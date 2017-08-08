Small Cap Value Report (8 Aug)

Afternoon/Evening!
Apologies for the late report,
This is just a placeholder to say that Paul will be along later with a few updates.
Kind regards
Graham
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
TClarke plc is a United Kingdom-based building services company, which delivers electrical, mechanical, and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The Company provides electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users. Its geographical segments include London and South East, Central and South West, the North and Scotland. The Company's businesses include Intelligent Buildings Green Technologies, Facilities Management, Transport, Mission Critical, Manufacturing Services, Residential & Hotels, M&E Contracting and Design & Build. The Company within its M&E contracting business has capabilities in sectors, including commercial offices, retail, education, healthcare, financial services and media. Its Manufacturing Services business includes in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services. Its projects include Beckley Court, Chiswick Park, Kettering Hospital, Project Nova, Mitie Care Home and Rathbone Square. more »
8 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Any thoughts on the approach for Quarto? Seems an odd kind of statement, no price, no mention of who the bidder might be.
Significant events at Quarto QRT today bad results, suspension of dividend and a separate RNS regarding the “Receipt of Preliminary Approach”
Any chance of a comment on the FFX placing to fund buying CardOne.
They seem to be raising a lot more money than they need.
Thanks.
In reply to brucepackard, post #1
Any thoughts on the approach for Quarto? Seems an odd kind of statement, no price, no mention of who the bidder might be.
Yes, in my experience this is pretty unusual. Would they have to declare bidder and price if it was a management buyout? That would be my guess.
All the best, Si
I'd be grateful for thoughts on new listing £GETB . Results look superficially decent.
ps
I reckon FFX will become a bank after the purchase of CardOne.
From the 2016 annual report.
A direct result of our disappointing cash generation in the final quarter of 2016 was that we did not pass the cash flow after debt service (‘CFADS’) cover covenant test at 31 December 2016, contained within our banking facilities agreement. This does not constitute a breach of the Group’s banking facilities. The agreement states that if we do not pass a particular quarter’s cash flow covenant test, it does not amount to a breach provided that it is the first time we have not passed the test and that we pass the test at the end of the next quarter.
From today's 2017 interim.
The Group is in the process of agreeing amendments to its banking facilities. This will allow greater flexibility over the remaining term, particularly in light of the pronounced seasonality of the business and degree of sensitivity around working capital movements as previously reported. The level of net debt continues to be monitored and managed closely.
Are Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) in breach, or close to being in breach of their banking facilities?
Honestly, something just does not feel right here. The sizeable and increasing debt, combined with the dividend cut and now a miraculous takeover offer that management have described as "attractive". It all suggests to me a low-ball take-out that will receive the blessing of management with little skin in the game, who are out to save their own skins.
That's the cynic in me, so maybe I am wrong. We will see!
In reply to brucepackard, post #1
Could perhaps be the founder, Laurence Orbach? He was pushed out as CEO but still owns 15%.
I see the takeover code doesn't apply because they are incorporated in Delaware.