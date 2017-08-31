Small Cap Value Report (31 Aug 2017) - RTN, TRAK, PRES, ESL, WEY, CHH

Edit: This report has taken shape now, so I've removed the initial introduction and am replacing it with a list of what we've covered today:



Cheers!

Graham









Thanks Graham! It's Paul here. We're trying to write the same article in relays. What could possibly go wrong?!

As regards Restaurant (LON:RTN) - I woke up thrilled that it looked as if there had been a 240p bid for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) but then realised that I'd got the wrong ticker! I'm actually short of Restaurant (LON:RTN) - so was not best pleased with an 8% rise in its share price this morning, in reaction to interim results.

It's about £700m market cap after today's rise. RTN operates the Franki & Benny's chain, and some other smaller operations. About half its estate are near cinemas. I'm short of the shares because the main format seems tired. People I know tell me that the food is awful - microwaved frozen stuff, apparently.

There is over-capacity, and cost pressures (especially wages) in this sector. Although judging from the share price (now up nearly 10% at the time of writing), it sounds as if investor worries might be overdone. Could there be opportunities in the hospitality sector, I wonder?





A quick look at interim results from

(in which I (Paul) have a short position)

26 weeks to 2 Jul 2017