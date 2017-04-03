Small Cap Value Report (3 Apr 2017) - SYS1, CTG, LUCE, IDP, IMG
SYS1 (new ticker)
Share price: 787.5p (+1.3%)
No. shares: 12.2m
Market cap: £96m
As previously flagged, Brainjuicer has changed its name to the more professional-sounding "System1". The new ticker SYS1 is now effective and the new website, (system1group.com/) will be launched later today.
Its old website (which can still be viewed online) is very quirky and interesting, so the new one should also be worth a look.
The share rating is fairly high but it remains one of the better-quality companies on AIM, and the new name will serve to unite the company's marketing and researching brands (System1 Agency and System1 Research).
Christie (LON:CTG)
Share price: 77p (unch.)
No. shares: 26.5m
Market cap: £20m
A weak result set of results considering the scale of revenues:
- Revenue growth of 1.2% to £64.5m (2015: £63.7m)
- Operating profit before exceptional items of £1.0m (2015: £3.8m)
- Operating profit after exceptional items of £2.3m (2015: £3.8m)
The total dividend for the year is unchanged at 2.5p and is still more than twice covered by earnings.
H2 improvement: The hoped-for improvement in the second half did materialise, despite the referendum result which the company had feared, as it registered an H2 operating profit before exceptional items of £1.9m, about the same as the prior year. This was almost entirely generated by the Professional Business Services (PBS) division.
Exceptional items: The exceptional item is a £1.3 million gain from inflation-capping the company's final salary pension schemes.
It's always refreshing to see exceptional items which improve the results, as it feels like in 99% of cases they are costs which the company wishes it hadn't incurred!
Outlook statement is positive:
The year for both our divisions has started more strongly than in 2016. We have some inflationary costs to absorb which our budgets allow for. Your management and staff alike strive to always deliver a service that is second to none, and on your behalf I thank them. We plan for continued growth in 2017.
Total Comprehensive Income
It's essential to look through the financial statements for the details which get left out of the headline numbers.
In this case, I immediately see that the company suffered an £8 million actuarial loss on its pension scheme (despite the inflation-capping measure, mentioned above).
Losses such as this aren't included in the income statement, instead they're in the…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
24 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Just wanted to say thank you for the ticket to the Investor Show. Really enjoyed it. Every time i came to say hi you were surrounded by people Paul.
All the best
Hederz & Ram: LUCE is now done, thanks for pointing me towards it.
Best
Graham
In reply to andyi, post #3
What's your view of it?
I like the business but I am worried it is over valued even as an attractive high growth business. I am not confident the expansion plans are fully funded and that they might need to do another fundraising, and given the margins don't look massively high to me I wonder if the share price is over-pricing future growth a bit too much? It's quite hard to calculate though. Very keen to hear others' views, especially anyone who has done any back of the envelope calculations. Also I note they have managed to increase their bank facilities so maybe expansion is now covered in the short-term.
The announcement of the branch in Italy sounds more like a vanity project than genuine international expansion to me.
In reply to runthejoules, post #1
Could be - I wonder if Apple might be purposely damaging the price in order to buy it in future. It would be pretty shady as that would be market manipulation; so worth taking with a pinch of salt. They will have to wait quite a while and would probably cite the factors imagination tech do for reasons they cannot come up with their own products - patents etc. and therefore bid for the company.
Hi Graham - Thanks for covering Luceco (LON:LUCE)
A few comments if I may
- There is an EU regulation in place to replace halogen bulbs with led bulbs from end 2018. So my understanding is that halogen bulbs will no longer be sold in the EU from end 2018. Since penetration of led bulbs is currently only around 10%, it points to a huge opportunity for companies such as LUCE.
- The company;s ROCE is around 35%. This underlines your remark that they are not just selling commodity products
- on a PE basis (PE = 23) it looks expensive. But when you factor in an eps growth rate of 102%, PEG drops down to 0.2 . So even if next year's forecast eps growth drops to 50%, it is not expensive.
Declaration. I bought an opening position this morning.
In reply to ls2g08, post #8
is2g08 -
At the start of this year, Apple's cash mountain was $ 246bn , that's approx £200bn.
IMG's Enterprise Value is around £800m. Less than 1%.
If Apple really wanted IMG they could have bought it from pocket change any time in the past few years.
Does anyone have views on the news today from Frenkel Topping (LON:FEN) that they are looking for a buyer for the business?
I don't know what Apple's ethics are. Allegedly they were talking to Imagination to buy them at one stage.
Its often tempting for big businesses to crush smaller business just because they can.
Although smaller business can also tie up bigger businesses in patent disputes in this area.
In reply to paraic84, post #7
The announcement of the branch in Italy sounds more like a vanity project than genuine international expansion to me.
Actually, I view the expansion more positively as a toe in the water of overseas expansion into a known market using a franchising model. If you are looking to expand overseas, using a franchise model is the way to go, especially if it is something as relatively straightforward to replicate as a pizza restaurant.
All the best, Si
In reply to Trident, post #12
Not sure Apple has got a lot of IP and patents in the GPU design area. Which makes this a very strange announcement. My thought was that ARM, QCOM, IMG had all the IP in this area. I would have thought any legal case against Apple would have a high chance of success, albeit I'm not sure IMG can fund it all to conclusion.
What's the chance that one of Apple's rivals buys IMG and takes them to the legal cleaners?
Could people try to put in £ followed by the ticker FUL, as Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) then it's far easier to see which companies are being discussion.
In reply to rick, post #14
I don't think Apple can be sued at this stage as they aren't even going to ship their own designs for another 15 - 24 months. And just because Imagination think Apple can't develop their own IP doesn't necessarily make it so.
I've seen speculation about Apple bidding for the Toshiba NAND memory business. They do seem to be vertically integrating.
If £IMG do turn out to have a strong case against Apple then perhaps their lawyers could talk to Burford Capital (LON:BUR) about some third party funding.
Re. Innovaderma (LON:IDP)
I seem to have read somewhere (company's marketing material?) that this company is ready to make a big sales drive to Asian countries.
Skinny Tan, a tanning lotion, is their flagship product. To be sold to Asians. I see.
This is not a late April fool, is it?
In reply to JohnEustace, post #16
According to AppleInsider, at least 25 engineers and managers have quit Imagination and gone on to work at Apple over the past two years. What chance they have designed totally new GPU from ground zero without infringing some of IMG's own IP ? In my experience its almost zero. Software development never works like that.
In reply to rick, post #14
Not sure Apple has got a lot of IP and patents in the GPU design area. Which makes this a very strange announcement. My thought was that ARM, QCOM, IMG had all the IP in this area. I would have thought any legal case against Apple would have a high chance of success, albeit I'm not sure IMG can fund it all to conclusion.
To be honest, it is very difficult to prove infringement even when you have a whole bunch of patents to your name, and it has been known for patents to be made void in court under the spotlight of litigation. So Imagination Technologies (LON:IMG) have to tread carefully.
The thing that would concern me most as a shareholder (which I'm not) is that Apple have felt the need to do this. Clearly they are worried that using Imagination Technologies (LON:IMG) IP going forwards will put their products at a significant disadvantage technically to competitors - most likely through excess power consumption meaning lower battery life than equivalent Samsung products. It is not a decision they would have made lightly and the idea it would have been made for financial reasons is ridiculous.
The second thing that would concern me is that Apple have apparently already nicked a team of Imagination Technologies (LON:IMG) engineers including some senior management and so the company should have seen this coming. Why on earth did they not have a Non-solicitation clause in their agreement with Apple? If they didn't have such a clause then it begs the question what other concessions they may have made to win Apple's business?
What's the chance that one of Apple's rivals buys IMG and takes them to the legal cleaners?
Name me a company with deeper pockets than Apple who would bother doing this? I don't believe Samsung will give a monkey's and they're probably too busy laughing!! Not likely to be a Chinese company either given their attitude to patents or any form of copyright.
All the best, Si
In reply to Ramridge, post #17
Innovaderma (LON:IDP), sounds like it, considering nearly all Asian lotions contain whitening agents, as most asian women want to look whiter.
In reply to herbie47, post #20
Innovaderma (LON:IDP), sounds like it, considering nearly all Asian lotions contain whitening agents, as most asian women want to look whiter.
Could you please include the original text you are replying to so it makes it easier to know what you are referring to :-)
Thanks, Si
In reply to herbie47, post #20
Hi herbie - Re. Innovaderma (LON:IDP)
I managed to retrieve the source of my comment. The last HY report says
"
Asia
Skinny Tan is currently sold in Olive Young's stores nationwide and is distributed through PROS Korea, a distributor for InnovaDerma products for North East Asia. Olive Young is planning an in-store marketing campaign for Skinny Tan to coincide with its peak season in 2017. As announced on 27 January 2017, the Company is in discussions with PROS Korea to address distribution of the Company's products in China, Russia and Japan.
"
I am no expert at all on this topic, but it looks like Asians of a whiter complexion (Chinese, Russians, Japanese) seem to have an appetite for a tanned look.
My view is same as yours, i.e. most Asian women want to look whiter, but hey, what do I know.
Just tried to visit Innovaderma's web site to check out the company and my McAfee security system stopped me going there with a message that the web site was risky to visit. Seems strange for a company which is meant to be internet savvy! I tried using both Firefox and Explorer browsers and got the same message.
In reply to simoan, post #19
Indeed "might is right" often wins the day in these sorts of arguments. I'm sure Apple have some clever lawyers kicking about.
My point was not about who is most lawyer'd up (I think that is clear). My point was about IP infringement. Apple have been tinkering with IMG designs for years to lower excess power consumption. But to say they have their own entirely different own product which uses non of IMG's IP does take a lot of believing.
It will be interesting to see what transpires.