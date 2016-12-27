Small Cap Value Report (4 Aug) - FRP, OnTheMarket, YOU, SUS
Good morning and happy Friday!
Fairpoint (LON:FRP) (suspended)
This should be the last time we mention this legal services / debt management firm.
Last time I covered it, I said it was hard to imagine the equity was worth anything. £20 million in bank debt had been sold off to a sector specialist, who was continuing to finance the subsidiaries.
Those selected subsidiaries continue to trade, but the holding company (i.e. the company which some of us bought shares in) is entering administration:
...ongoing support for the Group's subsidiaries outside of the Legal Businesses is made more difficult due to the existence of the onerous lease on the Group's head office which has an annual commitment of c£1m per annum for a further 4 years. As a result, and following detailed discussions and the evaluation of a number of options, the Board has concluded that the holding company of the Group, Fairpoint Group plc, is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern and has filed notice of intention to appoint administrators.
People should have mentally written this down to zero some time ago, in my opinion.
I haven't sold anything short in a good while but this is an example of where, if the shares had been still trading up to this point, it might have been a good idea. You only need a limited number of people to think that the shares are not worthless for the share price to remain at a level greater than zero, and for a 100% negative return to be achieved!
OnTheMarket plc
At the other end of the stock market life cycle, we have an announcement of intention to float from OnTheMarket.
OnTheMarket is the agent-owned property portal chasing Rightmove and Zoopla for market share.
The objective is to raise £50 million of growth capital in exchange for a minority stake in the business at a prospective valuation of £200 - £250 million.
It is intended that the funds raised, along with the existing fee revenue of the Company, will be used to support a heavy-weight national TV, digital and print media campaign. High profile local radio and out-of-home advertising is also planned. Funds will be committed to expanding OnTheMarket's sales and account management organisation and its…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Fairpoint Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides consumer professional services, including legal services, claims management services and debt solutions. The Company has four segments: claims management, legal services, individual voluntary arrangements (IVA) and debt management plans (DMP). The IVA segment consists of the subsidiary company, Debt Free Direct Limited, which is an IVA that consists of a managed payment plan providing both interest and capital forgiveness. DMP services segment consists of the Company's subsidiary, Lawrence Charlton Limited, which provides DMP for consumers. Claims management segment provides a range of claims management services, including reclaiming payment protection insurance (PPI). The legal services segment provides a range of consumer-focused legal services with lines, such as family law, complex personal injury, personal legal services, and a legal processing center focused on both personal injury and conveyancing work. more »
YouGov plc is a United Kingdom-based data and analytics company. The Company's segments include Custom Research, Data Products and Data Services. Its suite of products and services include syndicated data products (YouGov BrandIndex, YouGov Profiles, YouGov Pulse and YouGov Reports); data services, including the YouGov Omnibus, and Custom Research. The YouGov Cube, its connected data library, supports all of its products and services. YouGov BrandIndex is a daily brand perception tracker. YouGov Profiles is its tool for audience profiling and segmentation for use by brand owners and the agencies. YouGov Pulse is its real-time online and mobile behavior tracker. YouGov Pulse enables brands and agencies to capture real-time and actual online consumer behavior across laptops, smartphones and tablets. YouGov Report showcases its connected data. YouGov Omnibus finds out people's opinions, attitudes and behaviors. YouGov Custom Research conducts quantitative and qualitative research. more »
S&U plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing motor finance and specialist lending service. The Company is focused on the specialist motor finance market. The Company's subsidiary, Advantage Finance Limited (Advantage Finance), is engaged in the motor finance business. Advantage Finance offers motor finance to over 100,000 customers in the United Kingdom. more »
22 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to andrea34l, post #1
A report in in trade publication Property Week cast doubt over the future of the government's "Help to Buy" scheme which is aimed at boosting home ownership among first-time buyers.
OnTheMarket: one has to be careful about this. There are essentially three property portals in the UK: Rightmove, Zoopla, and OnTheMarket.
Rightmove is the leader in terms of listings, agents, and traffic.
Property portals work on a network effect. As a buyer, you probably don't want to sign up for all three, search all three regularly, and get spam from all three. I suspect most buyers definitely use RightMove, and then if adventurous choose either Zoopla or OnTheMarket.
Therefore it feels somewhat like a winner takes all market. Like Facebook.
Sorry, another 'has anyone' type post.... does anyone have a view on the AIM admission today of GETB? It's pretty small in terms of revenue, and disappointing there are no historic profit figures in the announcement... although perhaps that is difficult to ascertain from the pre-demerged entity.
GetBusy, based in Cambridge, UK, has been formed by the demerger of the document management software business and assets of Reckon Limited ("Reckon"), an ASX listed technology group......
Two document management software products, "SmartVault" and "Virtual Cabinet", have seen encouraging growth rates amongst their target customer bases, which are SMEs and larger organisations in the Enterprise Content Market ("ECM") respectively. In order to capitalise on the market opportunity, it was decided that these products would be best served in a separate business entity that did not have the same organisational restrictions as Reckon. The Directors believe that Admission will position GetBusy for its next stage of development, further raising the profile of the Group in its core markets...... etc
Growth Opportunity
The need to manage digital data and hard copy documents is a significant challenge for businesses using traditional digital storage and retrieval methods in standard computer operating systems. These systems are typically cumbersome, slow, insecure and lack a standardised approach.....
The Group's core SmartVault and Virtual Cabinet software products seek to address the potential for information chaos by optimising the capture, management, preservation and delivery for each individual document in the business. These products are already well established with over 51,000 individual customers across the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand and more than 617,000 users registered to share documents on the online portals.
Aggregate sales for both products in 2016 totalled approximately £8.0 million (2015: £6.8 million) with subscription revenue accelerating by 21 per cent. during the period to £6.5 million, or 82 per cent. of total revenue in 2016, highlighting the increasing levels of visibility due to its subscription based revenue model. The UK currently accounts for the majority of sales at £4.9 million in 2016, followed by £2.3 million from the US and £0.9 million across Australia and New Zealand.
Significant Market Opportunity
Wasted time dealing with information issues are estimated to cost organisations c.US$19,732 per information worker per year, amounting to a 21.3 per cent. loss in total productivity. The total addressable market for GETB is therefore significant. The total ECM market alone, excluding SMEs, was estimated to be US$5.9 billion in 2015. Whilst the SME market is underserved in terms of professional document management software currently, the Board of GetBusy believes it has innovative and disruptive technology to address this market segment, at the right price point in terms of both delivery and total cost of ownership.
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #4
Hi, I agree - it looks like two large competitors can be supported because people always want to check for an alternative, but three large competitors might be difficult to sustain over the long-run.
In reply to Graham N, post #6
If I'm not mistaken, Agent's Mutual was formed to benefit the agents by creating their own portal. In essence it was designed to capture the benefit of the money the agents were spending on portal advertising. If they convert it to a plc, the arrangements between the majority (in aggregate) shareholders and the plc need to be very carefully managed. If shareholders are allowed to sell their shares in the plc, it could substantially weaken the economic linkage between the shareholders who provide the listings and the plc.
In reply to andrea34l, post #1
all house builders are down, but i would like to think this is a good time to top up on any you have(i hold bellway,persimmon and redrow ) and i bought some more this morning. the government are complaining theres not enough houses being built,so i can't see how there going to stop the help to buy program over night, and at the moment all building companies are in a purple patch just read any of there statements and i look forward to reading bellway next week.
In reply to Graham N, post #6
The other concern for Onthemarket should be PURP who will be doing similar national advertising to Rightmove, Zoopla and On the market encouraging people to go direct to their site.
As PURP build scale its going to make it more expensive (TV, above the line and search key words spend) and more difficult (PURP and Rightmove are using a lot of sophisticated technology to support their conversion / marketing) to bring traffic to their sites. The only USP Onthemarket has is unique properties that are listed by its estate agents and then only shown there and 1 other portal ... A supply model driven by estate agents is not a sustainable model if you are trying to monetise eyeballs and traffic for investors which means PURP and their big $$$ of marketing spend would need access to display their properties ... all of which cannibalizes the estate agents even further!
In reply to andrea34l, post #1
I also saw this: UK interest rates may have to go up by more than the market expects in the future, Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent has told the BBC.
In reply to dfr1, post #8
I've held BWY for quite a while, was thinking of picking up some PSN as they are down more than most for some reason; their last trading update I thought was pretty good though, they are showing good margin increases, and the Stockopedia rating looks good
In reply to andrea34l, post #11
i think PSN would be worst hit buy the help to buy program if it were to be phased out, but still think its a good company to have in any portfolio
If "On the Market" is controlled by agents, then presumably the business direction would be to undercut Zoopla & Right Move fees, to grow the business and leave more money with the agents. Therefore less money for the shareholders.
I don't see how that can be in shareholders interests. Furthermore, I wouldn't want to be a minority shareholder in a business controlled by estate agents.
I suppose it is also good timing for them to float off a proportion of the business before interest rates go up.
In reply to dfr1, post #12
Thanks dfr1 and others on your comments on housing stocks; have a nice weekend :-)
In reply to Graham N, post #6
There are ways for niche players to get in
rightmove - where 80% of all properties will be
ReallyExpensiveHouses.com - for 1% ers
ReallyCheapHouses.com - for 10% ers
... or if you can get content that is not on Rightmove - but why would an estate agent do a deal like that?
In reply to andrea34l, post #5
Hi andrea341 - I had missed this IPO this morning so thank you for the post.
Just finished reviewing the admission document and on balance I am not keen for the following reasons.
- their latest 2016 results are not encouraging. Profit before tax and net profit have almost been wiped out, going from £1.9m to £0.2m . It's worse if you include capitalised development costs of £2.7m in 2016.
- staff costs in 2016 have nearly trebled from 2.4m to 6.8m, accounting for the steep fall in profits
- on the positive side, revenues have gone up by 57% in 2016, so they have possibly good products in SmartVault and Virtual Cabinet
- however, they have stiff competition and I cannot see any moat
Overall I am not keen on investing in a loss making IPO. The big ramp up in fixed costs in 2016 also bothers me. So all in all, not for me.
In reply to Ramridge, post #16
Thanks Ramridge - it's obvious now why they only talked about revenue and not profit or costs in the RNS announcement.
Adding to the 'have you heard' and 'what do you think' element of this very useful part of Stockopedia!
Strix are intending to have an IPO on AIM with trading expected to start next Tues, 8th at 0800. They are a kettle sarefty control giant HQ in the Isle of Man, been herhe for many years.Placing 190m shares at 100p, not surprisingly expeting to raise £190m!Ticker will be KETL; Zeus Capital are the NOMAD.Established in 1982 and taken to worldwide prominence by entrepreneur Eddie Davies (also former owner of Bolton Wanderers FC). Hopefully a better investment - in Strix - than in the FC! Apparently strong institutional demand shown already.
Any thoughts Paul or Graham, or others?
In reply to ridavies, post #18
More details at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/other/13312342.html
In reply to Ramridge, post #16
It has a very wide spread, over 10% at times. I try and avoid spreads over 5% if I can.
In reply to ridavies, post #19
Strix could be interesting. Looks like a global leader in this space, and I'd expect the demand for kettles to stay constant or increase slightly going forward - certainly recession proof. However, that may be the issue - where is the growth going to come from unless they are really going to diversify.
Having said that with an MCap of 190M, the PER is around 8-9x. It's been around for more than 50 years so has a long track record. It could be a nice boring stock to put in an ISA/SIPP and sit on. It does say they plan to have 7% dividend. That's nice, but I am a little wary of new issues promising high dividends.
Will take another look on Tuesday.
Re the builders and the housing market. There is a shortage of housing of a certain type - social housing and affordable housing. That's where the building needs to be. This shortage is being used as an excuse by builders to build all other sorts of housing. The argument for scrapping the Help-to-Buy scheme is that it distorts the very market that it's supposed to be helping people to enter and it seems that the Government understands this. But that's not the only way in which the market is currently distorted. A couple of weeks ago, the Investors Chronicle published ten ways to create a housing shortage - draw your own conclusions!
https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/comment/2017/07/16/blueprint-for-a-housing-shortage/