, being replaced by a returning former MD of the entire consumer credit division (CCD).
Perhaps this will herald a switch back to the former model of self-employed agents? No matter what course of action is taken, the disruption to collection agents is likely to continue in the short-term. But returning to a manager from the good times suggests to me that Provident might go back to the business model that was working rather well up until recently.
It's an interesting special situation, since the non-home credit division parts look rather valuable and difficult to replicate (I'm thinking particularly of the bank when I say that). So even if the home credit division is worthless now, as estimated by JP Morgan, the shares are still potentially interesting.
Computacenter (LON:CCC)
- Share price: 999.25p (+13%)
- No. of shares: 122.7 million
- Market cap: £1,226 million
This is (strictly speaking) outside our remit here at SCVR, but in response to requests I will say a few words on it!
Also, it's a nice change to talk about shares going up from time to time.
Computacenter provides a fairly wide range of IT/computer services for businesses: security, data storage, networks, etc.
We haven't covered it in the Small Cap Value Report before (for obvious reasons) but Ed included it in his Top Stocks for 2017 (see here) thanks to a StockRank at the time of 96, and indeed it's been in his list of top stocks since…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company's divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans. Vanquis Bank is engaged in the provision of credit cards. CCD is engaged in home credit business in the United Kingdom and Ireland. CCD includes Provident, which offers home credit loans; Satsuma, which is an online instalment loan product, and glo, which is a guarantor loans product. Moneybarn is engaged in the provision of vehicle finance. Its subsidiaries within CCD are Provident Financial Management Services Limited, Provident Personal Credit Limited and Greenwood Personal Credit Limited. Its Central segment includes its subsidiary, Central Provident Investments plc. more »
Computacenter plc is a provider of information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company's segments include UK, Germany, France and Belgium. The Company advises organizations on IT strategy, implement technology and manages its customers' infrastructures. It provides user support, devices and secures provision of applications and data to support individual working styles. The Company's solutions include global solutions center, global service desk, next generation service desk, enterprise mobility, security solutions, physical infrastructure solutions, software solutions, supply chain services, software defined, datacenter, cloud services, unified communications and collaboration, networking services, contemporary workplace, advisory services and print solutions. It serves customers in public sector, retail, e-gaming and retail banking industries. The Company operates infrastructure operations centers and group service desks across Europe, South Africa and Asia. more »
Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings. Its segments include Property Investment and Development, which includes property investment and development and trading activities; Land Development, which includes land management, development and trading activities, and Construction, which includes its PFI company, plant hire and regeneration activities. Its subsidiaries include Hallam Land Management Limited, Henry Boot Developments Limited, Stonebridge Projects Limited, Henry Boot Construction Limited, Banner Plant Limited and Road Link (A69) Limited. more »
51 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to Graham N, post #24
Hi Graham,
Much appreciated, the response and the detailed update.
All the best for the weekend.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
I also hold Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM), I got £0.0863 per share, I suspect it is tax, have you completed the US tax form with your broker if not they will deduct 30% tax, with tax form it's less 15% withholding tax.
In reply to Chrisfarrell21, post #29
There's a helpful N&I Singer note on @researchtree , I think it is a new CEO reset, he's been through a similar process at CSG which resulted in a sale , revised PE looks like 7(no tax due to prior losses..) PSR o.25!,yield 4.4%,revised debt peaking at a manageable £5m, revenue guidance unchanged is the critical bit imho, I've bought a small no. at 55p, I can see good upside from here and the risks are suitably discounted in the share price. Exception to rule re PW's ...I hope
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
Just to confirm the current tax situation:
- Dividends to retirement accounts (of which a SIPP is one) no withholding tax.
- Standard tax treaty withholding 15%, for ISAs and standard brokerage accounts. The W8BEN form is what gets you this.
- Non treaty withholding 30%.
Master Limited Partnerships and similar tax advantaged corporate structures are more complicated.
If your service provider cannot deal with this then move to another one! From personal experience I can say that HL and IG have no problem at all.
In reply to rhomboid1, post #34
Thanks for that rhomboid1. Yeah, I've done the same, a small starter position, with a 10% stop loss to try and prevent anything too bad from happening. I'll keep a close eye on it.
Happy long weekend everyone.
Chris
In reply to andyfwwrench, post #35
Thanks andyfwwrench, and thanks also everyone else who has commented on the SOM withholding tax.
The W8BEN form looks very straightforward, but the first part of the accompanying "Instructions for Form W-8BEN" are less user friendly. For anyone else following the same path, the first part of the instructions seem mainly irrelevant assuming you are a non-US citizen and remain so. Also it says the validity of a completed form is three years (expiring the end of the third year). It looks to me like most people can skip to the heading "Specific Instructions", which is where the instructions become much simpler.
Thanks to all, have a good long weekend
Graham - any comment on Augean? They seem confident that their appeals will be successful re the landfill tax - but as they suggest if HMRC win could be curtains....
In reply to Chrisfarrell21, post #29
grb/beginner/clouds/Chris - not something I'd hold long-term, but I agree it could be a short-term trade based on the low debt. Good point about the CEO!
Have a great weekend!
Graham
But returning to a manager from the good times suggests to me that Provident might go back to the business model that was working rather well up until recently.
I have no position in Provident, and no intention of having one. However, I've seen it suggested that the move away from self employed collectors might have been related to regulatory requirements. I have no idea if that's true or not, but I wouldn't invest without finding out first.
Peter
In reply to matylda, post #32
Thanks matylda
In reply to larksrise, post #38
sorry I didn't get around to that today larksrise!
In reply to Graham N, post #39
Thanks Graham.
In reply to dgold, post #27
For information dgold, Halifax deduct 30% withholding tax on my Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) shares and they have my W8-BEN form. They say (for the reason I gave) that none of this can be reclaimed. I hold the shares in an ISA account. I'm not losing a fortune but it's the principle involved, and so I'll have another go at them!
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #13
I havent been paid at all as far as I am aware, I hold my shares with Interactive Investors. Am I missing something?; 1. how to get paid, and 2. how to maximize my payment by completing some form or another? Thanks for help from anyone.
In reply to ridavies, post #45
Sorry I am referring to Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) re dividend payments.
In reply to ridavies, post #46
Hi ridavies
Yes, depending when you purchased your holding you should have received something. See the announcement here: http://www.stockopedia.com/sha...
"... the Board is pleased to announce that it will be distributing $7.5m in the form of a special dividend representing a special dividend per share of $0.133 (the "Special Dividend")."
"... The Special Dividend will be paid on 14 August 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 28 July 2017."
It might be worth asking Interactive Investors about it.
If "ComputerCentre" was able to spell correctly, i might consider investing. This may well be a self-defeating prejudice, I know, but the name irritates me no end.
B2V
In reply to ridavies, post #45
You need to check your account, usually there is an income or cash section, it's probably sitting in there waiting for you to transfer it. You could check your account settings as well. I don't use II so I don't know their exact set-up. Yes you need to complete a W8BEN form so you pay less tax, this will cover all US shares that you hold with that broker, not just Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM).
In reply to rhomboid1, post #34
It's interesting reading Graham's comments and experience with respect to investing in Consultancy businesses as my experience couldn't have been more different having multi-bagged on WS Atkins (LON:ATK), Waterman (LON:WTM) and Sweett (LON:CSG) although it helps that I know this sector pretty well.
Investors should be aware that WYG (LON:WYG) were founded in 1959 and are not some fly-by-night Management Consultancy with a short track record. That said until the recent change in management I avoided them as I felt the previous mgt were greedy with a ridiculous 'incentive' scheme a few years back that showed their true colours.
By contrast the new CEO comes from the well respected WS Atkins (LON:ATK) stable where he managed a larger business than the the current WYG and I perceive him as a safe pair of hands.
WYG (LON:WYG) is arguably worth significantly more (2-3 x) the current mcap and has a very low chance of delinquency and today's mark-down allowed me to more than double my original holding in the 55-57p range. Clearly this needs some patience to play out but as per most other small listed Consultants it's likely only a matter of time before they get snapped up by a foreign buyer.
Thanks for your comments and insight Graham.
Interesting details about Somero and US withholding tax in various accounts. I never knew you might need a w8ben for an AIM stock or that there was no US withholding TAX in a SIPP.