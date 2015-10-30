Small Cap Value Report (25 Jan 2017) - KMK, SMWH

Good morning,
In case anyone missed it, Paul has heroically covered a large bunch of stocks I didn't get around to yesterday, in a Part 2 report.
It's available at this link. Stocks covered: XLM, LAKE, MUR, KLBT, AVO, PRSM.
Paul is also writing a Part 2 report today, covering LOOP, TAP, KOOB and STAF. It's available here.
Kromek (LON:KMK)
Share price: 21p (+6%)
No. shares: 153m
Market cap: £32m
Firm Placing and Open Offer to Raise up to £21 million
This very large fundraising (vs. the market cap) comes as something of a surprise to me - bigger than I would have expected.
The company had £3.8 million in cash and some spare capacity in a borrowing facility, at the date of its interims (last October). When this was reported, I said the company could potentially get to profitability before raising fresh funds - but the risk of a further dilution was enough to keep me away.
100 million new shares are conditionally being placed at 20p, and a further 5 million will be available through the open offer (if the proposals are accepted).
Admirably, the placing is taking place at no discount to the middle market price of yesterday evening.
Rationale
An interesting rationale - it needs financial strength to boost its perception among its customers, apparently. Cash reserves are needed "to provide comfort to third parties".
The Directors believe that a perceived lack of balance sheet strength has, at times, weakened the Group's position when negotiating contracts with OEM and government bodies. Whilst these organisations are increasingly interested in pursuing CZT as a new technology, when the Group has historically engaged in commercial discussions with these organisations concerns have been expressed about the financial strength of the Group and its ability to supply significant quantities of CZT detectors over an extended period of time. The Directors believe these concerns have delayed or prevented the Group from entering into significant supply contracts with potential new and existing customers.
Use of proceeds
£17 million for the balance sheet strength required as above, and £3 million for general purposes.
Current Trading
in line with expectations.
My opinion
I think this is great news for the company, and it's nice that shareholders have been so supportive, but is there value at the current share price? At the current share price, the market…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Kromek Group plc is a radiation detection technology company. The Company develops radiation detectors based on cadmium zinc telluride. The Company's segments are UK Operations and US Operations. The Company designs, develops and produces x-ray and gamma ray imaging and radiation detection products for the medical, security screening and nuclear markets. The Company's solutions provide information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials (including explosives), and the analysis of radioactive materials. Its nuclear products include CPG, GR1-Gamma Ray Spectrometer, GR1A, SIGMA, TN15, RayMon10, Quant Air and RENA-Mini Development Platform. It offers detectors and subcomponents for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers in the medical imaging market, including computed tomography (CT), single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), positron emission tomography (PET) and bone mineral densitometry. more »
WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company's Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer. The Travel business operates from approximately 768 units mainly in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas and hospitals. The High Street business sells a range of Stationery (including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting), News and Impulse (including newspapers, magazines, confectionery and drinks) and Books. The High Street business operates from approximately 612 High Street stores. The Company's digital business operates through two Websites: www.whsmith.co.uk and www.funkypigeon.com. It also operates across Australia, South East Asia, India and the Middle East. more »
6 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Graham, great work on all your recent updates, I find them very insightful.
I was wondering if you might be commenting on this mornings Trading Update from Koovs? Perhaps this is something Paul might do. I can understand why it might not be worth mentioning though, it's a short RNS and not particularly useful at all because it only really shows sales growth. Not much point when they've been losing money on Gross Margin alone.
I'm not a holder of shares in Koovs, as things stand I think if I was given the choice I'd rather lose my eyes than hold shares in Koovs. But I am interested to know how they might plan to start heading towards profitability, it looks like it's going to be a beast of a task.
In reply to ithomson1, post #1
Hi there, thanks for the comments - I think Paul will be covering Koovs today in a separate report. Stay tuned.
The Kromek (LON:KMK) share price has been falling of late, so it's possible the 'no discount' on the placing is a bit of a mirage.
Sounds like £17m of cash is going to be sat on the balance sheet doing absolutely nothing other than being there for the appearance of balance sheet strength.
KMK is a barge pole case.
Do not claim to know anything at all about Kromet but from your comments not a share to waste time on
Any chance of running over 1PM? results
If you're looking for something to do, Graham, maybe cover Restaurant (LON:RTN) ?
As an aside, it's also interesting to see Sterling starting to wind back in losses it made against the Dollar in the last 6 months.