Small Cap Value Report (7 Apr 2017) - EPWN, MOTR, FDL

Epwin (LON:EPWN)
Share price: 106.4p (+2%)
No. shares: 142.5m
Market cap: £152m
A strong set of results from this manufacturer of building products (windows, doors, decking, etc):
Final dividend is increased marginally to 4.4p.
Net debt also increases to £20.6 million.
Epwin has been pursuing growth by acquisition; all acquired companies are said to be performing well.
Outlook is a bit subdued:
"Whilst the long-term impact of the EU referendum result on consumer confidence remains unclear, trading in the current year has been in line with management's expectations. Input costs have increased sharply as a result of the weakening of sterling since June 2016. However, the Group is continuing its efforts to mitigate this and the Board remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of the Group and the markets it serves"
The overall vision seems to be continuously expanding/improving the product range and ending up with vastly more cross-selling opportunities and economies of scale as a result.
And the statement makes a few interesting arguments to the effect that people aren't repairing and maintaining their properties as much as they should, so that a backlog of necessary repair work is being built up. They would say that, wouldn't they!
Like-for-like revenues (excluding acquisitions) grew by just 2%.
My opinion
Seems difficult to get too excited about this. On the one hand, it would be much too harsh to describe this as a commodity business - there is substantial expertise required in the manufacture of many of these products.
On the other hand, the company's admitted vulnerability to exchange rate movements, and the lack of like-for-like growth which is also due to factors beyond its control, leave me with some doubts about its underlying quality.
Regular readers will be aware that acquisition-led growth is something I instinctively shy away from.
Apparently I'm not the only one suffering from a bit of scepticism toward this share, as the PE ratio is undoubtedly very cheap versus the market as a whole, at less than 8x.
Stockopedia agrees that it's in the bargain bucket:
Motorpoint (LON:MOTR)
Share price: 150.75p…
Dear Graham,
I own shares in Epwin (LON:EPWN). You wrote:
I would add that net debt was reported as £29.9m at the half-year stage:
http://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/epwin-LON:...
Regards,
Asagi (long EPWN)
Don't know why you would buy Epwin instead of Safestyle.
But then I don't have either.
Epwin (LON:EPWN) is a play on the housing market without the upside of the house builders that is why it always has a low p/e. If the housing market/economy collapses it wont just be Epwin's gutters that will be up against a brick wall.
In addition to the builders destocking the last thing a homeowner will replace in a recession are the gutters (unless they are leaking over the porch) or the double glazing.
Edit- Just spotted for those in Epwin that IC gave a positive tip for yesterday but then IC rarely looks beyond the figures which are good but I think the wrong time of the economic cycle for brick manufacturers and double glazing.
Re Epwin (LON:EPWN) Companies in the property RMI (Repair, Maintenance and Improvement) sector such as Epwin are in a difficult situation,
The economic outlook is inflation, higher import costs due to sterling depreciation, squeeze on consumer spending. The low rating of this company is a reflection of this scenario post the Brexit decision.
Personally I am staying away from companies that rely on consumer spending, discretionary or otherwise, for the foreseeable future.
Re Motorpoint. I am very cautious about car dealers in general. The business model for them is that little margin exists on new vehicles but the money is made on second hand sales and on servicing. However there are going to be a large number of 2 and 3 year old cars starting to hit the forecourts as a result of the very successful personal leasing of new cars in recent years. I believe that this will squeeze margins on second hand cars across the market. So small margins on second hand joins small margins on new
I cannot really see Motorpoint being able to avoid this. Maybe they are better placed than some ?
In reply to Asagi, post #1
Thanks for that Asagi,
Good luck
Graham
In reply to steviej, post #2
Hi steviej,
If of any interest, the reason why I bought Epwin (in addition to Safestyle) was in part because of its strong competitive position in a market in which it is a major player, if not the major player in the UK. This is confirmed by the fact that there was a Competition Commission enquiry into its merger with Latium in 2012 and its decent ROCE figures also suggest a satisfactory competitive position. Since 2012 Epwin has continued to make a range of acquisitions to strenthen its competitive position still further. I also like the fact that Epwin has a better balance between trade sales and retail than does Safestyle. I think Epwin is a company that some love to hate and I don't generally invest in cyclicals but I must admit I have made an exception with Epwin for the reasons explained above.
Sold my Epwin due to the importance of its relationship with Entu. I was concerned that Entu doesn't look that strong,and that at some point in the future the terms of that relationship might need to be revised in Entu's favour to the detriment of Epwin.
In reply to Housemartin2, post #5
I recently rather foolishly volunteered to buy my daughters next car on her behalf. I could barely bring myself to deal with the nearly-new car salesman, so irritating did I find his attempts to upsell me financing, warranties, insurance products, fancy polishing treatments etc etc.
They claim to make little margin on "the metal". That's just the lead for all the add-ons.
If I could have found an equivalent car for sale privately I would have driven a long way to buy it. But the dealers seem to have the market sown up because everyone buys on finance nowadays.
If Motorpoint are as good as their reviews they could do well.