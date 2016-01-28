Small Cap Value Report (31 Jan 2017) - CPR, JOUL, QRT, ALU, SCS
- Carpetright (LON:CPR)
- Joules (LON:JOUL)
- Quarto Inc (LON:QRT)
- Alumasc (LON:ALU)
- SCS (LON:SCS)
Carpetright (LON:CPR)
Share price: 185.5p (+6.6%)
No. shares: 67.9m
Market cap: £126m
I covered Carpetright recently, in the SCVR of Dec 13th.
That was the interim results, when the company reported:
We have made an encouraging start to the second half with a return to like-for-like sales growth in both businesses. As we enter the important January trading period, we remain comfortable with the range of market expectations.
It has certainly delivered on that today, confirming as follows:
Other bullet points:
- Number of UK stores reduces slightly to 427.
- Rest of Europe like-for-like, constant FX sales (the best measurement) are up 5.4% (in reported currency, up 22.4%).
- The CEO comments and lets us know that the store refurbishment plan is on track. Excellent news.
I haven't got much to add to what I said last time - namely, that I think there is a good chance that management can execute their investment plan, at considerable cost but with the opportunity of creating attractive medium-term benefits.
More than three quarters of CPR's operating cash flow in H1 was spent on the refurbishment plan. We can't expect much free cash flow here for now. But if it helps to restore strong performance, it will certainly have been worth it.
Joules (LON:JOUL)
Share price: 216.5p (-2%)
No. shares: 87.5m
Market cap: £189m
Following the pre-close trading update in December, I warmed to this share, thinking that it could grow into its (then, 195p) share price.
The company is making that argument easier now:
When I ran the numbers on last year's financials, I thought that a fair estimate of the full-year result was about £7.1 million in PBT.
Those results were riddled with "non-underlying" costs, and today's report again insists on making some adjustments.
They are fairly simple, though: just £0.3 million…
Ok, I've decided not to bother with OCDO and to do QRT ALU and SCS (would have done QRT anyway).
in reply to posting 22:-
Laughton, thank you for the lead to the BooHoo response.
I couldn't make contact - is the lead correctly stated?
Certainly the market has ignored what appeared to be a very biased report.
Michael
In reply to Michael Billingham, post #25
Try http://www.boohooplc.com/boohoo-social-responsibility/statements.aspx
That reads very well to me - though I didn't see Dispatches.
I am not a holder of BooHoo (past or present)
Generally I don't have a high opinion of Dispatches reports. They often seem quite thin on content.
Whilst I am sure whistleblowing is an important source of stories, it can also be a cover for revenge or self righteoousness. No context was given to the whistleblower, other than he was changing job and had decided to call in an undercover TV report.
An important subject in this day and age is the responsibilities of online companies, but it left a question mark quite how this story had been shaped.
In reply to Fishcake, post #26
I'm afraid I don't take much comfort from this press release.
Many employer codes of conduct etc etc READ very well BUT the REALITY is never like the stated objectives. Very often employees will not speak out for fear of losing their job or not being promoted.
The bit about ''We have announced a £5m spend on new facilities for 2017, designed to improve the working environment of our employees. This will include a 24 hour subsidised restaurant as well as gym and leisure facilities'' is particulary galling... I guess that's for use by management who would have the TIME and ENERGY to make use...
Not quite naked slave labour as presumably they use some of the companies clothes to dress up a poor stae of affairs.
In reply to 26 - and 22
Thank you Fishcake, Yes, a good response from BooHoo which, it would seem, was largely ignored by the Dispatches programme.
Hi Graham, any thought on EYE if you should find the time. Thanks!
RE CPR Carpetright... I wonder how this good news will impact on other likeminded companies e.g. UCG United Carpets Group a small outfit market cap of £8.45m
In reply to mercury61, post #32
United Carpets (LON:UCG)
sorry all - just worked out how to do this United Carpets (LON:UCG) busines
On Joules (LON:JOUL), the reviews on TrustPilot have a consistent theme of declining product quality and poor customer service:
https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.joules.com
When you buy new IPOs, you have to take care as a common tactic of the private owner is to sacrifice quality and service in the 6-12 months before IPO, to aggressively grow top line growth (via marketing), increasing margins, and bumper profits, thus getting the maximum valuation when it IPOs. However, customers who are once bitten are twice shy.... and the impact of declining quality and service on brand loyalty only makes itself apparent 12-24 months after IPO.
By which time the original private owners have cashed out already, and so have management.
In reply to davidargyll, post #16
Re Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) Sold this morning and my notes below....
CEO delivering mixed messages which I don't like. Cheap PE for a reason. Agreed to sell BGD for £11M writedown. Debt increased somewhat. Not good. Ian
In reply to fdthomas, post #30
Graham, thanks for your informative articles. While we look forward to hearing your opinion on SCS (LON:SCS) I hope you don't mind if I just point out that you have put the wrong share price, number of shares and market cap for the company in the header of the soon-to-be article.
In reply to fdthomas, post #30
I would go easy with the tanning bit. Trump's paranoia knows no bounds.
For all you Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) fans out there - http://www.thefashionlaw.com/home/bankrupt-nasty-gal-files-suit-claims-vendor-is-threatening-20m-deal
In reply to dgold, post #38
Thanks dgold, I have a bad habit of missing that sometimes. Fixed now.
In reply to Fabrizzio, post #20
Thanks for letting me know, Fabrizzio!
And if you didn't enjoy it, I'd be happy to read criticism.
Graham,
Not sure if you are aware (I don't think it has been mentioned yet) Paul interviewed the CEO of Quarto last year:
http://qualitysmallcaps.co.uk/ceo-or-fd-interviews/quarto-inc-qrt-ceofd-interview-9-aug-2016/
It is an enjoyable listen.