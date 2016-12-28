Small Cap Value Report (3 Jan 2017) - my investing themes for the year
Good morning!
There's literally nothing on the RNS today, in terms of results or trading updates for my universe of stocks. However, I'm in the mood to write an article, so thought I'd do something on my investing themes for 2017. This has been partly stimulated by me reading Gervais Williams' latest book, "The Retreat of Globalisation" over the holidays - which is an interesting macro overview of how Gervais sees things developing.
My approach with stock-picking is based on trying to find value & GARP (growth at reasonable price) shares. I look for shares with at least 50% upside, which are either;
- Fundamentally under-priced as things stand now. Good examples last year were Lavendon, and Avesco, both of which just seemed the wrong price to me, as highlighted in these reports. They both attracted takeover bids, which was terrific.
- Or, companies which may not look particularly cheap right now, but which have the potential to significantly out-perform against unreasonably pessimistic broker forecasts (a good example was Gear4Music, in which I hold a long position). And/or companies which are growing strongly, but this has not yet been fully reflected in the rating.
However, for me personally, I will flex my approach somewhat to suit market conditions. This has involved a notable shift in 2016 from value shares, more towards growth stocks. I've done that partly because my value shares kept attracting takeover bids, hence left the market, and giving me fresh (and increased) funds to invest. Also because it was increasingly obvious as 2016 progressed that it was the growth stocks which the market was getting excited about, and were rising in price. So if you spot a clear trend, then it makes sense to follow it - providing valuations don't get too bonkers.
Anyway, it worked well in 2016. Although I don't know whether the same trends will continue in 2017 - anything could happen. That uncertainty is why I don't tend to think too much in top-down terms. I can't possibly forecast what the world, or UK economies will do in 2017 and beyond, I haven't got a clue - and nor has anyone else!
However, there are some clear themes which are guiding my thinking for 2017. So I thought it would help clarify my thinking, and maybe you might find it interesting. So here goes.
My investing themes for 2017
Higher inflation - caused by the sharp fall in sterling against the dollar.…
In reply to herbie47, post #37
There is no requirement with any new car to get it dealer serviced for the warranty to be valid. As long as it is serviced to manufacturers standard then the warranty isn't affected. The only requirement for dealer servicing is usually through PCP agreements (which are about 90% of sales at a guess) and is therefore a stipulation from the finance company. Very sly and the main reason why dealers still have a busy service department. I've had cars on PCP which I never intended to give back so went elsewhere for servicing as I didn't require the GFMV but a lot of people don't realise this or are duped by dealers. I've just had my first major service done by a mate at his specialist garage. Cost was £340. My dealer wanted £620 for the same job. Would have taken the dealer a lot less time too as they use machines to extract oil rather than remove the sump etc. Not sure how leaving EU will affect this but worth noting.
Thanks Paul - Anything you don't hold ? ;)
Hey Paul, any chance of doing the type of investor interviews that you did before on Audioboom? They were great, always got an idea or two from them.
In reply to SmallCappy, post #29
I agree that the internet of things could be big. Last year at a lovely Pub in Dorset I chatted to an informed Google Exec - she quietly suggested it would be worth looking at/investing in the best/new internet security companys. They reckon it'll be explosive...........as they say dyoh
cheers Richard
In reply to coombe, post #45
Please don't get me started on the Internet of Things! If Russian hackers can interfere with the elections of the planets largest economy, you really don't want to know what they can do to your central heating system etc.
As ever, the biggest problem is powering all these autonomous devices which have no localised power source because current battery technology is not up to it. It's OK having billions of remote devices connected to the internet but I wouldn't want to have to go round changing the batteries!! Luckily for the IoT camp, technology is emerging to solve this problem using ultra-low power integrated circuits with energy harvesting, removing the need for batteries. I am currently working with a company in this area.
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #17
Simoan, Thanks for your reply I really appreciate it. You are right; I guess I am looking for pointers on when to sell at a reasonable profit. Sometimes I sell too soon and sometimes I watch a share go all the way up and back down again. I need to improve all the time and I am working at it but still a way to go. I achieved 14% in 2016 (16% in 2015) but I feel I should have done a lot better. Pointers are always gratefully received. I wish you great success in 2017, I reckon we could be entering a difficult phase. KR Charles
Re. car dealers. The amount of cars being leased must also affect the main dealers on service profits. My car is leased through some leasing company and has a "special long life service" configured so doesn't need serving until 18k miles., by which time it will have gone back. Whereas if I'd bought the car from a dealer it would have required a 1 year service or I'd lose the warranty. I suspect the special long-life service is total BS and an agreement between manufacturer and lease company but it must hit the dealers a bit.
In reply to simoan, post #46
The IoT is one of our favourite areas for security hacks at the moment. At our conference last year one of our speakers brought the house down by demonstrating how he could hack your home network via your iKettle and then, having stolen your identity, how he could get it to boil dry and burn down your house.
But my favourite is the vibrator with a bluetooth connection and minimal security. Apart from allowing third-parties to activate it remotely it also phoned back to the manufacturers with details of how often it was used, at what setting and the temperature of the device.
As someone said the other day, when IoT devices were used to mount DoS attacks: we designed the internet to survive nuclear war, and it's just been brought down by a bunch of toasters.
Honestly, you couldn't make it up ... but, yes, IoT is going to be big, at least for the lawyers :)
timarr
Debenhams
I'm on the sidelines though Jan 17
In reply to timarr, post #49
I also work in data security and so understand only too well the problems you describe associated with IoT devices. Like all new technologies, it will take far longer to unfold than many people expect, and it will introduce as many problems as it solves. For all the good things, it will also introduce privacy and data security issues that most people cannot even start to imagine.
Apart from anything else, achieving proper security takes time and is expensive which is completely at odds with the make it quick and make it cheap modern culture.
All the best, Si
In reply to coombe, post #50
Is that a buy signal?
In reply to CrazyHorse, post #48
Leasing is the only thing keeping their businesses going. 18k is standard these days for oil changes and service intervals however uncomfortable you feel about it.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #19
As mentioned by more than a few - thanks for your informative and thought-provoking comments, Paul. A great effort for the first trading day of the year!
On the subject of the shift in the High Street, I would agree. I used to work at a RE investment manager in London and we had a designated shopping centre strategy - less focused on the shiny number one centres (westfields and the like), but more those focused on everyday staples / the value offering. I had my concerns about the longevity of this approach, given the direction of travel that you cite in your article, but one thing was abundantly clear: adding F&B was a winning formula. On the one hand, F&B tenants were performing well and signing good leases improving the NOI, but, more importantly, they were increasing dwell time and general spend in the centres. I recall seeing a very detailed piece of research - by CBRE, I think - confirming this y-o-y increase to F&B in centres, with figures now as high as 25+%, suggesting our experience was not unique! As you suggest, 'retail therapy' morphing into 'leisure therapy'.
Thanks for your reports in 2016. Paul, I always find them interesting and value the findings and the fact that they are impartial. A couple of comments on your absorbing article today firstly, is on inflation. I agree that inflation will rise this year but I doubt that it will reach much more than 3%. It may spike higher but fall back again imo. The reason I say this is that wages show no sign of any rapid increase which is a necessary factor for inflation to rise and stay high. There are some areas where we are witnessing strike action but they are not about wage increases....yet.
Secondly, I agree wholeheartedly about the broken financial state of the Eurozone. It's a question of whether the move to populist political parties with their ante Euro/austerity views causes a rift first or whether the "stress tested" banks implode causing another financial crisis. When this happens, it will cause pandemonium on the stockmarket. The EU has passed a law last January to try to protect banks by imposing a "bail in" instead of a bail out which will mean bank shareholders, bondholders and depositors will lose capital. Depositors have the guarantee that the first 100,000 euros/ £75,000 will be protected. However, the next financial crisis will be much greater than 2007/8 due to much higher debt levels, maybe the protection will be in name only ie you will be able to see the money in your account but not be able to draw it out. Of course credit will also dry up so only hard cash will be in demand. Hopefully, a situation like this will last for a few days. Of course it may not happen at all but I cannot help thinking that the Eurozone is so unstable and with debt levels so high in the developed world and China, the unimaginable is possible.
Casa.
Thanks Paul, great post as ever. Had to come back and read it again this evening as there was too much content for me to take in during my usual 30 minute reading slot during my lunch break at work!
I like your point about avoiding speculative 'jam tomorrow' companies. However your article also makes some good points about potential disrupter Purplebricks (LON:PURP) and I'm curious... Having seen the growth trajectory of shares like Rightmove (LON:RMV) and ASOS (LON:ASC) (who says the UK doesn't do tech firms!), at what point would you be tempted to buy in and join the ride? What would be a buy signal for you on a company like this?
Thanks again for a great article, looking forward to a bumper 2017!
It always pays to know where your trousers are .
As a note of interest - Merry Hill, one of the first major shopping centres, if not the first - Is located in the Midlands near my brother and a number of friends. Retailers are leaving in their droves and it's now filling up with charity/pound shops and a few bars.
Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) trading update released this morning.
http://www.investegate.co.uk/cambria-automobiles--camb-/rns/agm-trading-update/201701040700202478T/
Concurs with some of the comments above. New sales slightly down attributed to pressure on £ and slightly increased economic uncertainty while used car and after sales profits have increased. Overall trading in line with expectations. Tone seems reasonably optimistic.
Gus.
In reply to cafcash49, post #47
Hi Charles,
Welcome to the club. It's never easy to know when to sell but remember that you do not necessarily have to sell 100% of your holding, you can top slice if you think the share price has got ahead of itself temporarily but still like the company. I am not familiar with D4T4 but it has a high StockRank and has good quality scores. The valuation looks punchy and It looks mainly a momentum play so could be viewed as a case of running your winners. Over to you!
Good luck to you also in 2017, personally I think we're all going to need it. I can't remember the last time a New Year started with so many "known unknowns".
All the best, Si
Hi Paul,
Interesting article and I agree with a lot of your thoughts for 2017. A few comments though:
1. With consumers under pressure from higher prices (exchange rate impact and the other factors you mention) credit card and mortgage indebtedness will probably increase. As with companies with high levels of debt/weak balance sheets not supported by strong cash flow (an area you identify) things could go very badly wrong for both consumers and businesses if interest rates rise more rapidly than expected.
2. Operational efficiency for 'online disrupters' is essential but the product also has to be of a good quality. I have heard from someone who works in a 'real world' string instrument retailer and repairer that they see quite a few instruments purchased from £G4M that have to modified/repaired before they can be played effectively. If this is commonplace it must be detrimental to brand reputation?
3. Your 'Beam me up Scotty' virtual fund has 5 stocks out of 18 that have a Stockopedia rating below 30 . This seems inconsistent with your view that you "very rarely buy shares with a very low StockRank, and I'm sure that has helped. A StockRank of say under 30, is really the Stockopedia computers talking to me, saying "Don't buy it!"." Are there special circumstances for Richoux, Purplebricks, Mobile Streams, Johnston Press and Cloudcall?
Enjoy reading the small cap report and can't decide whether to go down your route or take the easy route and use Ed's NAPs. The jury is still Out!!