Small Cap Value Report (28 Jul 2017) - G4M, RMV, QUIZ

Hi there! It's Graham reporting for Friday.
£G4M (StockReport)
- Share price: 714p (-13%)
- No. of Shares: 20.9 million
- Market cap: £149 million
AGM Statement and Trading Update
This has been heavily covered by Paul over the past year or so, but I will pitch in here with a few comments on today's trading update.
Performance for the year to date is in line with expectations.
But the shares are off for a reason, or perhaps multiple reasons.
Given the track record of exceeding expectations, perhaps merely being "in line" isn't good enough anymore?
There is no getting away from the fact that the share became very highly rated by any standard valuation measure, in comparison with short term profits.
And now those short-term profits are going to impacted by upfront costs associated with the growth plans.
These comments might have been received in a calmer way by investors in a share at a normal valuation:
As previously outlined, the current financial year is expected to follow a more typical seasonal trading pattern, with a higher proportion of sales and profits being generated during the second half of the year than was the case in the previous year.
Also, as previously notified, the first half of the current financial year will include the costs of embedding our new European distribution centres and setting up our recently acquired Head Office in York. Based on the overall performance of the business during the financial year to date, the Board is confident of another year of good progress."
Without applying any great leaps in logic, they are telling us not to expect very much in H1.
Edit: Last year's H1 was profitable to the tune of around £1 million in PBT, but now we know that this year's H1 is going to be affected negatively by more seasonality and by one-off costs.
I am not as familiar with G4M as my co-writer but I'd be very cautious about considering this for a long-term investment at the current share price.
EPS forecasts have been adjusted lower as follows:
Rightmove (LON:RMV)
- Share price: 4293p (+0.3%)
- No. of shares: 92.3 million
- Market cap: £3,960 million
This property portal is well above our market cap remit here,…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Gear4music (Holdings) plc is engaged in the online retailing of musical instruments and equipment. The Company sells its own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside with other brands. The Company offers over 1,500 products, which are sold under approximately eight brands, including Gear4music; Archer, which offers string instruments, such as violins, cellos, violas and double bass; Redsub, which offers bass guitar amplifiers and pedals; SubZero, which offers guitars, amplifiers, mixers, speakers and audio electronics; Minster, which offers digital pianos; Rosedale, which offers woodwind instruments, such as clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, and Brass Instruments, which offers trumpets, trombones, tubas and French horns. The Company has developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency and responsive design Websites covering approximately 19 countries. more »
Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company's principal business is the operation of the rightmove.co.uk Website. The Company's Website and mobile platforms provide online property search. The Company's segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services on www.rightmove.co.uk. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on www.rightmove.co.uk. The Other segment consists of overseas and commercial property advertising services and non-property advertising services, which include its third-party and consumer services, as well as data and valuation services. The Company offers its services through estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers and overseas homes agents offering properties outside the United Kingdom but interested in advertising to the United Kingdom-based home hunters. more »
19 Comments on this Article show/hide all
that is a not a nice drop. paul did mention that if growth companies don't say they are ahead of expectations something along these kind of drops could happen to growth companies. this is obviously a overreaction when anything less than perfect is announced by a growth co.
the oversubscribed £4.2m fundraise back in May was also a huge indication of how confident institutional investors are in the company's long term prospects. a forecast 31% rise in earnings per share in 2018/19 will still leave the company trading at 60 times earnings,
today's fall is an opportunity for others to perhaps build a position. . ?
I don't hold nor do I intend to.
Yes Panmure have downgraded eps forecasts for next 3 years by 3% but have RAISED their target price to 920p. In their words:
"We nevertheless use this note to recap – as we highlighted in our research note published
May 4th 2017 – that strategic cost investment will likely hold back EBITDA growth
progression in H1FY18. Such strategic cost investment includes the expansion of the
operating management structure and senior management team ahead of the
anticipated higher volumes of business, combined with the full year impact of costs
mainly in property costs and people, for the two new distribution centre hubs. On the
back of such strategic cost investment, we expect sales growth to increase further to
+44% in H2FY18 (from +35% in H1FY18) which, combined with rapid delivery of
efficiencies in the cost areas, will likely produce a strengthening EBITDA growth
profile (i.e. +12% in FY18 followed by +25% in FY19). Given several of our assumptions
could well prove cautious, the medium to long term profit outlook is very compelling,
in our view. However, in FY18, investors should recognise that the planned phasing of
cost growth will likely result in an H1FY18 EBITDA decline year-on-year, albeit we
forecast +12% growth for the full year, FY18. "
They conclude:
With continuing enhancements in G4m’s customer value proposition, supported by
the ever-improving operating model, combined with the international business likely
delivering substantial progress, we continue to see strong momentum in revenue
generation with consensus forecasts struggling to keep up. The combination of (1) the
share price continuing to respond positively to top line beats and possible forecast
upgrades, and (2) G4m demonstrating delivery against its global ambitions which
could trigger another valuation multiple re-rating, means that G4m remains a strong
Buy, in our view.
It does seem odd that the market would mark the price down by this much when the outlook remains very positive. I am long and have picked up some more.
Why did they not provide revenue numbers and growth rates, as they have done in every update to the markets since they listed? It's inconsistent reporting and looks like they have something to hide. And the comments on H2 weighting could be perceived as a hint of a profit warning to come.
Today's IPO £QUIZ seems to have got off at a gallop. As I write the offer price is 198p against a placing price of 161p, around 23% up. Paul covered this extensively a few weeks back.
Worth it? I am sitting on the fence.
Today's research note from Edison:- http://www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com/research/report/gear4music/full
In reply to bestace, post #3
There are quite a few problems with G4M's trading update today:
* no hard numbers for revenue or profits (see bestace above) or in fact anything. This is strongly in contrast to the more detailed trading updates we are used to from G4M
* a suggestion that this year will be more strongly H2 weighted. As Paul keeps reminding us, statements that all will come good in H2 are often precursors to a profits warning (when it doesn't)
* lots of additional costs to be justified by hoped for future growth
The difficulty, of course, is that it is very difficult to get a clear picture from this trading update. It could be the first sign of slowing growth and profits. Or it could be a foretaste of investment that accelerates growth. And maybe management have given the analysts a clearer steer, in which case we could trust the optimism of the Panmure analysis provided by dgold above.
In the absence of a clearer picture I have reduced my holding, taking a good profit in the process (even at today's lower price)
The problem with rightmove is, where does it go from here ? how much further can it push up rates ? before agents start turning to alternatives (not as good admittedly),
The big option left to them is to take private sales at 500 quid a shot or so, but the large chains are large shareholders, will this be possible ? It's probably inevitable since they were forced to allow, non agents to list, (people like purple bricks),
great company, great business, how much more can it grow ? is it planning overseas expansion ?
K
In reply to bestace, post #3
Of course you're right they're probably masking something but why delay the inevitable? Numbers are going to have to be provided at the half year in September.
Hello Graham, what do you make of the trading update from TP Group today? Wonder why they don't mention whether they will be break-even this year? Thanks,
In reply to kenobi, post #7
Yes Rightmove (LON:RMV) is clearly a high quality company but it's so dominant in its market share that I wonder where future growth will come from. There were a couple of interesting snippets on this in their last annual report:
So they're suggesting their customers are paying less and getting more than they were in the pre-digital age, and therefore there is plenty of scope to continue upselling to them.
I wonder if their customers would see things the same way. I'm not sure onthemarket.com would have been set up if their estate agent backers were happy to keep shelling out more and more to Rightmove.
So perhaps overseas expansion is the answer? It feels like they are not really pursuing that avenue as hard as they could be.
£G4M did actually trailer in their last final report ( http://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/gear4music-holdings-LON:G4M/news/rns/170509g4m5308e.htm/?title=final-results ), in the CFO's commentary, that profit growth this year was likely to slow. I sold just after this report, precisely because of this comment:
"Recurring administrative expenses increased 51% compared to the 58% increase in revenue as the Group invested in European Distribution Centres and its people. These investments are central to delivering the Group's strategy and critical to medium and long term prospects. As referred to in the Chief Executive's statement, there will be an initial 'overhead investment' phase involving upfront additional costs being incurred that take time to generate added value. These costs will be evident in H1 FY18."
Re Rightmove (LON:RMV) With its dominant position and fantastic metrics, I have been frustrated by the seemingly lack of SP growth over the years. A brief glance at the SP chart shows that growth over the past 18 months has been a miserly 4.5%. Why such a near flat performance?
In reply to prem14, post #9
I believe the 'in line' part of the rns speaks to that. Directors also participated heavily in the raising which is good news imo
In reply to Ramridge, post #4
Hi Ram, thanks for pointing that out, I've included it in the report now.
Cheers
Graham
When I was carrying out research for an investment in Righmove a couple of years ago I remember reading somewhere that Righmove's revenues can vary a little depending on how prominently it appears in Google search results. This sensitivity got me thinking that if Google decided to expand into this area then they could destroy the Rightmove business quite easily by ensuring that much lower prominence was given to the relevant searches. This is one of the things that impressed me about the strength of Google's business and is why I ended up investing in Alphabet. rather then Rightmove. Rightmove is a brilliant business but I am sure Google could destroy it if Google decided to do go into competition and do a deal with estate agents. However, it is quite possible that this might not make economic sense for Google, but it is something to consider.
Peter - how many 2.4bn euo fines do you think Google will want to invite?
the comments on G4M - which I do not own - are just plain wrong. Interims last year were profitable on both reported and adjusted basis, exact;y the same in fact at PBT £966k and NP of £750k reported. There are no references to actual valuations as opposed to assumed ones. On many counts, given the nature of this business, the share can be regarded as being at a deep discount to the 'internet' retail group including Purplebricvks and BooHoo. This is not a view but a fact.
but I do own it now
In reply to WDWombat, post #17
Thanks for the correction on last year, I have corrected it. The adjusted and reported were indeed the same. Cheers