Small Cap Value Report (26 April 2017) - BOO

First up, I will mention the boohoo results:
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO)
Share price: 184p (-3%)
No. shares: 1123.3m
Market cap: £2,067m
Gross profits are up 42%, growing at a lower rate than the 51% revenue increase:
- Revenue £294.6 million (2016: £195.4 million)
- Gross margin 54.6% (2016: 57.8%)
Profit before tax increases to £30.9 million (from £15.7 million).
The contribution from PrettyLittleThing begins from the start of January (until the February year-end).
Outlook:
The outlook comments remain positive:
Trading in the first few weeks of the 2018 financial year has made a promising start and we are excited about the prospects of our development into a multi-branded business. We expect group revenue growth approaching 50%(1) over 2017, which includes growth from the recent acquisitions, and a group EBITDA margin of approximately 10%."
The main boohoo brand is expected to grow revenue at a rate of 25%, with the rest of the growth coming from the acquisitions of PrettyLittleThing (which is expected to have an organic growth rate of 35%) and Nasty Gal.
So the expected organic growth rate across the group sounds a lot closer to 25% than the 50% total sales growth anticipated.
The Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) results are slightly above market expectations, with exceptional revenue growth and very healthy profit margins. This is clearly a business which is winning, but on an eye-watering valuation.
I believe that their forward guidance will be proved to be too conservative. They are still operating under the shadow of the profit warning which slashed the share price in Jan 2015. Last year they guided 25% revenue growth for the core boohoo business and "similar margins" which were about 10% at the time. Over the last year the guidance has been increased around half a dozen times and they delivered 45% revenue growth and over 12% EBITDA margin.
Now they've reset back to the 25%/10% guidance, similar to what they gave at the beginning of last year. So I believe there should be scope for further upgrades to revenue growth and margin guidance over the course of this year.
Hi Graham,
I would appreciate your views on the PHD interims if possible.
BW
Hederz
In reply to PhilipHanson, post #1
The Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) revenue growth story continues to be very impressive.
What concerns me is the absence of any operational gearing in the business. Despite today's guidance of a 50% gain in sales for the current year, EBITDA margins are forecast to fall to 10%.
The reasons of course are the necessary business investments: warehousing, re-platforming websites & marketing.
Yet currently there are no plans to make investments in US warehousing - orders will be fulfilled from the UK. Given that in this industry 50% of orders are returned, it's not obvious how the US is going to be profitable.
Petards (LON:PEG) has issued an AGM statement RNS today (not yet on the Stockopedia website) that says:
At the AGM, Petards Chairman, Raschid Abdullah will make the following statement:
"I am pleased to advise you that since my Chairman's statement in the Report and Accounts, we have been successful in securing a GBP4.3 million order from Stadler Bussnang AG for the provision of Petards eyeTrain CCTV and Automatic Selective Door Opening Systems ('ASDO'). Stadler is a quality Swiss based global train builder and a new customer. This represents an excellent opportunity for Petards to develop internationally.
"Investment in UK rolling stock is at record levels giving rise to significant opportunities for Petards. I am pleased to report we are presently in active negotiations with existing customers over new contracts.
"Whilst our defence business has been slow on order intake during the first quarter, indications are that there is further MOD, NATO and third party business in the pipeline. The renewal last December of the three year MOD Systems Adaptive Counter Measures Dispensing Systems Contract is anticipated to bring additional business throughout its duration.
"The QRO acquisition, completed April 2016, together with its management team has integrated well into the Group. Petards Provida range of products in the Emergency Services division and QRO are both seeing increased enquiries from many police forces throughout the UK at the start of their financial year.
"We entered 2017 with an order book of GBP20 million. At the 31 March this year, it stood at GBP21 million of which GBP13 million is scheduled for delivery by the end of the year.
"The strength of the order book gives the Board confidence of a good outcome for the year and I look forward to reporting further progress in the interim results in September."
Just to let you know that I'll be writing a separate report today, hoping to cover: CRAW, PHD, WAND, REDS, and possibly some of these: HMLH, DSG, WGB
Hence Graham wasn't sure if I was going to be working today or not.
Hi Paul do you still intend commenting on REDS which reported Final results yesterday, though in fairness they mirrored the Trading update of 7th March which you did comment on, so not sure if there are any new insights/observations to add!
In reply to FREng, post #4
FREng - £13m new revenue in-year looks good for a company with a £11.6m market cap!
In reply to cojode, post #6
Yes, I'll be looking at REDS today.
I've got the rest of the afternoon free, so will spend the next 5-6 hours on covering the companies mentioned in post 5 above, in a separate report.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #3
The point I was trying to make is that I think they are being too conservative and I don't expect EBITDA margins to fall unless gross margin falls again and/or there is a considerable uptick in marketing expenses, which there may be as they promote their new brands.
Peel Hunt who are usually very on the ball with coverage of Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) and the sector in general, seem to agree with me and have set their PBT estimate for FY18 about 10% ahead of the company's guidance.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #8
In reply to Howard Marx, post #3
The operational gearing is evident in revenues increasing 51% but EBITDA rising by 90% and profit before tax rising by 97%.
This time last year they guided to expect EBITDA margins for FY17 in the region of 9.6% (same as for FY16). In fact it has turned out to be 12.1%, so it is very possible they may beat the 10% guidance they are now issuing for FY18, just as they have established a habit of beating top line estimates.
It's also worth noting that EBITDA margins for ASOS (LON:ASC) are around 5%.
I listened in on the webcast earlier this morning and one of the analysts raised the same question of fulfilling US orders from the UK. The management response was that delivery services to the US are getting faster and better even compared to competitors based in the US, which seems hard to believe but they seem pretty confident in that claim.
In reply to mikelevie, post #7
Yes, and Petards (LON:PEG) has the maximum Piotroski score - it's profitable, cash generating, and improving margins. SR of 97. It looks like a successful niche tech company with IPR that attracts business from large customers (which I know from experience takes a long time to establish and can provide good reference sales) I'm long, so I'd like to hear the bear arguments!
In reply to Paul Scott, post #8
In reply to Paul Scott, post #5
Very much looking forward to your thoughts on PHD. The interims highlight the revenue and order growth but beneath the bonnet:
* staff costs are up by 36%, probably not just the new acquisition as this took place towards the end of the period
* other operating expenses are up 164%. I couldn't find an explanation of what these are or why they are so high. Would this one off acquisition costs?
* as a result of the above and the increase in the number of shares (to fund the acquisition) there is no growth in basic or diluted EPS.
If the other operating expenses are a one off then this looks good. If they are an increase in the cost base then not so.
Re. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) On the subject of operational gearing this is what I posted in a different BB this morning.
"
XXX - the definition of operational gearing is
" Operational gearing is the effect of fixed costs on the relationship between sales and operating profits. If a company has no operational gearing, then operating profit would rise at the same rate as sales growth. " (Investopedia)
This is the recognised definition. So from today's accounts, sales growth 51%, operating profit growth = 101% . Operational gearing is therefore 101/51 = 198%.
Which means that every 1% growth in sales is adding roughly 2% to the bottom line.
Looking at the previous 2016 results, sales grew by 42%, but operating profit grew by only 40%. So that gives an operational gearing of 95%.
This makes today's results in this respect the more remarkable.
"
I have no position long or short.
In reply to FREng, post #12
Petards (LON:PEG) does look very attractive and is clearly successful in a niche market, but what has always stopped me from pulling the trigger is the £1.5 million in convertible loans outstanding. I've had bad experiences with such loans, so am naturally weary of them. I am probably mistaken (having watched it rise from 22p), or placing too much attention to this, but that is my bear argument. I'd be interested to hear the thoughts of others.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #3
"Yet currently there are no plans to make investments in US warehousing - orders will be fulfilled from the UK. Given that in this industry 50% of orders are returned, it's not obvious how the US is going to be profitable."
Happy with this and the "test and repeat" model (I've worked with a retail chain for the more mature women which operates the same approach successfully) as points towards a low-risk approach to expansion.
Whilst you have a nascent US business, as long as you can deliver the high customer service levels from the UK, far better to fulfil orders from blighty and focus on growing in scale (i.e. proving the model works without large Capex investment).
Forget about profits for now - once the volume starts coming through, you'll have a good business case for investing in US warehousing and getting a great ROCE due to the impact it has on the US bottom line.
Following their previous profit warning and impact on the shares, happy to see a measured approach to expansion!
You have to take the convertible loans for the dilution risk they are - i.e. eps versus fully diluted eps. Personally, I reduced my Petards (LON:PEG) holding by 2/5 when they announced full year results in March. At the time, I was disappointed they hadn't introduced a dividend and therefore, derisked my position. The shares are also pretty illiquid, so if you are ever trying to get out on a bad news day, the price fall could be steep. On the plus side, the business opportunity, recent performance and QM metrics are all very strong. I am hopeful that the shares will begin to leave their microcap label behind and develop as a solid smallcap performer.