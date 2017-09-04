Small Cap Value Report (4 Sep) - BLTG, KNOS, BNN, IQE, BVXP, JSG, TAX
Good morning!
It's Labor Day in the US which tends to make the global financial markets a lot quieter than usual. US institutions will be taking the day off.
And while the North Korean hydrogen bomb test might have spooked a few people, the FTSE is only a few points lower as of 8.45. Gold is up another 1% around its 1-year highs.
I don't usually devote any time to macro issues here, but Wall Street being closed and a hydrogen bomb seemed worth mentioning!
I will be starting stock coverage with Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG).
Cheers,
Graham
Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG)
- Share price: 77p (-25%)
- No. of shares: 64 million
- Market cap: £49 million
Updates on Revenue and Management
There has been a sea of red flags here for considerable time, both at Blancco and at its predecessor entity Regenersis.
In stock investing, there is such a thing as a smell test, and when a company fails it then you are nearly always better off staying away.
For a review of the various ways that Blancco has stood out as a low-quality offering, have a look through the archives here. It's very genesis as a stock market company was in a failed growth strategy dreamed up by investment bankers. Its accounts have been a mess, cash flow and balance sheet weak, key people have left, etc.
The red flags keep piling up here:
Blancco Technology Group plc announces that, following matters that have recently come to the Board's attention, the Board has decided to reverse £2.9m of revenues represented in two contracts that had previously been booked during the financial year ended 30 June 2017.
Revenue growth is still expected to be quite large (15% in constant currency), and cash flow is not impacted. But it confirms over-aggression in the company's revenue recognition policies.
The CEO tacitly takes responsibility by leaving with immediate effect, and the CFO becomes the new Interim CEO.
Remember that the Chairman is leaving next month, and we already had a CFO resignation in March this year.
Something has been rotten about this share from the beginning. In my opinion, it's not yet investible from a corporate governance point of view. Well done to the Stockopedia algorithms for identifying it as a Sucker…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
44 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Paul, I know the team at IQE pretty well and hopefully you will find an invite on its way!
emailed saying surprised as company such as IQE don't know who Paul Scott is. that's like saying they don't know who Prince harry is....
love to get a response back from them on that
In reply to bestace, post #9
I'm not a holder of Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG). I find the announcement equally curious. I would want to know how the board's "attention" was drawn to this contract where the revenue was de-recognised. Did the auditors write to the audit committee? Did the interim CFO bring it up? When was this revenue originally booked? Under the previous CFO or under the interim CFO? The interim CFO must have performed some review of the accounts receivable because they wrote off part of the balance. Why didn't this contract come up 2 months ago when that review was completed? It's hard to imagine a scenario where the interim CFO is entirely blameless. I don't understand why he's been elevated from interim CFO to interim CEO.
Hello Paul, interested to hear that you are reading Keith Ashworth-Lord's book called "Invest in the Best" as, although not revolutionary, it does reaffirm many basic investing ideas and I certainly enjoyed the book and would recommend it to others. Keith is one of my favourite fund managers and his Buffetology Fund has had an impressive few years, although too short a time for definitive conclusions. One of his long time acquaintances and work associates is Ian Page, CEO of Dechra Pharmaceuticals which is held by the Buffetology Fund and which reported it annual results today. Unfortunately Dechra is a bit bigger than you would normally cover but if you get a chance I think an accounting eye over the results would be very valuable as, despite fast growth, I fear it may raise some concerns similar to those you expressed about Johnson Service today. Thanks.
This IQE discussion has brought to mind something about which I have always been confused, namely the definition of trading on inside information. If a select group of analysts obtain information from a company's management which is not generally available to all and is price sensitive and that information is subsequently conveyed to clients and they trade on it is that not market abuse? Similarly if Paul or anyone else has a meeting with management, or if there is a non public meeting such as Mello, would this not potentially be also? I imagine the safeguard is that the management team must not disclose anything which is not publicly available, but then if that is the case what is the benefit of an analyst meeting with them?
Email on its way to IQE from me too.
the prohibition of the likes of Paul is a total disgrace and IQE should tell their advisors to stop being so pompous
Paul,
BVXP, the knowledge is not in the people but the process, if the staff leave the company can employ some graduates to the same job as the process has been defined. This will be another ABC,which I have held since Adam was a lad.
A remarkable company.... Buy it, sleep on it imo
In reply to PhilH, post #16
Hi PhilH, You wrote:
"Re: IQE ...Speculation (http://www.macworld.co.uk/news/iphone/iphone-8-release-date-rumours-price-features-specs-3639808/) is suggesting that the new iPhone will be launched on Sept 15th and onsale in the UK by Sept 22nd. Surely that means that any IQE technology that is included has already been manufactured and shipped to component manufacturers that supply Apple. IQE production would have had to have been in place months ago. But IQE with Welsh Assembly Support has only just acquired further manufacturing space. What am I missing?"
IQE has 7 manufacturing facilities around the world. In the Mello presentation in January 2016, the Finance Director said IQE's utilisation of its manufacturing capacity was about 50% at that time. So IQE had plenty of spare capacity to ramp up its manufacture of VCSEL wafers for the launch of the new iPhone. I assume Apple will not want to manufacture too many of the new iPhones before it knows definitely what the demand for them will be from the public. Presumably the further manufacturing space to be leased from the Welsh council will be for the anticipated increase in demand for VCSEL wafers next year, which suggests that IQE's existing 7 manufacturing facilities will be running at near full capacity by then.
In reply to pka, post #33
Hi pka,
Thanks for your response.
Wouldn't increases in things like inventories, purchasing of materials show up in the previous financial reporting?
TIA
Phil
Hi all,
Does anyone have any idea about the reverse takeover at caml? (central Asia metals)
Am newish to investing and can't get my head around what possible outcomes there may be as it isn't a situation I have come across before.
Thanks in advance
Regards, Will
Re: Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) rhomboid1 offered a thesis earlier in today's comments which seems plausible. I'm not thrilled about today's news but there is nothing to be done other than wait for details of the proposed transaction and accompanying prospectus. I had one similar earlier this year in Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) which worked out well but I am less confident in this instance.
Re: IQE (LON:IQE) They also invested in further capacity in 2016 which some people were questioning at the time. The new facility might not even be for Apple supply chain or even for VCSELs - perhaps it is for their base station work with MACOM? Or it could be for other high demand products.
Re: Bioventix (LON:BVXP) I have just been looking at the Finncap upgrade - 89.3p eps for 2017 and 2018 forecasts are under review,pending new guidance. Happy holder.
Hi, I mentioned Nanoco a week or two ago on here. Just in case anyone was looking at it, I'm very cautious at the moment following the recent update. It has promising technology but in my opinion it's probably best to tread very carefully until there's evidence of strong revenues building.
Regards
Andrew
In reply to langley59, post #29
They will have to sign an NDA or similar to receive privileged info if they are wall crossed. I also imagine this may be a factor as Paul wont have a formal compliance dept. and they are worried about the risk of insider info leaking out.
In reply to langley59, post #29
Theoretically, all the price sensitive information is contained in the results announcement.
Personally, I find watching or listenting to analyst presentations very useful some of the time. It really depends on the management team. The Q&A is usually most useful since the questions are normally asked by people who know the company well. Some management teams are very good at punctuating their presentations with useful factoids that help make the points. I would cite the recent results announcement from NCC (LON:NCC) (available on youtube). That presentation contained a number of factoids that weren't in the results announcement. For example: 1) there was no systematic performance review system under the previous management team 2) the company only billed completed contracts once per month leading to a significant amount of deferred revenue 3) the company, when asked to perform consulting work, frequently didn't ask the customer to issue a purchase order leading to invoices being rejected and subsequently having to get the paperwork sorted 4) the company undertook multiple office moves in the same year with, at times, double office running costs 5) after acuiring Fox IT, a contractor to the Dutch government, the previous management team didn't inform the Dutch government that the cryptologically advanced secure communications system they were delivering to the Dutch government now had a non-Dutch, eventually non-EU parent company leading to a months long suspension of the contract. Are any of these price sensitive? No. However, the mosaic effect of learning these things helped me understand how a company growing organically at 20% could suffer such a huge loss in profitability last year and why management were confident going forward.
There could so easily be a major improvement with AIM - if current boss Marcus Stuttard was replaced by Tom Winnifrith.
In reply to brucepackard, post #20
Thanks Bruce.
Shows our little I know! But for me information that is deseminated by the managers of a quoted company should not be for the chosen few any more than, for example, the company's accounts are or information that they choose or are obliged to put out on RNS.
Certainly shareholders (if not everybody) should be able to at least hear these analyst meetings even if they can not ask questions. After all they do own the company and the managers are working for them not the analysts! (I can accept that if all attendees were allowed to ask questions the meetings would become impossible).
Surely if information is being placed in the "public" domain i.e. outside of the direct managers, accountants, lawyers and advisers of the company then the information should be available to all, in this day and age, in real time, even if all are not allowed to ask questions. For me it is more about the "all" being able to hear the information at the time.
Anyway I will take John Eustace's advice but I would like the LSE take a stand on this and make (as Ramriddge says) it a listing requirement that analyst calls/meetings are webcast.
In reply to FREEDA, post #25
FREEDA do you think you could get the good people at IQE (LON:IQE) to share their Investor presentation that will be aired at tomorrow's meeting with us mere mortals? They could even put it on their website....
here's hoping
In reply to rhomboid1, post #8
He's very well connected!!
Might be a difficult person to deal with if he tried to throw his weight around. Still Nick Clarke always comes across as a very sound and reliable.
In reply to rhomboid1, post #8
I hope that is not true ref Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML). I can only see that as being bad as I would guess a reason for doing that might be to then sell it off as it is monetised as shares.