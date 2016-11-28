Small Cap Value Report (3 Mar 2017) - HVN

Good morning,
Paul is going to be busy for most of today, so I'll man the fort here.
At the moment I provisionally intend to cover:
- Harvey Nash (LON:HVN)
- Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK)
- £G4M
Regards
Graham
(work-in-progress)
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Harvey Nash Group plc is a United Kingdom-based recruitment business company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of professional recruitment and offshore solutions. The Company's segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Mainland Europe and Rest of World. Services provided by each segment are permanent recruitment, contracting and outsourcing. The Company provides executive search, interim management and leadership consulting services. Its leadership services include board evaluations, management development, audits, assessments and strategic human resource (HR) consulting. Its professional recruitment services include technology recruitment business and recruitment solution business. Its offshore services include projects and software services, which provides application development, third party software maintenance and outsourced software services to clients across the world, and managed services/business process outsourcing. more »
Trakm8 Holdings PLC is a Big Data company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes and sells telematics devices and services. The Company focusses on owning the intellectual property that it uses in its products and solutions. It supplies its customers in the fleet management and insurance sectors across the United Kingdom. In addition, the Company provides hardware devices that can be integrated into third party telematics or Internet of Things (loT) solutions. It offers Configuration Manager, Product Datasheets, Radio Frequency Identification, Telematics Devices, Vehicle Connectivity and Accessories, among others. Its portfolio of solutions includes Trakm8 ecoN, Trakm8 Tacho, Trakm8 Secure, Trakm8 Logistics and Trakm8 Insure. Its portfolio offers telematics solutions, including dashboard cameras that enable customers to record driving incidents and mitigate the risk from crash to cash accidents. It provides bespoke solutions and engineering support services. more »
Gear4music (Holdings) plc is engaged in the online retailing of musical instruments and equipment. The Company sells its own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside with other brands. The Company offers over 1,500 products, which are sold under approximately eight brands, including Gear4music; Archer, which offers string instruments, such as violins, cellos, violas and double bass; Redsub, which offers bass guitar amplifiers and pedals; SubZero, which offers guitars, amplifiers, mixers, speakers and audio electronics; Minster, which offers digital pianos; Rosedale, which offers woodwind instruments, such as clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, and Brass Instruments, which offers trumpets, trombones, tubas and French horns. The Company has developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency and responsive design Websites covering approximately 19 countries. more »