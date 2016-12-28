Small Cap Value Report (28 Dec 2016) - BOO, LVD, FRP
Good morning!
It's just me reporting today & tomorrow. Then on Friday, Graham will cover anything interesting that crops up on the RNS.
I trust you've had a relaxing & enjoyable break over Christmas. I certainly have - although we always have some kind of drama at this time of year. Last year it was Mum having a heart attack and pneumonia. This year, she slipped down the stairs in the night, breaking one toe, and dislocated another. Thankfully A&E was quiet, and Leighton Hospital in Crewe did a marvellous job in patching her up on Boxing Day.
So instead of catching the remarkably quick train back to London today, as a dutiful son, I've hired a car to drive Mum back home to Bournemouth.
Apparently the roads aren't too busy, because people are not bothering so much with the High Street sales, but instead going online for their seasonal bargains. Thus continuing a long-term trend of business leaking away from the High Street to the internet. The only solution is for rents to come down, hence why I would not be investing in any property companies exposed to the High Street.
Also, I feel that only the best retailers are likely to be able to maintain, let alone increase, their earnings in the next few years. So there are plenty of value traps to avoid in the retailing sector - i.e. companies which appear cheap on historic earnings, but may end up expensive (or even bust) as business declines.
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO)
Share price: 136p (up 2.9% today)
No. shares: 1,123.3m
Market cap: £1,527.7m
(I hold a small residual long position in this share, indirectly through a local share club of which I am a member)
This share is now way out of my small cap territory, but is a stock which many readers still hold, I understand. This stock has obviously been a huge success for us in 2015 and 2016, yet the share price continues to make new highs, on continued positive newsflow.
Today comes news of a proposed acquisition - of the brand & customer database of bankrupt American online fashion company, Nasty Gal. I'm not familiar with the process by which American bankrupt companies are sold off, but a brief overview is given in BooHoo's announcement today. It seems to be a 30 day auction process, with BooHoo having bid $20m as a "stalking…
Definitely owe you a beer next time you visit Jersey, Paul.
Perfect description of why BOO is different from brick shops, when you first commented - my phobia about owning shops just vanished :-)
So, happy new year.
Any progress on a Tracsis CEO interview?
apad
Thanks Paul..
Interestingly, the Nasty Gal press release for the first store in LA says it has a 'live cactus garden'.. My accountant always used to remind me that when companies open an office with a water feature in reception, downfall will not be far behind.. cf cactus garden!
With PLT now sorted - and I agree entirely with your view on that transaction, let's hope this does see BOO turbocharge US sales and more uplift on the share price. Just watch out for the water features!
Paul
Many thanks for your pointer about Hargreaves Hale. I have, to date, considered their involvement in a possible purchase to be a small but positive influence towards a buy decision. I take note of your insights. Thanks for the tip.
Happy New Year
Regards
Howard
Paul I quite agree about HH trying to get out of those small caps, the problem is with Fairpoint (LON:FRP) they had over 13% and I still think around 12% so it will take some time if they do intend to sell all of them.
Seasons greetings, Paul, and thanks for wonderful articles this past year.
On timing of sales, I was so bad at it that I gave up unless there was a profit warning or I wanted cash for another investment. In the latter case a sale should be judged on the subsequent performance of thr new investment, not the previous one. Hence I bacame very largely a passive, or even supine, investor. By default, therefore, I run my winners.
HRISC - other warning signs apparently are the Chairman or CEO getting a knighthood or other gong, and the appearance of a flagpole complete with union jack.
Happy New Investing Year to all, especially those voluntary contributors who make this site such a success.
Richard
Paul
At least your Revolution Bars (RBG) recommendation is storming away. Creeping toward the market average PE now having been well undervalued. I guess that will be the next test of your sell nerves?
i'm continually evaluating if it's time to sell Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) or not. So far I have run it from 37p all the way up, adding as I have gone. My most recent criteria for selling or topslicing were....
Once the PLT situation was resolved - tick,
And if the PE started to look too much like ASOS at its peak, which I am defining as a PE over 80. (ASOS reached 92)
The second criteria hasn't been met yet so I will probably continue to hold but this new acquisition does raise some additional questions. Is $20 million a decent price to pay for those assets? It feels like it probably is and that it could really give them a boost into the US market but I could see a bump on the way maybe as they invest to exploit the new assets?
I'm more inclined to top slice than I ever have been before but I would need to have a higher conviction share to put the profit into to make it worthwhile. I can't actually think of one.
Paul - any chance of your opinion on Joules (LON:JOUL) at some point when they next put out an RNS? Graham has covered them briefly but would welcome your thoughts as well as it's your specialist area.
Cheers
Running my winners has been a key lesson for me this year along with being prepared to buy straight back in when I realised I sold too soon. I now run a spreadsheet with a trailing stop loss so while shares continue steadily upwards I give them room to grow and don't sell. It helps me deal with my temptation to trade too much as well.
If you sold BooHoo too soon, they are still there to be re bought, but you won't be buying mine yet!
Re. Paul's comment on Hargreave Hale's predilection for dumping underperforming stocks, I note that they still hold just over 4% in the serial accident prone delivery company DX (Group) (LON:DX.) Although they sold down from their original c.9% holding at the time of the first major profit warning in November 2015 they seem to have been reasonably stable shareholders since notwithstanding a few further bumps along the way. Possibly of the view that the shares can't fall any lower and yet still manage to pay a healthy dividend yield.
Gus.
In reply to Carey Blunt, post #7
Carey,
Shouldn't you be factoring in a size comparison with ASOS in conjunction with your PE estimate:-)
I.e. how much space to expand.
apad
In reply to Carey Blunt, post #7
Sorry to repeat myself, but I have to say that ignoring the share price (to a large extent), when buying or selling shares seems to have worked for me over the past 10 years or so. When Paul kindly drew my attention to Boohoo.com it was high quality business with excellent ROCE and huge growth prospects run by management who had great experience in the sector and a major stake in the business - that is why I bought. I could also understand why Boohoo had a competitive advantage thanks to Paul's explanation. As far as I can see all those qualities are still in place so I would find selling quite a bizarre decision. Having said that, you can be sure that Boohoo will at some stage disappoint (such as missing earnings expectations) and the share price will fall 30% or so, but I am prepared for that and would only sell if something fundamental changes. The only problem with my approach is that it is boring as I do hardly any buying and selling! I think probably around 50% of the shares in my portfolio would be regarded as overpriced by many investors, but that was also the case when I purchased many of them years ago. I can't claim credit for this philosophy as it was developed and proven by the likes of Nick Train and Terry Smith, although I am sure that neither of them holds Boohoo as they tend to go for bigger companies.
BOO typifies to me the new generation of retailers who get it right. I first bought @55p and have held on apart from top slicing a bit when they got to 110p - only because they had become so overweight in my p/f. If they pull off NG purchase it will certainly ease their path in US. Another retailer i am a fan of is SGP as it seems to be firing on all cylinders at the moment and the mgt team are going a great job on rolling out physical stores to new areas / reducing costs and driving productivity / growing the internet business internationally (last results showed it was 25% of total sales). BOO and SGP are two of my biggest holdings, I am expecting them to get bigger!
Not into BOO, but interested in Fairpoint. Have small holding that has 'hovered' since I bought. I feel that with the right leadership this is a share which could (& should) go a lot further & will now consider buying more.
It is all from good North Western stock - obviously like Paul's mother.
I think Paul may be overestimating the impact Hargreave Hale have had on the share prices of SAL, CRAW, and FRP. Making decisions based on the actions of one institutional investor just feels wrong to me.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #11
My viewpoint too.
apad
In reply to Carey Blunt, post #7
Carey, Paul did make some comments on Joules on Graham's report in case you missed it.
In reply to herbie47, post #16
Thanks - must have missed it, I will dig it out.
cheers
Carey
In reply to apad, post #10
yes, I take your point I could look for a PEG of over 3 (ASOS went wrong at a PEG of about 3.11).
At some point Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) will reach a point where it can't grow any more easily and the growth rating will have to drop away. I would like to get out quickly at or just before that point.
The US expension potentially puts that point futher away which is great so the only other thing we have to worry about is that potentially the market gets so overexcited about Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) that the valuation becomes so great that they effectively have to disappoint as that level of future growth no longer becomes feasible within a reporting window.
As Peter points out they will likely then take a 30% knock, however I think that knock could be much larger drop over time if you don't get out quick. You can see in a chart for ASOS the SP dropped from 7025 in Feb 2014 to 1785 in October 2014. I'm not so in love with BOO that I want to hold for any longer than the optimum point but I am determined not to sell too early either.
Kudos to you and Peter and others who have advocated holding all the way through as I mention in this post http://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-5-oct-2016-tpt-bdi-dpp-153107/
My views match your exactly but I am determined to get out with shark like objectivity.
Good evening Paul.
Thank you for your continued coverage of BOO despite it being beyond a small cap now. Your views are appreciated. You mention kicking yourself for selling too early. Well, yes, but hands up those of us who haven't been there. It is certainly better that way than kicking ourselves for selling too late!. I find selling is the hardest part of investing, not the buying. Inevitably we continue to follow our sell for at least a while, possibly to justify our decision - the share price had risen too high too fast, the share was over valued, circumstances had changed macro as well as micro etc, etc.. We are relieved if the share price retraces (not out of malice to others) but more as chalking up another good decision. However, my experience is that I rarely buy in at the bottom nor sell out at the top. Somehow I/we have to be able to move on, say thank you if we have made a profit and try to feel relieved at getting out of something which didn't work out even at the cost of a loss (hopefully limited). And then there are times when we are torn between just walking away/moving on and buying back in, sometimes at a higher cost. Sometimes the longer we leave it, the higher the share rises the more we do feel like kicking ourselves and then wonder if it is now too late to buy back in; if further gains are now priced in. That way leads to inner turmoil; not good. With BOO I have bought in/sold out on probably 3 occasions; each time buying back in at a higher level. So far, careful what I say here!, so good. Who knows where the share price will go, short, medium or long term. Yes, the share looks expensive by some measures but we know expensive shares can get more expensive in the same way as cheap shares can get cheaper. I have sometimes compared share selling with the TV game Deal or No Deal, where we are trying to eek out just a little more from Mr Banker., more often than not it doesn't work out, we play the game too long, too far.
Some may argue that it is a good idea to set a price target for our investments. When it reaches that, then sell. That would argue against running profits I guess. And it is of course difficult not to get emotionally attached to any share which has given us such a good profit. Emotional attachment is one of our biggest dangers in investing. No share know us, have any feeling towards us and yet they can give us one almighty kicking. If I start sweating over my investment(s) then for me it is probably best to sell out completely or at least reduce my holding. We all have to do what we feel is right for us individually at the time and circumstances.
Good luck all
CM