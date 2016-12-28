Small Cap Value Report (5 Jan 2017) - CHH, COST, SIS, ZYT, FJET, LDSG, IGR, JSG, IMO
Good morning everyone,
Paul is off today, so I'll be adding various updates below.
It's a quiet day for results but there are quite a few trading updates and smaller announcements, I'll see how many I can get through!
Churchill China (LON:CHH)Share price: 945p (+11%)
No. shares: 11m
Market cap: £104m
This is a very old family business which has crossed my radar once before - last summer, when I thought the valuation multiple was a bit too hot to buy into.
The shares are up by 30% since then and today's full-year trading update explains why:
Trading in the final quarter of the year has been ahead of earlier expectations. Performance in export markets has remained strong reflecting continued progress with new products and more favourable exchange rates. The Board now expects that operating performance will be ahead of current market estimates and well ahead of 2015. Additionally, cash and deposit balances are also expected to exceed current market estimates.
2016 was a brutal year for exchange rate risk. Some people (e.g. myself) were caught on the wrong side of the investment outcome, and found ourselves too heavily invested in importers. Exporters had a much better time.
That's not to take anything away from a company like Churchill, however, which is a very good business in its own right - cash rich, prudently managed, reasonable returns on capital, and a respected name in the industry.
It's the sort of stock you might have in a "buy-and-forget" portfolio, though I'd probably still be a little bit fussier on entry price than to buy into it here. It might be suitable for those running more diversified portfolios.
The StockRank sums it up: super-high quality, rather expensive.
Costain (LON:COST)
No. shares: 104m
Market cap: £385m
and:
Appointment to £500m Major Projects Framework
Encouraging noises from Costain:
Since the announcement of its interim results on 24 August 2016, the Group has continued to perform well and expects to deliver full-year results in line with the Board's expectations...
As a result, the Group's order book at the year-end was maintained at the record level of £3.9 billion (31 December 2015: £3.9 billion). The Group…
38 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to Dennis Ayling, post #18
I actually find that statement from Stadium (LON:SDM) far more understandable than the one today from Zytronic (LON:ZYT), because SDM have provided far more details on the background to the proposal.
In short, their ability to pay dividends is threatened by the impact that low corporate bonds are having on their pension scheme deficit (low corporate bonds = higher pension deficit = lower remaining reserves available to pay dividends). They are therefore proposing to do what Graham outlined above in relation to ZYT, i.e. reduce the share premium account with a corresponding increase in their distributable reserves, which should preserve their ability to continue dividend payments. They are not proposing to cut pension benefits, indeed there is no impact on the pension scheme or any pensioner benefits at all.
In reply to tabhair, post #5
I also think Leeds Group £LGG is very cheap but Also not cheap enough to buy. With no dividends, seemingly no immediate propsect of future dividends, almost no liquidity, and a hugely concentrated shareholder base (many insiders), it is not clear to me why this company is listed. In my opinion the shares will stay very cheap, until the management shows some sign returning capital to shareholders. i do not hod but it is on my "watch list".
I find it a total farce why anyone is still pumping money into FJET - it is almost as though the people concerned are amateur investors following the principle of catching a falling dagger... except that this one is a plane, and it just keeps going down and down and down. Totally ridiculous... I just hope none of the fund managers are ones I hold trusts in... oh crumbs, I checked some of the 'Holding' announcements, Pru, M&G, JO Hambro, Henderson, just what are they doing!
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #20
Management have actually returned some capital to shareholders through the share buyback. Share count down from 36M shares to 28M in the last ten years. Probably won't continue into the future as there is just a lack of free floating shares available to buy these days.
I always assumed the intention here was to keep bleeding the business and not put a dime into capex, but this has obviously changed in the last year. I guess it's the uncertainty of the new businesses that they've been investing into has put me off.
In reply to andrea34l, post #21
I must admit I would not touch the great majority of funds managed by lumbering giant fund managers such as Pru, M&G and Henderson. Take a look at the likes of Fundsmith, Lindsell Train and Crux where the strategies are original and the managers have a huge amount of their own money in their funds.
In reply to TerryQ, post #9
You could be right on that front Terry, I find the industry a bit difficult so perhaps I'm just too instinctively cautious on something going wrong a bit further down the line. Risk-reward might be good at these levels for those with more insights.
In reply to catalogue, post #17
Hi catalogue, thanks for the request but I'm out of time for today. Also I can't see any news flow for £STCK? Anyway, I'll put it on the to-do list. Cheers
In reply to AlanJenkins2, post #8
Leeds (LON:LDSG) have moved into debt from previous net cash primarily because they are bought the freehold of their warehouse. In addition they are spending on developing it, buying double folding equipment etc. Hopefully the reduction in sales is mainly due to warehouse disruption through this process rather than long term price/volume decline in their product markets.
Much of the debt is therefore 'good' debt ie the swapping of future rent payments for a freehold asset and mortgage, the rest should reduce cost, increase capacity and provide a showroom area, hence drive longer term sales.
In addition a smaller amount was indeed spent in recent years on purchasing 50% of the chain of shops and on injecting investment capital for its expansion. It is early days and again hopefully as the sites mature they will reach a decent level of profitability. Perhaps a reader could pop over to Germany and review one of the stores?
I spoke to the Company Secretary and he thinks that the warehouse development is the most financially interesting initiative currently on the horizon. With a bit of luck it will be a catalyst for real sales growth and a re-rating over the next year or two. If it does't catalyse sales/profit growth then the company has probably run out of ideas!
Your main point about retaining cash (or paying dividends) instead of going for growth still stands of course but growth seems to be what the insiders want, so anyone buying into it at least knows what they are getting.
I hold these shares, primarily because it is the most boring company I've ever found on the LSE and Peter Lynch equates boring with good and cheap!
In reply to tournesol, post #27
Hi tournesol, thanks for letting me know. I'm using a very good list service, so that really shouldn't be happening - I assume you've checked your spam box? If you want to DM me your email address then I can manually add you to the list.
On your China question - I was living there last year but have recently moved back, and simply haven't updated my mailing address yet.
Cheers
Graham
In reply to Graham N, post #28
G
thanks - have done so.
T
In reply to Richard Goodwin, post #26
The website is certainly very boring and totally basic! I note that Peter Gyllenhammer holds over 20% also and the Chairman works with him in other companies.
The one surprising aspect to me is that there is no move to selling fabric online. A lot of people I know buy fabric online and indeed many from the States so selling across Europe is possible. I am surprised that the big move is to open physical shops. This would seem counter to how retail overall is developing.
WIth the lack of dividend this is'nt for me at present but will put on watch list.
In reply to Graham N, post #12
Thanks, perfect!
In reply to Richard Goodwin, post #26
For LDSG I don't believe that taking on debt to buy a warehouse is "good debt". This a company with a significant operating working capital so that any growth requires investment in receivables and inventory that has only minimal financing from payables. So any funds diverted into a building that was probably only 50% financed is going into a real estate asset when it could have been getting over a 7% return in their own business.
In these circumstances companies should be sparing on using any cash that will limit their growth. A warehouse is simply a standard real estate investment and although new folding equipment is good it quite probably did not need to be in an owned warehouse.
LDSG now has the further problem that managing one of its largest assets is all tangled up with managing their real business. Companies make this mistake all the time and yet are complimented for doing it.
If they feel a desperate need to own a building (a trait often seen in family controlled companies) then buy one down the street and rent it out, in that way they can manage their two businesses (property and cloth) to maximum advantage.
Of course none of this applies if there is something unique to their business in the way the warehouse is built.
Hi,
Thanks for another excellent report, Graham!
I've added comments on 3 more companies to your report, at the end. It's easier to keep it in one report, rather than me creating a supplementary report.
Regards, Paul.
Leeds (LON:LDSG). Maybe a boring company but the problem as I see it is that it's free cash flow is in decline and now negative and doesn't pay a dividend, I can't see the trigger that will turn this around and as such I so can't see as an investor why i'd tie up my cash in this stock. would happily listen to anyone's view on "reasons to believe".
Graham & Paul
Graham, thank you so much for taking the time to explain the Capital Reduction event at Zytronic (LON:ZYT) I found that to be very instructive. (I hold)
Paul, I look forward to reading any comments offered by Mark the CEO, thank you for using your contact with him to explore the event.
Graham & Paul, for my part (and I'm sure others will concur), in addition to your excellent analyses of companies, it is these really insightful market activities that you comment on and better still offer your own experiences of which are of great value. I akin these explanations to be a Masterclass into activities which occur in companies and the market in general.
Many thanks for taking time to write these enhanced explanations.
Regards
Howard
IGR - Related
Highly influential holder, Miton Group, has been seen to be reducing its holding through a series of disclosures since December 2015, taking its over 20% down now to below 16%. The Diverse Income Trust, a 3.88% shareholder, has also been selling down their position recently. Until investors are convinced these exercises have been completed, the shares are likely to be held back.
In reply to Midnight25, post #34
Leeds (LON:LDSG) I do agree with you. If the warehouse development doesn't drive profit and sales the they are pretty much out of ideas for now.
In reply to Midnight25, post #34
Oh and the FCF reduction presumably relates to the capex although on issue with the business model as a whole is of course that as a wholesaler sales increases generally mean stock increases.