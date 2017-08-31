Small Cap Value Report (31 Aug 2017) - RTN, TRAK, PRES, ESL, WEY, CHH
Edit: This report has taken shape now, so I've removed the initial introduction and am replacing it with a list of what we've covered today:
- Restaurant (LON:RTN)
- Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK)
- Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)
- Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL)
- Wey Education (LON:WEY)
- Churchill China (LON:CHH)
Cheers!
Graham
Thanks Graham! It's Paul here. We're trying to write the same article in relays. What could possibly go wrong?!
As regards Restaurant (LON:RTN) - I woke up thrilled that it looked as if there had been a 240p bid for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) but then realised that I'd got the wrong ticker! I'm actually short of Restaurant (LON:RTN) - so was not best pleased with an 8% rise in its share price this morning, in reaction to interim results.
It's about £700m market cap after today's rise. RTN operates the Franki & Benny's chain, and some other smaller operations. About half its estate are near cinemas. I'm short of the shares because the main format seems tired. People I know tell me that the food is awful - microwaved frozen stuff, apparently.
There is over-capacity, and cost pressures (especially wages) in this sector. Although judging from the share price (now up nearly 10% at the time of writing), it sounds as if investor worries might be overdone. Could there be opportunities in the hospitality sector, I wonder?
A quick look at interim results from
Restaurant (LON:RTN)
(in which I (Paul) have a short position)
26 weeks to 2 Jul 2017
- LFL sales down 2.2%
- Adjusted profit of £25.5m in H1 - down 30% on prior year - note how operational gearing kicks in on the downside - a small drop in revenues = big drop in profits.
- Net debt of £19.3m, so company looks well-funded.
- Balance sheet looks strong, with NAV of £190.5m, and NTAV of £164.0m
- Interim divi maintained at 6.8p "as a sign of confidence in our plan"
- Outlook - current trading in line.
- Expect to deliver an adjusted…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc, formerly Greenwhitestar UK Plc, is engaged in the business of logistics and supply chain. The Company is focused its business on e-commerce, manufacturing, industrial & bulk (MIB), retail and consumer sectors. The Company provides services to MIB customers, which include the movement of raw materials and components used in manufacturing processes, aggregates and cement to construction sites, as well as the delivery of fuel. It provides e-commerce fulfillment and logistics services to a range of retailers. It provides its services to a range of national and international customers. Its operations include warehousing sites, transport hubs and cross-docks, rail terminals, inland ports and truck stops. It offers pay-as-you-go, scale enabled, shared-user network approach where customers only pay for services utilized. The Company operates approximately 2,200 vehicles, 3,800 trailers and over 24 distribution centers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. more »
The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company's principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito and Coast to Coast. The Company's Frankie & Benny's brand offers classic American and Italian style food and drinks. The Chiquito menu offers a range of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes. The Coast to Coast offers classic American food, such as double burgers, stone-baked calzones, distinctive steaks, amazing seafood dishes and South-West American specials. The Company also operates a concessions business, which trades principally at the United Kingdom airports. The Company's concessions business develops partnerships to deliver catering solutions that meet the needs of its clients and clients' customers. more »
Trakm8 Holdings PLC is a Big Data company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes and sells telematics devices and services. The Company focusses on owning the intellectual property that it uses in its products and solutions. It supplies its customers in the fleet management and insurance sectors across the United Kingdom. In addition, the Company provides hardware devices that can be integrated into third party telematics or Internet of Things (loT) solutions. It offers Configuration Manager, Product Datasheets, Radio Frequency Identification, Telematics Devices, Vehicle Connectivity and Accessories, among others. Its portfolio of solutions includes Trakm8 ecoN, Trakm8 Tacho, Trakm8 Secure, Trakm8 Logistics and Trakm8 Insure. Its portfolio offers telematics solutions, including dashboard cameras that enable customers to record driving incidents and mitigate the risk from crash to cash accidents. It provides bespoke solutions and engineering support services. more »
20 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Anyone got any thoughts on or in £WEY? Seems like one of the better jam-tomorrow stocks...
I'd be interested in your thoughts on Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES). Yet another profit warning this morning has dropped the price about 15% so far - but it's only one part of the company dragging down on the profits. Might this be a good entry point? I have a small holding here and am considering topping up.
In reply to grb, post #2
PRES has been overpriced for years and still is IMO
In reply to runthejoules, post #1
Wey Education (LON:WEY) looks interesting. The Piotroski score seems to be the main factor in its decent QR and SR, it seems to be generating cash now and to have growth prospects that should be unaffected (or even helped) by BREXIT. The chairman owns nearly 20% of the company but is only taking £33k salary (in shares).
It seems to me to be a straight bet on the growth prospects, in an interesting area. Who are the competition? Does it have a moat?
In reply to grb, post #2
I agree.
I've followed this company for years making a six-fold return on my investment first time round till the oil price collapsed.
It has a reputation for good management and I believe will turn the corner at some point.
Jim
Re Restaurant Group, as a very small holder of the stock I can't say the interim results excited me at all. Lots of changes made to menus etc, but like-for-like sales (LFL) still down. Unless they can get that number heading in the other direction, or at least stabilised, I don't think the shares are going to recover as expected (and the current share price seems to indicate folks are optimistic re future prospects). Maybe I should go and try their latest menus again. But I am not so negative that I would consider this an obvious one to short.
Had a meal at another "tired" format recently - Whitbread Beefeater. Cheap meal but food not worth eating - compounded by the waiting staff giving my lunch to someone else by mistake - so added 10 minute delay.
Restaurant (LON:RTN) the main issue is the cash flow. As long as that looks sustainable, it seems reasonably priced. The risks are of losing it because of rising costs and falling prices or sales and potentially having to spend a lot of money updating the estate. They still seem quite good at avoiding spending too much. New management seem more competent than the previous shower.
I'm long Restaurant (LON:RTN), showing some upside. We've just had a Frankie & Benny's open nearby and I've been visiting (making use of the shareholder vouchers!). The food is definitely better than it was (pizzas are thin crispy bases rather than deep-pan American style now) though it's still a fun family chain rather than a gourmet destination, that's for sure. It feels a step in the right direction, albeit a small one. The update mentions changes to the format of Chiquito, which to me sounds like they need careful management as the proposed offering ("build your own tortilla") won't work in all the current locations. I'm holding but cautiously.
I'm also long Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) so it's been a mixed day!
Reasonably re-assured if not excited by Restaurant (LON:RTN) results. Recovery plan promised after crash steadily being executed well (last years cull of stores open/planned done; new menus rolled out; lower prices implemented; marketing specifically aimed at the right lapsed customers ie families). Believe there is a better slate of movies in the next 12 months to help pull in footfall.
Overall, not sexy and will take a minimum 12-18 months to have a real impact (just as overpricing took 2 years to really show before the mis-guided strategy cost the last CEO his job). Meal Volumes are up but LFL revenue not because of the price cuts (slide 3 in presentation - although lacked of numbered scale). Fixed price menus also up strongly and double 2014 level (slide 17) although there are no numbers on scale to see significance . This is all as promised/expected. Passes most of the FUL Chairman's tests of restaurant concept fitness now in my view
If early promise maintained, better value meals will see steady volume recovery/growth (especially whilst still comparing vs weak LFL) and total cash margin will gain and so justify the share price. Obviously, a big consumer recession would see ALL eating out places suffer but I think RTN may now do relatively OK vs competitor set.
RTN remains a quality operation with mature, well structured operations and a good balance sheet position. Critically, still relevant brands - now with execution improving again. (To Paul, you never went to an F&B for the quality of the food !! Proposition is 'good enough' food and young-family friendly ambience in convenient high traffic leisure parks. (Fortunately, my kids now maturing into real ale Gastro-pubs & go to the movies on their own).
Interesting RTN still seems to see scope to grow. Some 18-20 new sites this year (presumably already well underway and made it through review when it would have been easy to drop them. Dropping to 10-20 for year after so CAPEX need will then drop helping dividend cover. Since mgt will be excoriated if they open new stores whilst in turnaround that do not succeed after major review, they must be confident they will succeed. Perhaps same factor of reduced rents is helping offset other pressures (cf NXT, FUL) - critically, for those companies with financial strength, proven concepts and a long term view.
Also remember when it crashed: PE money was going to come and snap this up group. American operators are apparently not seeing good value in US casual dining chains. They may come to like the idea of UK expansion if $ stays strong vs £.
Modest Restaurant (LON:RTN) holder for steady income for now and long term recovery prospect.
It's a bit off topic but I'd love to hear Paul and Graham's view on the current Bitcoin mania!?
In reply to james parratt, post #10
Haha, I love the suggestion James! Great idea. I will see if I can put something together.
Graham
In reply to FREng, post #4
Good questions FREng....
In reply to Graham N, post #11
Highly speculative !
Thanks Graham for looking at £WEY! I think it's a risky prospect sure but I dipped my toe in this morning. Should have waited for the dip I'm now stuck in, but I think it will come good in the end as too many kids are too precious to send to physical schools with real other kids these days. I second the bitcoin mania. I'm worried crap like this could tip the real economy over. Or would a flight from crypto boost real equities? Ta.
Some here may remember that John Harvey-Jones the original TV "Troubleshooter" had Churchill (CHH) as one of his subjects in the 1990 first series.
He was quite impressed with them then although suggested they focus on the bulk end of the market (hotels etc).
It is interesting to note that the other companies in that first series were Apricot Computers (disappeared into Mitsubishi), Copella Fruit Juice (now owned by Pepsi), Morgan Motor Cars (who refused his advice and survived) and Tri-ang Toys (collapsed, bits ending up in Hornby (HRN), with Meccano being made in France for a Canadian company)
In reply to Graham N, post #11
Bitcoin is the best known of the cryptocurrencies - there are others. It is a compelling example of the power that distributed ledger technology can have, by removing the need for a trusted third party as the "clearing agent" for transactions. The Government Office of Science published a report on distributed ledgers some months ago - it's on their website at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/distributed-ledger-technology-beyond-block-chain.
Cryptocurrencies offer the possibility of anonymous transactions, if the owner is careful. (If careless, then one traceable transaction, such as buying something for home delivery, can make all your transactions from the same electronic wallet traceable).
At the moment, only cash transactions are untraceable, and Governments around the world don't like cash for that reason. I can see cash being withdrawn completely in many developed countries within two decades, to stop money laundering and tax evasion (and for political and security reasons). That may be a boost for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies or it may lead to the issuing of national cryptocurrencies. I'd bet on the latter.
Excellent stuff! Thank you. But I had been looking forward to your thought on Satellite Solutions Worldwide (SAT).
Hi Paul/Graham
Any chance you could comment on Alfa Financial after today's half year report?
Many thanks.
C
Paul you missed TRAK's contact update today.
I just got some Trakm8 shares a few days ago so thought what abysmal timing when pre-market opening I read this morning's RNS "Trakm8 and Intelematics Concludes Telematics Supply Contract."
What?! Oh no!
... It took a few readings to confirm it was actually good news. Trakm8 and Intelematics are in fact expanding/extending/upgrading/uplifting/enlarging/hiking/raising/augmenting/amplyfying etc. the current supply contract.