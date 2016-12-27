Small Cap Value Report (4 Aug 2017) - FRP, OnTheMarket, YOU, SUS
Good morning and happy Friday!
Fairpoint (LON:FRP) (suspended)
This should be the last time we mention this legal services / debt management firm.
Last time I covered it, I said it was hard to imagine the equity was worth anything. £20 million in bank debt had been sold off to a sector specialist, who was continuing to finance the subsidiaries.
Those selected subsidiaries continue to trade, but the holding company (i.e. the company which some of us bought shares in) is entering administration:
...ongoing support for the Group's subsidiaries outside of the Legal Businesses is made more difficult due to the existence of the onerous lease on the Group's head office which has an annual commitment of c£1m per annum for a further 4 years. As a result, and following detailed discussions and the evaluation of a number of options, the Board has concluded that the holding company of the Group, Fairpoint Group plc, is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern and has filed notice of intention to appoint administrators.
People should have mentally written this down to zero some time ago, in my opinion.
I haven't sold anything short in a good while but this is an example of where, if the shares had been still trading up to this point, it might have been a good idea. You only need a limited number of people to think that the shares are not worthless for the share price to remain at a level greater than zero, and for a 100% negative return to be achieved!
OnTheMarket plc
At the other end of the stock market life cycle, we have an announcement of intention to float from OnTheMarket.
OnTheMarket is the agent-owned property portal chasing Rightmove and Zoopla for market share.
The objective is to raise £50 million of growth capital in exchange for a minority stake in the business at a prospective valuation of £200 - £250 million.
It is intended that the funds raised, along with the existing fee revenue of the Company, will be used to support a heavy-weight national TV, digital and print media campaign. High profile local radio and out-of-home advertising is also planned. Funds will be committed to expanding OnTheMarket's sales and account management organisation and its…
31 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to andrea34l, post #11
i think PSN would be worst hit buy the help to buy program if it were to be phased out, but still think its a good company to have in any portfolio
If "On the Market" is controlled by agents, then presumably the business direction would be to undercut Zoopla & Right Move fees, to grow the business and leave more money with the agents. Therefore less money for the shareholders.
I don't see how that can be in shareholders interests. Furthermore, I wouldn't want to be a minority shareholder in a business controlled by estate agents.
I suppose it is also good timing for them to float off a proportion of the business before interest rates go up.
In reply to dfr1, post #12
Thanks dfr1 and others on your comments on housing stocks; have a nice weekend :-)
In reply to Graham N, post #6
There are ways for niche players to get in
rightmove - where 80% of all properties will be
ReallyExpensiveHouses.com - for 1% ers
ReallyCheapHouses.com - for 10% ers
... or if you can get content that is not on Rightmove - but why would an estate agent do a deal like that?
In reply to andrea34l, post #5
Hi andrea341 - I had missed this IPO this morning so thank you for the post.
Just finished reviewing the admission document and on balance I am not keen for the following reasons.
- their latest 2016 results are not encouraging. Profit before tax and net profit have almost been wiped out, going from £1.9m to £0.2m . It's worse if you include capitalised development costs of £2.7m in 2016.
- staff costs in 2016 have nearly trebled from 2.4m to 6.8m, accounting for the steep fall in profits
- on the positive side, revenues have gone up by 57% in 2016, so they have possibly good products in SmartVault and Virtual Cabinet
- however, they have stiff competition and I cannot see any moat
Overall I am not keen on investing in a loss making IPO. The big ramp up in fixed costs in 2016 also bothers me. So all in all, not for me.
In reply to Ramridge, post #16
Thanks Ramridge - it's obvious now why they only talked about revenue and not profit or costs in the RNS announcement.
Adding to the 'have you heard' and 'what do you think' element of this very useful part of Stockopedia!
Strix are intending to have an IPO on AIM with trading expected to start next Tues, 8th at 0800. They are a kettle sarefty control giant HQ in the Isle of Man, been herhe for many years.Placing 190m shares at 100p, not surprisingly expeting to raise £190m!Ticker will be KETL; Zeus Capital are the NOMAD.Established in 1982 and taken to worldwide prominence by entrepreneur Eddie Davies (also former owner of Bolton Wanderers FC). Hopefully a better investment - in Strix - than in the FC! Apparently strong institutional demand shown already.
Any thoughts Paul or Graham, or others?
In reply to ridavies, post #18
More details at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/other/13312342.html
In reply to Ramridge, post #16
It has a very wide spread, over 10% at times. I try and avoid spreads over 5% if I can.
In reply to ridavies, post #19
Strix could be interesting. Looks like a global leader in this space, and I'd expect the demand for kettles to stay constant or increase slightly going forward - certainly recession proof. However, that may be the issue - where is the growth going to come from unless they are really going to diversify.
Having said that with an MCap of 190M, the PER is around 8-9x. It's been around for more than 50 years so has a long track record. It could be a nice boring stock to put in an ISA/SIPP and sit on. It does say they plan to have 7% dividend. That's nice, but I am a little wary of new issues promising high dividends.
Will take another look on Tuesday.
Re the builders and the housing market. There is a shortage of housing of a certain type - social housing and affordable housing. That's where the building needs to be. This shortage is being used as an excuse by builders to build all other sorts of housing. The argument for scrapping the Help-to-Buy scheme is that it distorts the very market that it's supposed to be helping people to enter and it seems that the Government understands this. But that's not the only way in which the market is currently distorted. A couple of weeks ago, the Investors Chronicle published ten ways to create a housing shortage - draw your own conclusions!
https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/comment/2017/07/16/blueprint-for-a-housing-shortage/
In reply to monions, post #21
Re KETL. Where did you get the financial information please?
In reply to ridavies, post #23
Re KETL. Sorry, just found this myself, thank you.
Regarding SUS, is this comment accurate? "...you have to make a balloon payment at the end of a PCP contract if you want to buy the car, which is worth nearly 100% of the car's estimated value at that time."
I understood at the end of a PCP contract there is a "guaranteed future value" of your car. Isn't that why they are popular?
In reply to ridavies, post #23
I've only found some basic information in the original intention to float RNS - https://www.investegate.co.uk/strix-group-plc/rns/intention-to-float-on-aim/201707250900019875L/
I couldn't find anything at all on the company website. As it's a private company, there should be more information at 'Companies House' but I've not looked there yet - will take a quick look on Monday.
In reply to prem14, post #25
Hi Prem, the guaranteed minimum future value is an estimate of what the car is worth at the end of the PCP. If you want to own the car, you have to pay it.
The positive element of this for the customer is that they don't have to pay it, and the GMFV is usually set low enough so there is some small cushion between it and the true market value. So the customer gets a little bit of equity to play with.
In reply to gsbmba99, post #7
I believe that Rightmove's origins were not disimilar to this.
The thing with on the market is that's it's owned by agents, and has only got anywhere by giving shares to agents and implementing a one other portal rule. This has meant that many agents have stopped using zoopla and use rightmove and otm. Astonishingly, while imposing this rule on other agents some founding agents have flaunted it. Eventually someone took them to court, but incredibly they won http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/07/05/battle-property-portals-continues-onthemarket-wins-competition/
they are in fact allowed to contractually insist that their customers list their property on only one other portal. Of course this means that they don't go on zoopla. When they list, they'll get rid of this rule, of course they will, because otherwise the agents will sell their shares and go on the other two!!! I think this is the third horse in a two horse race ! It will be interesting to see if they're profitable, and if the estate agent owners will stick with it or cash in their chips. My bet would be that they'll blow the 50M, get no where near zoopla, and remain a the third portal. If you're looking for a house, why would you go there ? how many homes are there that aren't on rightmove and zoopla ?
In reply to monions, post #26
It's a Manx company so there will be nothing much at Companies House. Which also means you won't find too much in the Companies Registry in the Isle of Man! However, this is a very highly regarded business in the Island and I'm sure the shares will race ahead on commencement of trading. I wish I'd been able to get in on the placing! That 7% yield is very enticing.
I have just purchased a second home and in the process of selling our current property both have been listed on rightmove. I did check onthemaket but for the whole of Bolton it has 9 listed, rightmove has 1,694!! They are going to have to spend every penny of the £50m and cant see them getting near zoopla either.
Am looking to buy into Strix on Tuesday but maybe small holding, its makes profits but UK growth looks limited and based on infromation from the admin doc they are looking for overseas growthth etc.