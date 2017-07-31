Small Cap Value Report (31 Jul 2017) - SPRP, XPP, FDM, RBG, SRT, UTW
Hi again - it's Graham covering Monday updates.
Not too many names reporting today but I'll start with Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP), FDM (Holdings) (LON:FDM) and Fidessa (LON:FDSA).
Edit: prioritised XP Power (LON:XPP) instead of Fidessa (LON:FDSA) following a request.
Cheers
Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP)
- Share price: 232.5p (-3%)
- No. of shares: 45.9 million
- Market cap: £107 million
I was a a bit too cautious on this fire alarm manufacturer as the recovery continued and the share price has made great gains.
It's now nearly double the April 2016 low. (The high in 2015 was 350p).
Issues with suppliers and overstocking caused the problems in 2016, and appear to have been dealt with.
As such, the full year result is expected to be in line with expectations.
As announced on 15 June 2017, Sprue has made a positive start to the year and for H1 2017 expects to report sales of approximately £26.0m (H1 2016: £25.9m) and operating profit* of approximately £1.5m (H1 2016: operating loss of £0.9m before share based payments charge). The strong return to profitability has been achieved through a significant improvement in gross margin and a net reduction in overheads.
Sounds great. The problems did indeed prove to be temporary.
The operating profit figure is a bit misleading, however, as the company routinely adjusts for share based payments. It should stop doing this, in my view (or pay bonuses in cash instead of shares).
Sprue has been investing for the future and remains on track for its longer-term ambitions.
The StockRank is 74, thanks to good contributions from Quality and Momentum.
Value is a bit thinner and indeed I'd argue that the positive EPS Growth and low (cheap) PEG ratio below don't help, as last year's results were artificially lower (based on one-off problems).
If you trust the company, it could still be worth paying up for, of course. Maybe it's a QARP stock (quality at a reasonable price)?
XP Power …
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Re: Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) Seems to be a bit of a killer bid, if offer firms up. Designed perhaps to appeal to the institution shareholder base. Be interested what the Directors reactions will be. Do they think its worth more?
It looks like institutions hold the majority of shares, so no blockers from any founders that I can see.
Paul must be licking those vodkas back tonight. he stood buy what value he saw in the share, well done.
what happens from here, has the share got further to go if the bid is not accepted?
In reply to Trident, post #17
"Be interested what the Directors reactions will be. Do they think its worth more?"
Ordinarily, a potential bidder would not be allowed to conduct due diligence unless the board were happy with the price and willing to recommend it.
Re: Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). Paul's last estimated range of value was: 200-240p per share.
I was just having a sleep, to shrug off the remnants of my cold/chest infection, and woke up to see the fabulous news on Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - potentiall 200p cash bid from Stonegate. The same thing happened a while back with Avesco, and my first thought in both cases was whether I was actually dreaming - as I frequently do dream about specific shares, and wake up confused about whether what I imagined actually happened or not. Anyway, a couple of coffees later, and the good news is sinking in.
Funnily enough, I looked at Stonegate a few weeks ago, because it bid for WalkAbout, the pubs group that RBG's new CFO used to work for. The price offered for WalkAbout seemed very generous, and I remember thinking at the time that Stonegate looked an obvious bidder for Revolution Bars too. It's an obvious candidate for a takeover bid - with an ungeared balance sheet, and fantastic cash generation. So a bidder could introduce some debt, and use that to pay for a good chunk of the acquisition. Plus a trade buyer such as Stonegate could squeeze out a lot of cost - in particular drinks supplies, which are structure around volume discounts ("retros"). Therefore the enlarged group's buying power would add to RBG's already high margins. Strip out a load of HO costs too, and I think Stonegate are probably thinking in terms of pushing up RBG's EBITDA to c.£20m p.a. Put that on a multiple of 5, and you get £100, or 200p per share. So it's a lovely purchase for Stonegate.
It's odd how investor sentiment on RBG was so irrational. I could barely find anyone who was even prepared to look at the figures at all. Almost everyone just dismissed the share idea before I had even got onto the figures. Just shows - there can be opportunities where investor sentiment is dismissive of a value share, or sector.
Anyway, well done to everyone who crunched the numbers, did your own research, and saw the value at RBG!
Let's hope the bid goes through. I'm happy with 200p, for a clean exit, at a nice profit - after averaging down post profit-warning, which got my average buy price down to about 144p. So again, another investing rule disproven - the "never average down" rule. If the value is good, then averaging down (after properly checking all the numbers, and making sure you're right) can be very lucrative. After all, the market doesn't know, or care, what price you originally paid - it's irrelevant.
Regards, Paul.
RBG.Well done Paul....an unwarranted pull back in the share price based on "fixable issues" had the ne'er do wells and doom merchants out on the "boards", so full marks to you not only for justifying your positive initial view of the company but also topping up when the S/P hit the fan!! As the saying goes "form is temporary class is permanent". Congratulations.
Can anyone explain what happens to my shares in RBG if it is taken over. I bought as I saw the income possibilities here. Fair enough if I just get the cash and a small profit above my initial purchase price but I still think long term the income from RBG will be very good and would like to hold onto them? Ta
Well done on RBG Paul and to other subscribers who stuck with it, averaged down or caught a falling knife. It wasn't for me but pleased to see others getting a good outcome. Bubbly on a Monday, whatever next!
In reply to Paul Scott, post #21
It's odd how investor sentiment on RBG was so irrational. I could barely find anyone who was even prepared to look at the figures at all. Almost everyone just dismissed the share idea before I had even got onto the figures. Just shows - there can be opportunities where investor sentiment is dismissive of a value share, or sector.
Anyway, well done to everyone who crunched the numbers, did your own research, and saw the value at RBG!
Paul,
I agree how negative sentiment got on the day of the profit warning. It was exactly what attracted me to load up from a relatively small starting position in Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). IMHO not all warnings are created equal and the last three times I've bought after a warning (Keller and NCC too) and broken Ed's rule I've made out like a bandit... doesn't mean it will work every time though...
Perhaps there is life left in value investing still - I was beginning to wonder!
All the best, Si
Well done on RBG Paul, I was bearish on the company from the start but as you say the acquisition makes perfect sense for Stonegate. What I would also say is commentary both positive & negative is what makes this site worth visiting, there are no right or wrong answers just infinitely variable financial outcomes for investors depending on timing. Anyhow congratulations to all RBG holders as you are better off by far than you were at 4.21pm!
I bought on the high in March (Grrrr). Then averaged down when the price started to recover last week. Should the takeover go through I'll be up just 13%, such was the hit I took in May!
Still breathing a big sigh of relief though. Phew!
There may be very many happy investors regarding the offer from Stonegate for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) but am I in a minority of one who sold on the basis of the shares falling through a stop loss of 20-25% in a single day (by more than 40% at one point I recall!). I accept that Paul Scott said he felt from his analysis that the fall was overdone but there was no meaningful recovery in the share price between May 19th and Friday last week and despite the analyst downgrades I did give Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) time to recover before I belatedly followed the advice in Stockopedia's 'Profit Warning Survival Guide' and sold. So in trying to eliminate emotion I implemented a stop loss, sold on a profit warning and resisted catching a falling knife- all sound investment advice apparently but clearly not in this case! Maybe I am just unlucky in investment but it is not the first time this has happened! I am coming to the view that the best investment advice is to never sell anything and just ride out the ups and downs!! Probability will probably (!) mean more winners than losers if half decent stock selection in the first place.
In reply to ACounsell, post #28
To my mind there was irrational exuberance about this share when it was on a high but with almost no LFL revenue growth.
When the crash came, due to complete financial incompetence (failure to recognise cost increases coming down the line which were well known), the share was oversold based purely on the financial numbers.
When management lose credibility it is very hard to know how long it will take market sentiment to recover; it may be several sets of results. Although a takeover was a possibility it is hard to forecast it as a probability in a sector with many current head winds. So, the upside has very substantial uncertainty.
Congratulations to those that will have recouped their earlier losses or made a profit if the acquisition goes through; but I don't think that those that stayed on the sidelines after the crash should be kicking themselves too much over this one.
XPP has been a happy story for me so far - bought at just under 1700p and have trousered a steady flow of quarterly dividends since. If this is boring, I like it!
Meanwhile, SRT once again tests our patience, down 20% today on news of a substantial contract delay. I just know if I bale out something will happen to finally get the big revenues flowing, so I hold on stubbornly in order to prove myself right. I am not sure if this is justified any longer, though.
B2V
#RBG - Thanks to Paul for his expertise. I only put a Sept spread bet on as I was unsure whether worse was to come - it was 181 at close today, who thinks it could go higher with another bid? Anyone plan to cash in in case it doesn't happen?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #21
Congrats Paul guessing a nice six figure plus win for you.
When are we going to see that elusive book of your how I lost millions and then Boom made it all back with Trinity, Boo and now Revolution Bars second all the other guys&gals here you and Graham give a superb educational service.
if we could get Rob Burns on board would have the share equivalent of the three Muskateers.
In reply to clarea, post #32
three musketeers? we got batman and robin :)
Thanks Paul... bought Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) last December at 180, Feb at 208, May at 140 & 127 and breaking my own rules, a lot more at 110 to take average to 138 - sold one third last week at 127 after news as was too overweight in one share - but today's news is great, delighted & thanks again...
In reply to ds1980, post #23
With Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) languishing at below 130p before this announcement, I'd rather take the 50p+ gain now (and potentially more) than get a 5p dividend. It would take 10 years of dividends to get that 50p+....
Of course, whether or not 200p is Stonegate getting Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) on the cheap... that is up to you.
I would respectfully suugest that this SCVR should no longer be free to view.
The value provided by Paul and Graham is well worth anyones subs.
It ha paid my Stockopedia subs for years to come.
Paul Scott's comments alone persuaded me to research further into AVS, BOO and RBG. (amongst others) Subsequent share purchases have paid several lifetimes of subs.
Two of the three above I would previously not have even entertained looking at.
I wish all of you many many years of happy investing.
Now seems a good time to open a second lovely Rioja in celebration. I think tomorrows early RNS's may be missed.
Kind regards
Douglas