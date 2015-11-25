Small Cap Value Report (7 Aug) - FLTA, TAP, PTSG, TCM, UPSG, SGP
- Filta Group (LON:FLTA)
- Premier Technical Services (LON:PTSG)
- Taptica International (LON:TAP) (added following request)
P.S. It's Paul here - Graham has passed me the baton, and I have added some extra comments on the poor interim results from Telit Communications (LON:TCM) , plus additional comments on Graham's sections below.
Filta Group (LON:FLTA)
- Share price: 134p (+7%)
- No. of shares: 27 million
- Market cap: £36 million
This is a US & UK franchisor of services for restaurants and other food establishments. The main service is FiltaFry (see here) which recycles cooking oil and cleans industrial fryers. There are a bunch of other related services too, some of which are operated directly by the company itself in the UK, rather than by franchisees.
2016 results were hurt by AIM admission costs but otherwise it would have been profitable.
Obviously that makes it a new listing: it has only been listed since November 2016.
I've studied it before and come away with a positive impression: strong growth rates combined with the capital-light franchise model make for a happy combination, in my book.
This trading update (for the six months to June) continues the high growth story:
The Group has experienced revenue growth of some 38% over the same period last year with each of our primary operating segments experiencing double digit growth. We have seen strong performance in both the US and in the UK, with US growth being driven by increasing numbers of franchisees, increased royalties from our existing franchisees and the UK growth being due, principally, to a very strong performance from our owned businesses.
The shares are up today even though the company confirms that H1 growth is merely in line with expectations.
Perhaps the gains are due to the company re-iterating its view that growth is expected "for the foreseeable future", as it takes advantage of cross-selling opportunities to existing customers with more valuable services.
That is a really strong point in the company's favour: once you start selling a restaurant or public canteen services to do with their fryer, it's potentially quite…
In reply to jonesj, post #17
Hehe, sorry about that - am still away from home, trying to type fast on a tiny laptop, with reading glasses that need replacing, so am afraid there will be more typos than usual at the moment! I normally re-read carefully afterwards, and correct them. As you say, sometimes they can be quite unintentionally amusing - e.g. "moist paperwork", and "passing tycoons"! LOL!!
P.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #20
Maybe it could be added as a short screen?
In reply to Mrx9000, post #19
I'll be absolutely honest and say, I'm genuinely not too far away from this assessment of Taptica International (LON:TAP) The company is involved in an area not only difficult to understand technically (fair play if you can comprehend proprietary algorithms, though!) but complicated to predict revenues.
I don't think anyone doubts that mobile advertising is a huge area, and I'm sure nobody believes they are ahead of the curve by identifying this, but I am genuinely worried by a few things, the CFO sale being one, the website being another. The bridging loan also looked very odd to me in today's RNS. I generally don't like acquisitions to aid growth, either, unless the company has significant form in the area.
I wish all the best to holders, and have no plans to open a long or short position.
When something is too good to be true, it usually is.
IG
i thought companies were obliged to put out a trading statement if profits were going to fall short of expectations ? (or indeed exceed them). in the case of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) for example they put out a statement not so long ago which detailed the increase in revenue for the first 6 months, so we all expected that. but there was no mention of profits being below expectations...which is of course what has happened...i thought they were obliged to state this under LSE rules ?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #20
Hi Paul,
I think this is a brilliant idea, which could be really quick to implement into beta. I feel in the market we're in, it would be incredibly useful, and could be a great tool for users to run against their own Stocko portfolios.
Thanks,
IG
hell yea I'm down with this site have a scotty red flag system. it needs to be called "scotty red alert"
Re Telit, I believe they are originally Italian. They were called Telital. They acquired a Motorola unit in Israel.
http://www.telit.com/about-us/company-facts/#History
In reply to Paul Scott, post #20
Hi Paul,
Another vote for the Scotty red flags. But I'm of the view that the only thing to relax on in a bull market is valuation. Keep the quality measures intact. If people want to ignore red flags, then that's their choice. The system should still hoist them.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #20
add short interest as I increasingly find open interest as a good leading indicator of trouble ahead. Telit Communications (LON:TCM) has had open interest increase from 3% in April 2017 to almost 12% as last week.
http://shorttracker.co.uk/comp...
The big increase in trade receivables shown in March may also have been a warning fo troubel ahead
Technically the price action turned bearish after the high in May of 380p which was a revisit of 2015's high and a double top. . Telit Communications (LON:TCM) went on to lose the 200DMA at the start of July while the ominously named death cross (where the 50DMA drop below the 200DMA) occurred last Friday
Like the marine analogy especially given I was surfing with my nephew this afternoon and teaching him about the various flags...red meaning make another plan for the day besides getting in the water. I like this space and this technology but there are a lot of flies in this ointment I'd consider a position nearer 100p and given the volume profile and price history, 80p may not be out of the question. May never see those levels but they will go on an alert for review and action
Your forensics on Telit Communications (LON:TCM) put me right off this name over the past couple of years despite my keen interest in this space and M2M. On a lighter note, I always thought Oozi Cats should have been a character in Top Cat not the CEO of a "high flying" tech company. Nice job again Mr Scott.
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #23
It does seem that Taptica try to use jargon to baffle rather than educate investors as to what it is they actually do.
However they do have a history of aquisitions aiding growth, their purchase of AreaOne helped them grow profits 8 fold last year & a sale by a single director is more than likely for personal reasons than insider knowledge & the share price has risen by 1/3 since that sale so not a great insider sale if thats what it was.
In reply to FREng, post #9
Consider FREng that Europe represents less than 30% of Taptica International (LON:TAP) sales and the recent acquisitions dilute that still further. So the GDPR is not likely to have a major impact. The market reaction to this news is therefore pretty sanguine.
General comment regarding Taptica International (LON:TAP); the Stockopedia data tells us that this is a good business. So, while we might not like the owner's sell down, and while some will be licking their wounds from the problems with other overseas companies some of which may have been based in Israel, I think this is one where you either choose to go on the Stockopedia metrics and remove sentiment from your decision, or stick with your sentiment and gut feel.
I am long on Taptica International (LON:TAP) because I decided to go with Stockopedia metrics on this occasion. (Why I decided to do that this time when on other occasions with other stocks I didn't I cannot adequately explain). I may be proved to be a mug. However, being based in Israel and making what appear to be reasonably valid acquisitions do not represent adequate reasons to reject to them from my perspective.
In reply to vik2001, post #26
hehe, I like the "Scotty Red Alert" flag idea - but that's kind of what these SCVRs are for - if I find dirt that makes me sneeze, then I cough, sneeze & shout from the rooftops. And I'm often right, which is why people read these reports.
Once or twice per annum, I get an email asking, "how do I unsubscribe from your emails". I bite my tongue (whilst thinking to myself, what a THICK ####!), and then calmly point out the unsubscribe link on EVERY email. Jeez.
P.
Two other Israeli companies on AIM are worthy of your investigation.
AFS Amiad Water Systems. No one knows irrigation better than them.
MWE Wireless Edge. No one knows the military importance of antennae better than them.
Stockopedia metrics are excellent for both.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #33
im talking about putting the scotty red alert on stock reports next to tags such as high flyers, sucker stocks etc.
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #25
Hi InvestedGeordie,
"I think this is a brilliant idea, which could be really quick to implement into beta."
Yes I agree completely - I am a marvellous ideas machine, but I tend to duck below the parapet when it comes to actually doing some work LOL!!! Cheese!
PP.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #36
I'm 50 next year - so want to wiggle about to Rozala & Chaka Khan, and just generally chat about shares (not chers!) LOL
P.
Actually, peckish - cheese toastie!!! You know it makes sense!!! :-D
In reply to Paul Scott, post #20
Much appreciated Paul - Look forward to what you and the guys come up with - The Short interest mentioned by someone seems a decent idea although I suspect this would be a manual job rather than something available via an automated feed.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #33
That got a chuckle this morning :)