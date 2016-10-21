Small Cap Value Report (27 Jan 2017) - LOOP, RTC, TET, UBI, CTO
Good morning!
It's a really busy day for me today, as I have an investor lunch at noon, then a 2pm meeting with MySale (LON:MYSL) (in which I hold a long position), which should be really interesting. I still haven't got round to reporting on the recent trading update from MYSL, so will aim to put together an article here over the weekend combining both the RNS and today's meeting. It's another of these internet retailers that is difficult to value, and now looks very expensive on conventional metrics.
LoopUp (LON:LOOP)
Share price: 173.5p (up 3.0% today)
No. shares: 40.8m
Market cap: £70.8m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Capital markets day - skip this section if you're not interested in growth companies.
I promised to report back on a meeting which I attended on Weds this week, at LoopUp's Shoreditch office. This company caught my eye a few weekends ago, when I was familiarising myself with recent new floats. I narrowed it down to 2 interesting companies, FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE) and LoopUp (LON:LOOP) . So it didn't take that long to quickly read both their admission documents, and all the RNSs to date. I've read so many over the years, that it's easy to skim through them, identifying the important bits.
LoopUp offers an innovative conference call software. It's cloud based, and works tons better than conventional conference calling. Key features are;
- No training required - it's intuitive to set up & use.
- Instant setup - due to it being cloud-based. No complicated downloads or plugins. You're up & running very quickly & easily, in a completely automated process.
- Better control - the user sets up a conference call through Outlook or other calendar software. LoopUp then dials out, to bring in the attendees. A control panel shows exactly who is in the meeting, giving enhanced security. Background noise can be muted, and the control panel shows who is talking at all times.
- Screen-sharing allows collaboration, presentations, etc.
- Reliability - battle-proven software.
- Deliberately light on features - the overriding aim is to make it simple & intuitive to use.
The trouble with meeting management, is that if they're likeable (and I tend to like most people) then you can end up forgiving their mistakes,…
Hi Paul, I can see you are busy but when you have a few minutes have a look at Beximco Pharma (BXP) I know they are Indian but my background is Pharma and they are good at Generics. The half year update is good this morning. Sods law I alerted a friend of mine to them a couple of months ago and stupidly forgot to buy them myself!! Doh! Have a good day Charles
I haven't used the LoopUp software but from Paul's description it doesn't seem to offer anything more than Microsoft's 'Skype for Business'. It might be a struggle to get IT departments to change from a Microsoft product that is fully integrated with the Windows o/s - and hence part of the same support contract - to a cloud based solution and a different support contract with LoopUp.
In reply to cafcash49, post #1
Hi Charles,
Sorry, I don't cover the pharmas sector.
Also I don't usually cover overseas companies on AIM either.
So unfortunately it falls outside my scope on those 2 reasons.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to buyhard, post #2
Hi buyhard,
I'm sure there's more to it than that - I probably haven't explained it very well.
I'll email LoopUp (LON:LOOP) now, and ask for them to respond to your query, and then copy their response here.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to buyhard, post #2
In addition to Skype for Business there are free to use conference services such as Zoom and Gotomeeting. These are services I have used (generally satisfactorily) and I expect there are others. My day job does not permit me to look at the competition in detail, but if anyone has time it would be interesting to see what Loop Up's competiive advantage might be. All these services are dependent on good internet connections for all participants in a call.
Richard
Thanks Paul, It would be interesting to know how it's different and why people are willing to pay such a large margin to use the product. This kind of product is always risky because people like google or microsoft might take it upon themselves to do something like this for pennies and virtually kill the market, or certainly the growth.
A not very good example might be tom tom or the numerous sat nav systems that used to exists, either as devices or as apps. The apps/ free apps has completely demolished tomtom's prospects, particularly with apps like waze, running on your phone for free, and doing a better job than tom tom in many respects.
K
I've been a LoopUp user for a couple of years, we use it to converse with our production sites/office in the Far East. Had previously tried Skype etc, but it's by far the best solution we've found and for a small business of our size the cost isn't prohibitive.
The valuation is of course very high, but I like to go with 'invest in what you know about/use' so have got a good holding, which I have no plans to sell. I actually topped up earlier this week, and as Paul mentioned it's quite hard to get hold of much stock. At present it's up there in my top 5 favourite stocks, definitely influenced by the fact I actually use and know about the product (whereas other stockholdings in my portfolio I am a bit less clued up on), not that I know much at all! DYOR though as it's definitely up there in my 'risky growth' section too.
Looking through the slides I know there was a mention of patents. Paul, did anyone ask the question during the day of whether these are actually worth much? Would the patents that LoopUp has make it more likely to be taken over rather than someone else just develop an alternative?
Yes I broke my rule about buying shares in overseas companies on the AIM, with Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP), pity I did not break it a bit sooner. With their breakthrough into the USA market these could well go higher.
Hi Paul
Interesting write up on LoopUp (LON:LOOP) but definitely not one for me. When I see companies like this I always think of Outsourcery. I just can't see the long term investment case, moat, barriers to entry etc as others below/above have pointed out.
Completely off topic: do you have any news on your book? How is it coming along?
Have a good weekend
Michael
In reply to RichardK, post #5
I did read a review on Skype business and the negatives are: "Not a full-fledged VoIP platform. No integrated dial-in audio conference features. Online plans don't work with hardware phones."
My personal experience of skype has not been good and now I never use it and yes it needs a good, fast internet connection which you don't always get overseas, there are better alternatives which seem to work better such as Line.
In reply to will89, post #7
Hi Will89
> "Had previously tried Skype etc, but it's by far the best solution we've found ..."
So if you had to give say three short bullet points why someone would want to change from Skype to Loopup, what would you say?
Thanks
LoopUp (LON:LOOP) is showing an Altman Z score of -2.47 which puts it in the distress category of bankruptcy risk. This stops me investing in it unless anyone can say why it's wrong?
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #11
Ease of use - We use it specifically for Far Eastern suppliers, we just have a little info sheet that we send them that shows them how to install it etc, and then they don't seem to have many problems because it just flashes up on your screen and you click a button. As a comparison, we've developed things in the past like an in-house supplier portal for them to access all their POs, product specs, QC issues we raise etc and it's taken them ages to learn. We're not a big enough business to need to use it for loads of internal calls as we don't have loads of different offices.
Screen Sharing - Works really well, normally myself and a couple of other people in the office will be on the call discussing something like a product specification with a factory, so we can load up the spec sheet and any photos of non-conformant elements etc and discuss it in real time, rather than having to draw stupid arrows of incorrect design elements onto photos in paint and explain via email. Quite often our technical team will use a call to go through something like a recent audit report with a factory, and it's really easy to work through the document together.
Cost - Yes there are free alternatives that will do a similar job, but the cost isn't so crazily high that it forces us into a free option. There are also issues with some systems and Chinese firewalls, which is actually really important for us to consider. Never had an issue with LoopUp on this front.
Paul, re RTC....
Stocko's forecasts are wrong. WH Ireland forecast 6.2p EPS for the year just gone to 31/12/16 and 7.7p EPS for this year. They also forecast 3p dividends for each year, which isn't a bad yield on a 56p share price!
RTC is different and perhaps better than most in its sector as its two main divisions has recently entered into large and long-term contracts with secure recurring revenues. Ganymede's 5 year contract with Network Rail is now really taking off after a long period putting it into effect:
Http://www.investegate.co.uk/rtc-group-plc--rtc-/rns/network-rail-award-for-contingent-labour-services/201502250701487804F/
And ATA has similarly just won a place on a big 3 year road improvement contract:
Https://ata-recruitment.co.uk/a14/
For a £5m m/cap these are both highly material and long-term sources of revenues, and the positive comments today about the strong 2017 outlook must reflect a strong turnaround in the business in the last H2, with the shares being understandably sold down/oversold after the October trading update.
David Stredder will be happy about RTC (LON:RTC), I think he has a notifiable interest in it.
Seems like a lot of the recruitment companies have been doing well recently.
Re LoopUp (LON:LOOP) I would be very happy to invest here if someone could give me good reason(s) why this product is superior to say ones by established large players such as Skype, BT MeetMe, etc. What is LoopUp's competitive advantage(s) or moat?
By the way, BT MeetMe is the app of choice in the financial services sector and it will require an outstanding newcomer to dislodge them. Not impossible, but I remain to be persuaded of LoopUp's credentials.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #12
Hi John,
LoopUp (LON:LOOP) is showing an Altman Z score of -2.47 which puts it in the distress category of bankruptcy risk. This stops me investing in it unless anyone can say why it's wrong?
It's wrong because the historic numbers don't yet show the benefit of the fresh funds raised at IPO.
Its financial position is fine, I've checked it all out - wouldn't have invested otherwise!
Regards, Paul.
In reply to rivaldo, post #14
Hi Rivaldo,
Thanks for the pointers on RTC (LON:RTC) , very helpful.
It's too small & illiquid for me, so not one I've kept on top of.
Regards, Paul.