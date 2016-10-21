Small Cap Value Report (27 Jan 2017) - LOOP, RTC, TET, UBI, CTO

Good morning!

It's a really busy day for me today, as I have an investor lunch at noon, then a 2pm meeting with MySale (LON:MYSL) (in which I hold a long position), which should be really interesting. I still haven't got round to reporting on the recent trading update from MYSL, so will aim to put together an article here over the weekend combining both the RNS and today's meeting. It's another of these internet retailers that is difficult to value, and now looks very expensive on conventional metrics.









Share price: 173.5p (up 3.0% today)

No. shares: 40.8m

Market cap: £70.8m

(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)

Capital markets day - skip this section if you're not interested in growth companies.

I promised to report back on a meeting which I attended on Weds this week, at LoopUp's Shoreditch office. This company caught my eye a few weekends ago, when I was familiarising myself with recent new floats. I narrowed it down to 2 interesting companies, FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE) and LoopUp (LON:LOOP) . So it didn't take that long to quickly read both their admission documents, and all the RNSs to date. I've read so many over the years, that it's easy to skim through them, identifying the important bits.

LoopUp offers an innovative conference call software. It's cloud based, and works tons better than conventional conference calling. Key features are;

No training required - it's intuitive to set up & use.

Instant setup - due to it being cloud-based. No complicated downloads or plugins. You're up & running very quickly & easily, in a completely automated process.

Better control - the user sets up a conference call through Outlook or other calendar software. LoopUp then dials out, to bring in the attendees. A control panel shows exactly who is in the meeting, giving enhanced security. Background noise can be muted, and the control panel shows who is talking at all times.

Screen-sharing allows collaboration, presentations, etc.

Reliability - battle-proven software.

Deliberately light on features - the overriding aim is to make it simple & intuitive to use.

The trouble with meeting management, is that if they're likeable (and I tend to like most people) then you can end up forgiving their mistakes,…