Small Cap Value Report (4 Aug 2017) - FRP, OnTheMarket, YOU, SUS

Good morning and happy Friday!

This should be the last time we mention this legal services / debt management firm.

Last time I covered it, I said it was hard to imagine the equity was worth anything. £20 million in bank debt had been sold off to a sector specialist, who was continuing to finance the subsidiaries.

Those selected subsidiaries continue to trade, but the holding company (i.e. the company which some of us bought shares in) is entering administration:

...ongoing support for the Group's subsidiaries outside of the Legal Businesses is made more difficult due to the existence of the onerous lease on the Group's head office which has an annual commitment of c£1m per annum for a further 4 years. As a result, and following detailed discussions and the evaluation of a number of options, the Board has concluded that the holding company of the Group, Fairpoint Group plc, is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern and has filed notice of intention to appoint administrators.





People should have mentally written this down to zero some time ago, in my opinion.

I haven't sold anything short in a good while but this is an example of where, if the shares had been still trading up to this point, it might have been a good idea. You only need a limited number of people to think that the shares are not worthless for the share price to remain at a level greater than zero, and for a 100% negative return to be achieved!









OnTheMarket plc

Intention to Float - AIM



At the other end of the stock market life cycle, we have an announcement of intention to float from OnTheMarket.

OnTheMarket is the agent-owned property portal chasing Rightmove and Zoopla for market share.

The objective is to raise £50 million of growth capital in exchange for a minority stake in the business at a prospective valuation of £200 - £250 million.

It is intended that the funds raised, along with the existing fee revenue of the Company, will be used to support a heavy-weight national TV, digital and print media campaign. High profile local radio and out-of-home advertising is also planned. Funds will be committed to expanding OnTheMarket's sales and account management organisation and its…