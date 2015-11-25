Small Cap Value Report (7 Aug) - FLTA, TAP, PTSG

Good afternoon!
I'm planning to cover:
- Filta Group (LON:FLTA)
- Premier Technical Services (LON:PTSG)
- Taptica International (LON:TAP) (added following request)
Cheers
Graham
Filta Group (LON:FLTA)
- Share price: 134p (+7%)
- No. of shares: 27 million
- Market cap: £36 million
This is a US & UK franchisor of services for restaurants and other food establishments. The main service is FiltaFry (see here) which recycles cooking oil and cleans industrial fryers. There are a bunch of other related services too, some of which are operated directly by the company itself in the UK, rather than by franchisees.
2016 results were hurt by AIM admission costs but otherwise it would have been profitable.
Obviously that makes it a new listing: it has only been listed since November 2016.
I've studied it before and come away with a positive impression: strong growth rates combined with the capital-light franchise model make for a happy combination, in my book.
This trading update (for the six months to June) continues the high growth story:
The Group has experienced revenue growth of some 38% over the same period last year with each of our primary operating segments experiencing double digit growth. We have seen strong performance in both the US and in the UK, with US growth being driven by increasing numbers of franchisees, increased royalties from our existing franchisees and the UK growth being due, principally, to a very strong performance from our owned businesses.
The shares are up today even though the company confirms that H1 growth is merely in line with expectations.
Perhaps the gains are due to the company re-iterating its view that growth is expected "for the foreseeable future", as it takes advantage of cross-selling opportunities to existing customers with more valuable services.
That is a really strong point in the company's favour: once you start selling a restaurant or public canteen services to do with their fryer, it's potentially quite easy to also sell them services to do with refrigeration, for example.
Filta is a Falling Star according to Stockopedia: High Quality, Low Value and Low Momentum:
I acknowledge that value is low here based on current financials but…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
16 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Graham, I am quite interested in Taptica which appears to be in a good area and would be very interested to have your views. I know it crossed your path quite recently for the first time.
Regards, Peter
I'm interested on reading about Telit's huge fall and whether it can recover - Paul's written some great stuff on it before.
A Paul favourite Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) has dropped quite a bit over recent weeks from 400p to 290p today. I can't see any news that might explain the fall and the trading is quite low volume, so I assume it is part of the fun of illiquid small caps. Anyway I thought I'd flag to readers as in my opinion this is a good summer buying opportunity. I picked some up last week at 320p after waiting very patiently since January to buy some at a reasonable price.
In reply to runthejoules, post #2
Hi runthejoules,
Paul here! I also noticed that Telit Communications (LON:TCM) has plummeted today. So am glad I sounded warnings about it here in the past.
Graham's writing today's main report. But either him or me will cover Telit - I've got some spare time today, so have emailed Graham to say that I'm happy to write an additional section on it. So one way or another, we'll get round to covering it, later today! (possibly this evening)
Cheers, Paul.
Hello Graham,
I look forward to your thoughts on Imaginatik (LON:IMTK).
I met the then CEO (Canadian I think from memory) some years ago and felt then that it was a business run for the benefit of the directors and would have been better as a private company.
I have seen nothing since to alter that view. I welcome alternative opinions.
Very best wishes,
Steve
In reply to PeterW, post #1
Hi Peter, thanks for bringing that to my attention. I realise that quite a few readers are interested in it so I've added a few comments to the report. Cheers!
Graham
So glad I obeyed my stop loss (and gut feeling) on TCM a while ago, results today look appalling... and share price -35% is therefore unsurprising
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Hi Paul,
Just read back there through some your observations on Telit - Great commentary and thanks.
Wondering, for us who count reasonably well but have little idea on company accounts - Is there any way the Stockopedia numbers can be used to identify potential trouble in shares like this.
I don't know - Is free cash flow of 0.04 compared to cash flow of 0.4 bad.
Generally just wondering if there's any kind of high level (Stockpedia picutre) red flag type of check for those of us uneducated in accounting. Asking really because generally it looks like a decent share - Based on the other Stockopedia numbers.
Thanks in advance for any kind of pointer.
I wonder whether Taptica International (LON:TAP) may be affected negatively by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that comes into force next year (and that is mirrored by the UK data protection bill that the Government published today).
Internet marketing depends heavily on databases of personal information, most of which will have been collected without fully informed consent. The max fines under GDPR are $10m or 4% of global t/o, whichever is greater, so it's a material consideration.
I do hold PTSG so maybe I am in denial, but I believe that Graham's observation that there is no "originality" in its business overlooks what makes them a bit special. Their specialisation is in working at high levels, so cleaning and maintaining very tall buildings and bringing this knowledge to safety inspection and insurance support.
Steeplejacking obviously has a long history but maintaining - for example - tall glass-fronted office blocks is a whole different thing and PTSG is bringing its weight to consolidating a fragmented industry that is charged with higher standards than ever and more challenging spaces.
Anyway, that's the bull case for the business model as I see it and I would love to hear where I am misleading myself.
In reply to paraic84, post #3
Paraic,
Previously I have held Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB), but I sold after the last set of results, as the revenue growth disappointed me - I think this was around 400p.
Since then, the site has discounted ALL tickets by 50%, instead of a few different cars every week. Does this suggest they were seeing stagnation and needed to make changes to drive growth?
Maybe, but what is impressive is the increase in website traffic up from 0.35m in May to 1.35m in June to just over 1m in July (according to similarweb). The discounting doesn't concern me as the the most popular tickets were always the discounted ones anyway, so I don't expect margins to be effected too much by this.
However, with the massive spread, I'll be waiting for this to bottom out before buying in. With no upcoming catalyst till around January results this could continue to fall as the valuation still looks high to me.
Thanks,
Joe
DYOR (no position)
Graham, for me the growth for #PTSG will be strong and will come (sadly) from Fire Safety & Cladding contracts post Grenfell. Looking at the "News" section on their website PTSG’s specialist rope access team is being awarded a steady stream of cladding testing & fire safety contracts for thousands of high-rise buildings. http://www.ptsg.co.uk/news/
In reply to 1milby30, post #11
Thanks. I'm keen on the shares because:
- In an interview with Paul Scott (on his Quality Small Caps website) the CEO said they were looking at options for overseas expansion
- It has given out generous dividends in the past
- Stable business, easy to understand, with no debt
- Any VAT rebate (mentioned in recent RNS') would be a nice bonus
- They were planning to dramatically increase marketing spend this financial year which would hopefully translate into higher revenue growth
I take your point about slowing revenue growth but for me that was mitigated by the above points. It'll be interesting to see the impact of discounted tickets on sales and profits.
Can I just ask that people try to always put the company name or £ticker into every comment here. I quite often find it confusing when people don't, as it's not necessarily clear what company they are commenting about! So it really helps, to confirm the company name or ticker in every comment.
Thanks, Paul.
In reply to 1milby30, post #11
I would be wary of using similarweb. I've tried to do so in the past to my detriment.
There have been quite a few studies by reputable organisations to test the accuracy of similarweb et al. Here's one that I just found:
https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/how-accurate-are-website-traffic-estimators/
It's relatively long, but if you skip to the Results section you should get an overview of what I am referring to.
The only way you can be sure Similarweb data is correct is if a search is marked "verified."
No position in £BOTB
In reply to paraic84, post #3
Paraic84 re Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) not quite 290, 307 according to IG but if you bought at 290 you got a good deal! I do wonder if people will be less likely to enter draws to win cars in a downturn, or more likely... do they have any Tesla Model 3's to win?