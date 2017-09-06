Small Cap Value Report (6 Sep) - CCT, SOM, FUL, LOOP, TRAK
Good morning!
I'm feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed this morning, so I thought I'd get a head-start and kick off the report.
Character (LON:CCT)
- Share price: 485p (pre-open)
- No. of shares: 20.9 million
- Market cap: £102 million
Character Group adds Pokémon to its portfolio
I like the sound of this.
Character is a toy designer and distributor, which describes itself as "the UK's leading independent toy company".
It manages third-party brands under licence. Typically, this means managing relationships with manufacturers in China and the distribution of product to their end markets. Peppa Pig has been particularly important, though it also picked up Teletubbies in the last couple of years. There is a modest level of diversification among different brands.
Today's announcement improves that diversification by adding Pokémon to the mix, from summer 2018. Character's operating subsidiary will be the master toy distributor in the UK & Ireland, thanks to an agreement with Wicked Toys, the global licensee.
Comments the joint MD:
"We are thrilled to be adding such an iconic and powerhouse property as Pokémon to Character's product line up. Toys are a major part of the Pokémon brand and bring a tangible dimension to fun for kids.
"The partnership with Wicked Cool Toys spells exciting times ahead and gives Character a tremendous opportunity to add further breadth and depth to our product range; we cannot wait to get started."
My opinion: Character has had consistently excellent Quality metrics, e.g.:
Despite this, and its strong track record, the market has been reluctant to give it a lofty valuation. The PE ratio is currently less than 9x (based on last night's close).
I had justified this scepticism on the grounds that the customer list is somewhat concentrated, and Character ultimately does not own the intellectual property underpinning the products it sells.
However, I am increasingly of the view that the scepticism is overblown, and that a PE ratio more akin to a normal "quality" company might now be fair. Furthermore, while earnings growth has slowed down here over the past couple of years, perhaps with the help of this latest deal, they might now be due to enjoy their next leg up?
Additional comment from Paul: Thanks Graham. I hold some CCT personally, and have been buying recently (avg…
Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) refer to a 'slowdown in trade, primarily from our restaurants in London suburbs.' There might be a logical temporary explanation for this. Looking at their sites, a large number are in South West London. During August there have been major engineering works on South West trains which severely reduced the number of commuter trains available. As a result, a lot of people decided to go on holiday, work from home, avoid travelling etc. In fact, despite there being fewer trains available my own SW London commute was much quieter than usual where people had cleared out of town. To stress: this was much more severe than the usual British engineering works so will surely have had an impact on businesses. Towards the end of August there were also major engineering works in Charing Cross and London Bridge which may have impacted on businesses there.
So I wonder whether their sites in Guildford, Putney, Wimbledon, Tooting, Southfields, Richmond, Earls Court, Chiswick, and Battersea were all negatively affected as a result?
That said, what has probably hit the share price today is the general warning re being below market expectations and rising costs.
Overall, Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Franco Manca restaurants are brilliant so I think this could potentially be an interesting roll-out. The small size of its restaurants and cheap menu prices may also make it more resilient than other restaurant chains in a downturn and outside of major cities. I sold at 19p after I thought there may be some further pressures in the next 12 months which might drag on the share price but I will look to buy back-in on any further falls. Has anyone seen any broker notes today with revised targets?
In reply to grb, post #3
The Vectura (LON:VEC) loss is actually down to a intangible asset write-off related to the SkyPharma acquisition.
Intangible assets
The carrying value of intangible assets at 30 June 2017 of £407.8 million (31 December 2016: £456.8 million) has decreased by £49.0 million during the period.
R&D costs are actually going to be lower for the coming full year.
A detailed review of priorities for R&D programmes in 2017 has been undertaken and expenditure for the full year is now expected to be lower, at £60 million - £70 million compared to the previous guidance range of £65 million - £75 million
I have been looking at Vectura quite a bit. Margins are terrific, the business model of sticky recurring revenue is good, the company is growing, and there are even a few options for huge returns should the FDA approve the likes of Advair for the US market. At this stage, it's also looking like a very nice acquisition target for a deep pocketed competitor. At under £1 a share, I think this will do well, but am still struggling to get comfortable with modelling the business.
Would appreciate the thoughts of any pharma experts on this one.
On Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) and the restaurant sector in general I have come finally to the same conclusion as Graham
"I've said before here that I'm not a big fan of the restaurant sector,..."
Of course it takes two to make a market and I believe that Paul is more comfortable investing in this area (Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and others) but have decided to put the whole sector in the too hard pile.
I was wondering around Piccadilly and surrounding streets yesterday and the number of food outlets is just extraordinary and most leave me cold. I had breakfast at The Wolsey (now there is a business I would love to own) but I wandered into Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) on Piccadilly and straight out again. I wouldn't want to eat there let alone be a part owner of the business. What a dingy place and then into Richoux (LON:RIC) for a cup of tea, which I liked and I would be happy to own part of the business. Which I know is the opposite view to Paul's.
But the competition puts me off. In my own town of Malvern I have lost count of the number of eateries (mainly coffee type places rather than full blown restaurants) but the number is staggering, though they do seem to survive.
Finally my opinion is tempered by where I think the economy is heading after B... and to me it is not good, so another reason to stay away from the restaurant/dining sector.
In reply to paraic84, post #23
Hi Paraic84,
Allenby put out a very brief note this morning which you can see on our site (apols... minor plug) where it outlined changes it was making to forecasts, basically 2018/19 EBITDA reduced by 12%/17%. Expecting 2018 EBITDA of £9m now, down from £10.2m.
Cheers
R
I've not looked at Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) before but at first glance it looks worthy of further investigation.
One immediate question though that springs to mind is : given that the company is incorporated in the US, and as far as I can see has most of it's facilities there, why would it be listed in the UK?
Is it just about the lighter regulatory regime associated with AIM? And if so does that present any risks? Or are there other reasons?
Grateful for any thoughts.
EDIT : I should add by the way that having looked I see the shares were admitted to trading on AIM via a placing (previously privately held) in 2006. So it's probably unlikely there is any negative connotation , but I'm still curious if anyone has ideas?
is pokemon still that popular . When it first came out I would see 20-30 people around the 2 pokemon containing sites near my house every time I passed them but recently haven't seen any noticeable activity at all.
There must obviously be a demand otherwise the group would not have taken it on .
the comment about the train strikes and delays affecting restaurant turnover is probably correct.
If travel is delayed and one isn't sure what time you will arrive home you will be less likely to go out to eat before or after travel. Also if people are taking unpaid days off their income will be reduced affecting their discretionary spending power.
Throw in the holiday period for good measure and voila !
Regarding LoopUp (LON:LOOP), another competitor is https://appear.in/
Crowded market!
My kids love Pokemon, it's not just poke mongo, there's trading cards, games, cartoons....holder of SOM and CCT so a rare day of happiness today, both solid companies, no debt, seem boring and pay me whilst I wait. Will miss my dividend this month from Avesco, another that just plodded along paying division whilst no one noticed.
In reply to Gromley, post #27
SOM was held by a U.K. private equity company. It was natural to use a local market for the IPO
I'd be interested to hear any views on Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) which announced its half year report today.
Latest announcement from Interquest (LON:ITQ) see https://www.investegate.co.uk/interquest-group-plc--itq-/rns/termination-of-nominated-adviser-and-suspension/201709061601080260Q/
Absolutely shocking behaviour. Paul was absolutely right when he said recently that the shares were uninvestable as the company may try to delist. Thanks to Paul I sold most of my shares yesterday, but had to take a big hit to sell the rest today.
In reply to purpleski, post #18
SOM
US based and reports in dollars as per contributors.
Does anyone know if it eligible for a IHT Portfolio? ?
Thankyou. KB.
Re Interquest (LON:ITQ) note how the RNS says that the company is trying to find another adviser but the real intention seems to show in the headline "... and suspension".
In addition, the market should have been informed at the time notice was originally given to Panmure. And it should not have terminated without knowing who was going to replace Panmure as nomad.
If this is an attempt to delist by the backdoor without the required 75% approval it may be illegal. Anyone fancy taking it up?
In reply to Mrken, post #34
Re Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM), being US based doesn't affect the status. It's the AIM listing that matters.
Caveat : I'm a random unqualified person on the internet and due to the unique way HMRC work the only people who will know the answer for certain are your executors after you shuffle off the mortal coil.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #36
Are the shares listed on any exchange other than AIM? It is not possible to tell from the company website.
In reply to Gromley, post #27
Paul interviewed the CEO & CFO in January 2016 and they addressed that issue directly. The transcript can be found here:
http://qualitysmallcaps.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/2016-01-20-SOMERO-AUDIOCAST-TRANSCRIPT.pdf
In reply to DavidWithers, post #37
I believe Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) have only the single AIM listing.
https://www.somero.com/investors/investors/
In reply to simoan, post #22
Yes I would agree and hence topped up today!
Best
Michael
Interesting dilemma on Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) following disappointing AGM update today on latest trading. I think the answer depends on your time horizon.
As a regular readers of this column, what should we make of it. First, is this structural or just a short term bump. I think the concept is still good - differentiated, liked and addressing a big market (pizza) with a value approach that will play well in tough times. Importantly, the value is built in to both consumer pricing AND importantly total operating costs (small restaurants, limited menu, own label drinks - that all reflects well on the experienced management). I prefer them to have the balls to delay openings if they see better rents are achievable - remember lower rents are one of the reasons why over the long run this chain should do well vs older pizza competition with established leases. The savings will last a decade. The cost upcharge from higher central costs for The real Greek has been communicated before and reflects long term confidence by management.
Does the business still passes the tests set by its own Chairman and copied as a checklist by Paul a few weeks ago: answer (almost by definition I admit), yes.
I was also pleased they have acted to raise cash and increase focus by planning to jettison Bukowskyi grill. Another good steps by an incentivised, experienced and focused Management team
Time will tell but I am willing to be patient. I originally bought and expected to hold Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) for 3-5 years so today's drop in price only makes me happier. I will buy more (against Profit Warning advice !!) for my daughters JISA.
I might be proved right in 3 years.......or proved wrong in <12 months if it keeps going down and folds but I doubt it..
Just as there is no obvious catalyst to recover in what is clearly a tough Foodservice market, there is also little that will kill rather than slow expansion. IMHO, this a still a good long term opportunity. Clearly, still a holder.
In reply to Mrken, post #34
While I believe Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) qualifies for IHT exemption it may not be the best choice for a IHT portfolio primarily due to US withholding tax. If you have a SIPP (etc) it may be better in there as this is the only way to completely avoid withholding tax on dividends. Holding in a SIPP could also (possibly) avoid FX charges.
Dividend withholding tax was discussed here recently. From memory: The standard rate is 30%. Some brokers insist you fill out a US tax form, some give you a choice, some won't let you. Some reduce withholding tax to 15% if the form is filled in, some only if you argue with them, some insist they can't reduce it. However, inside a pension there is definitely no withholding tax and (in my experience) no form.
FX charges were also discussed. You cannot hold foreign currency in an ISA and so your dividends will get changed into pounds and then back again should you invest in dollar assets. However some brokers won't let you hold US$ in a SIPP either. Perhaps more important is the variation of FX charges between brokers - these charges are concealed by loading the exchange rate.
I have an ISA IHT portfolio but hold Somero in a SIPP.