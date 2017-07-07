Small Cap Value Report (7 July 2017) - PMP, DIS, QRT, PHD
Portmeirion (LON:PMP)
- Share price: 925p (-3.4%)
- No. of shares: 10.8 million
- Market cap: £100 million
Good morning - Graham here, and I'm kicking things off today with this homeware manufacturer and distributor.
It has a heritage dating back to the 1960s and has been listed on the stock market since 1988, so in theory that should make it a relatively safe place to invest.
2016 was difficult for it, however, as sales suffered in South Korea, India and at home in the post-referendum UK. Pre-tax profit declined from £8.6 million to £7.8 million despite the impact of a home fragrances acquisition (£17.5 million deal size).
But management insisted that the outlook for 2017 was positive, and that the challenges would be overcome. Which brings us to today's first-half update (six months to June).
PBT forecasts for the full year remain in line with market expectations:
The Group is pleased to announce that total Group sales are up 16% for the six months ended 30 June 2017 relative to the same period last year, although 2016 only included two months of Wax Lyrical sales from its acquisition in May 2016. Excluding sales from Wax Lyrical, on a translated currency basis total Group sales are 3% ahead of last year and on a constant currency basis, excluding Wax Lyrical, total Group sales are 1.9% down on last year.
1.9% like-for-like, constant currency sales shrinkage is perhaps a little disappointing, and so the share price is down a few percentage points.
Edit: Martin in the comments has helpfully pointed out that these H1 numbers are noticeably worse than numbers given for the first four months of the year in the AGM statement. So trading looks like it has softened on a comparative basis over the past two months.
As you can see from the Stocko charts below, analysts have been forecasting net profit and EPS to increase this year, after the dip in 2016, with the help of the Wax Lyrical acquisition.
Note also the PE ratio range; so far this year, the share price has produced a PE ratio range of 12.3x to 16.6x. 2013 and 2014 had somewhat similar ranges.
The current PE ratio is just below 14x, close to the middle of the range, and with like-for-like sales growth being where…
#PMP Graham, have at look at the 25th May AGM stat. It quotes End April (4 month) sales +26% (now +16% after 6 months) & constant currency sales excluding Wax Lyrical as flat (now -1.7%). Quite a dip in 2 months even though the "in line" forecast is maintained. Must have been a poor last two months. As a result I sold at the bell.
Hi Graham. Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) 's acquisition announced this morning is pretty meaty, reverse takeover?
Hate to use this over used word, but could be transformational.
Any views?
Cheers. Ram
In reply to martinthebrave, post #1
Thanks for that Martin,
I will update the article to reflect
Cheers
In reply to Ramridge, post #2
Re the Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) reverse takeover, transformational is indeed the correct term in the sense that Proactis are acquiring £30m of turnover (compared to the £20m of sales they had in the last reported year).
The Admission Document reveals Perfect Commerce was profitable at the EBIT line last year but had a high interest charge - no doubt today's HSBC loan will allow a re-financing. The announced cost savings of £5m reveal why the deal will enhance earnings in the first year. For me, it's all a question of scope for cross-selling opportunities as well as the assessing the calibre of the new CEO.
Hi Graham ,
Real Good Food (LON:RGD) was taken off Paul's bargepole list a couple of years ago and appears to have seen a decent turnaround through organic expansion and acquisition. It came to my attention around three weeks ago topping a small cap value screen In an IC article.
I only noticed last night that a major announcement was made on 29th June regarding a very large expansion and capital raise.
.Expansion Plan and Capital Raising
In a private placing Downing are to take a 10% stake at 35p and provide finance of up to £7.5M. The two largest shareholders who hold over 60% are providing a short term loan of £4M. Downing's partner in charge of public equity, Judith MacKenzie,has been appointed to the Board.
I believe this is a major growth opportunity in the somewhat unexpected area, that of ingredients for dessert food manufacture and home baking!
The shares can be bought at 35p, the same price Downing are paying and I shall be pleased if you could take a look at it. I have taken a position this morning with a view to a 12/18 month hold.
Dave
In reply to Ramridge, post #2
Hi Ram,
I've made an effort to cover this
Cheers!
Graham
In reply to Graham N, post #6
Many thanks, Graham. In particular I will ponder on your last statement.
Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) 's net income as a detailed extrapolation of FY16 results may be up to $6m less than you think. $3m from one-off royalties and $3m from becker&meyer acquisition (they report $1.9m as profit for the 4 months they owned but notes disclose if they owned it for full year they would have lost $1m as - backend when they sell, front end is when they invest). There was a hefty share payment charge (from memory $1-1.5m above normal) which mitigates some of above for FY17.
Add in what seems to be implied in frontlist versus backlist sales and they look like they have a problem in their backlist which traditionally drives the FCF. They are making really good first year returns from their "frontlist" with a return of 1.5x what they invest for the year (so near $60m revenue on near $40m investment pa). That's 50% higher than they would have a few years back. However, even allowing for some erosion in last couple of years from Antipodean business, the fact that profits and FCF are not meaningfully higher from this front end investment suggests some struggling older assets.
What's changed? They have bought and developed more children material. Maybe this is the year that the backlist from that comes alive. In which case Quarto could be considered a sort of special situation recovery play with a new FCF developed that can pay down debt.
I owned it buying sub 200p for similar reasons to you. However, I have become simultaneously more bearish markets in general and a little bit more free time on my hands which has made be dig through my holdings. In the circumstances I am looking for either idiosyncratic risks or very cheap more conventionally exposed risks. Quarto would be the latter if its business was operating robustly. IMO the odds are that they struggle in 2017 to reach even current expectations and that some form of equity issue or takeover occurs. But if childrens books are fantastic I could be wrong...it needs to be quite fantastic as they are only approx 30% of revenue. So I sold a few months ago (lucky).
Note here - http://www.stockopedia.com/content/quarto-financial-noose-chokes-good-operational-advances-in-publishing-188339/
S.Korea is a very important market for PMP and N.Koea has some 20,000 artillery pieces aimed at the south most of which within the range of Seoul. Considering the latest rumblings if I lived there buying more crockery would not be a high priority at the moment.
I think Portmeirion (LON:PMP) could become a takeover target, especially from a USA suitor - as we're seeing, there are lots of takeover bids for UK companies coming from USA right now - partly because of weak sterling, but also because M&A is the main way highly rated US companies can achieve the growth that they need to justify high share prices.
Bear in mind that PMP's best-selling line is the "Christmas Tree" range, which sells very strongly in USA, and is a very well known, classic, design, which many Americans collect, buying new pieces each year, or exchanging them as gifts.
So, with a reasonable valuation, I could see PMP being snapped up by an American buyer, sooner or later.
Regards, Paul (long PMP)
Collector
Yes if those 20,000 artillery pieces go off that 's an awful lock of broken crockery to be replaced!
...Sorry, it's Friday
Trident
