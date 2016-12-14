Small Cap Value Report (3 May 2017) - TUNE, BOOM, TRAK
Good afternoon! It's Paul here.
It's very quiet for small cap news, so I had a lie in. Today I'll be covering;
Focusrite (LON:TUNE) - Final results
Audioboom (LON:BOOM) - Interims to 28 Feb 2017
Webinar 1pm tomorrow
Ed is launching some terrific new features, with a webinar tomorrow (4 May 2017) at 1pm.
Here is the webinar sign-up page. I've had a preview, and I really like the new features - a new "stock classifications" system, to sit alongside the StockRanks.
As you would expect from the boffins at Stockopedia HQ, it's well thought through, and has been number-crunched to oblivion!
This is another great feature for our toolbox in trying to find great stocks, and avoid all the junk out there.
Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
Share price: 241.5p (up 8.5% today)
No. shares: 58.1m
Market cap: £140.3m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Interim results - for the 6 months to 28 Feb 2017.
This company describes itself as a;
global music and audio products company supplying hardware and software products used by professional and amateur musicians
I've written positively about this company here 4 times in the last year - click here to see those previous reports, which have useful background. I usually re-read my previous notes, to refresh my memory about the company.
These interim figures look excellent to me.
Revenue up 23.7% to £32.0m
Adjusted operating profit is probably the best comparison number, and is up 23.8% to £4.6m
Note that the numbers below this line are flattered by a big reduction in the finance charge line - which was £725k in H1 last year, but only £24k this year. Therefore, don't get over-excited about the 89.1% increase in profit before tax, as that's benefited from the reduction in finance charge.
Note also that some of this year's headline numbers are also flattered by there being no "non-underlying" costs in H1 this year, whereas last year contained £537k in non-underlying costs.
Adjusted EPS is up 52.2% to 7.0p
Broker forecasts look too conservative now, so I am expecting to see forecasts raised. Maybe the company could be heading for 14-15p adj EPS for the full year? Consensus is currently 12.3p, so the company seems to be running ahead of that.
Research Tree has got 2 broker updates on it today. Panmure…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Focusrite Plc is a music and audio products company supplying hardware and software products used by professional and amateur musicians. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of professional audio and electronic music products. It operates through three segments: Focusrite, Novation and Distribution. The Focusrite segment includes the sales of Focusrite branded products. The Novation segment includes the sales of Novation branded products. The Distribution segment includes distribution of third-party brands, including KRK speakers, Ableton, Stanton, Cakewalk and sE Electronics. The Company sells its products in approximately 160 territories and countries around the world. The Company offers Scarlett, which is an audio interface; Blocs Wave application, which is used by musicians to create their own sounds and songs on any iPhone Operating System (iOS) smartphone or tablet, and e-commerce Websites. more »
Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company's hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content. The Company receives over 40 million listens per month. It also works with its partners to monetize their audio through live in-reads, the dynamic insertion of pre and post roll audio adverts and video advertisements. Its audio, cloud-based, software as a service (SaaS) platform enables the creation, broadcast and syndication of digital audio content across various devices, networks and geographies. Its subsidiaries include Audioboom Limited, Audioboom Inc, One Delta Limited and Audioboom Pty Limited. more »
Trakm8 Holdings PLC is a Big Data company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes and sells telematics devices and services. The Company focusses on owning the intellectual property that it uses in its products and solutions. It supplies its customers in the fleet management and insurance sectors across the United Kingdom. In addition, the Company provides hardware devices that can be integrated into third party telematics or Internet of Things (loT) solutions. It offers Configuration Manager, Product Datasheets, Radio Frequency Identification, Telematics Devices, Vehicle Connectivity and Accessories, among others. Its portfolio of solutions includes Trakm8 ecoN, Trakm8 Tacho, Trakm8 Secure, Trakm8 Logistics and Trakm8 Insure. Its portfolio offers telematics solutions, including dashboard cameras that enable customers to record driving incidents and mitigate the risk from crash to cash accidents. It provides bespoke solutions and engineering support services. more »
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul
Completely off topic, but I vaguely remember you (it may have been Graham) mentioning a screen you had built that looked to highlight improving earnings forecasts a while back. If I'm not going mad, would it be possible to post a link to it? Thanks in advance
Nice analysis on Focusrite Paul.
Is it true a company like Focusrite benefitted from the exposure of TV shows like The X-Factor and The Voice?
Paul
I really liked your analysis of Focusrite (LON:TUNE). After looking in details and getting a sense of the people running it I have taken up a position, many thanks for the write up and alerting me to the company.
Regards
Howard
Richard Johnstone is a excellent sales manager who joined with Focusrite this year. I have a friend who has worked in his sales team previously at Yamaha, and says he is a excellent manager who knows how to drive sales forward and is always full of ideas...
Thanks Paul for Focusrite (LON:TUNE) update. I bought after your last review on 20thMarch and after further consideration doubled up two weeks later. This is as much a tech as a music company, it is all about the digitisation of music (I think, I am no musician, in fact tone deaf!).
I thought it was also interesting that Focusrite are now moving forward, albeit belatedly, with direct online marketing. Only 1% of revenue at present but they have realised the potential.
Dave
Paul, I join others in thanks for the Focusrite (LON:TUNE) coverage. I note the technicals are great too.
Ricky
For those Empresaria (LON:EMR) fans out there (I believe Paul interviewed the CEO + CFO relatively recently), there was a mini-Q1 update that almost slipped under the radar this afternoon.
I'm not sure if the reference to Q1 only implies April was a bad month, or perhaps I'm just reading too much into it.
At the Annual General Meeting of Empresaria, the international specialist staffing group, held at 1 pm today, 3 May 2017, Tony Martin, Chairman of Empresaria, made the following statement:
"The Group has made a solid start to the year, delivering year on year growth in net fee income for the first quarter of 2017 across all four of its regions. The investments made in 2016 in Rishworth Aviation and ConSol Partners are performing well and we are pleased with their integration into the Group.
The Group remains on course to meet market expectations for the full year."