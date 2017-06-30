Small Cap Value Report (8 Aug) - QRT

Afternoon/Evening!
Apologies for the late report,
This is just a placeholder to say that Paul will be along later with a few updates.
Kind regards
Graham
Thanks Graham.
Profuse apologies for being so late today. I've been running round various Doctors & Hospitals in London today, dealing with medical problems (not me personally, but someone close to my heart). Anyway, that's all under control now, so I can now sit down with a bottle of Fleurie, de-stress a bit, and write a small caps report for you.
Quarto Inc (LON:QRT)
Share price: 159p (up 14.0% today)
No. shares: 19.7m
Market cap: £31.3m
Half-year report - for the 6 months to 30 Jun 2017.
Receipt of preliminary approach - i.e. a possible takeover bid.
Quarto is mainly a publisher of illustrated books ("coffee table books" as the company describes them). For interesting background, I interviewed the CEO & CFO here, about a year ago. I'm just listening back to that now, to refresh my memory.
Note that the company has a very heavy H2 weighting to its profitability - due to a concentration of sales around Thanksgiving & Christmas.
That said, these interim results are very poor. A few key points;
H1 revenues $50.2m (H1 2016: $57.9m)
Adjusted operating profit- a loss of $7.2m in H1 2017, vs. $0.1m loss in H1 2016. That's a huge deterioration.
Outlook comments are upbeat though - healthy order book;
While we expect the soft retail environment to continue, we have an excellent publishing programme for the Autumn and the Holiday period - one of our strongest in the last few years.
Order book visibility is healthy and our sales teams have the right plans in place to capture all possible opportunities.
We have confidence throughout the Group in delivering a strong finish to the year."
Takeover approach - this sounds slightly odd to me;
The Board of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LSE: QRT) announces that it has received an approach to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company at a price the Board considers to be attractive and reflective of the inherent value of the business as a global publishing platform - and hence worthy of due consideration.
Discussions with the…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Any thoughts on the approach for Quarto? Seems an odd kind of statement, no price, no mention of who the bidder might be.
Significant events at Quarto QRT today bad results, suspension of dividend and a separate RNS regarding the “Receipt of Preliminary Approach”
Any chance of a comment on the FFX placing to fund buying CardOne.
They seem to be raising a lot more money than they need.
Thanks.
In reply to brucepackard, post #1
Any thoughts on the approach for Quarto? Seems an odd kind of statement, no price, no mention of who the bidder might be.
Yes, in my experience this is pretty unusual. Would they have to declare bidder and price if it was a management buyout? That would be my guess.
All the best, Si
I'd be grateful for thoughts on new listing £GETB . Results look superficially decent.
ps
I reckon FFX will become a bank after the purchase of CardOne.
From the 2016 annual report.
A direct result of our disappointing cash generation in the final quarter of 2016 was that we did not pass the cash flow after debt service (‘CFADS’) cover covenant test at 31 December 2016, contained within our banking facilities agreement. This does not constitute a breach of the Group’s banking facilities. The agreement states that if we do not pass a particular quarter’s cash flow covenant test, it does not amount to a breach provided that it is the first time we have not passed the test and that we pass the test at the end of the next quarter.
From today's 2017 interim.
The Group is in the process of agreeing amendments to its banking facilities. This will allow greater flexibility over the remaining term, particularly in light of the pronounced seasonality of the business and degree of sensitivity around working capital movements as previously reported. The level of net debt continues to be monitored and managed closely.
Are Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) in breach, or close to being in breach of their banking facilities?
Honestly, something just does not feel right here. The sizeable and increasing debt, combined with the dividend cut and now a miraculous takeover offer that management have described as "attractive". It all suggests to me a low-ball take-out that will receive the blessing of management with little skin in the game, who are out to save their own skins.
That's the cynic in me, so maybe I am wrong. We will see!
In reply to brucepackard, post #1
Could perhaps be the founder, Laurence Orbach? He was pushed out as CEO but still owns 15%.
I see the takeover code doesn't apply because they are incorporated in Delaware.
Real Good Food today "Pieter Totté, Executive Chairman of the Company, has resigned from the Company and stepped down from the Board with immediate effect". Good riddance and it seems under new management now. Complete clear out.
At multi year lows and red flags galore. A further placing may be needed I think. But a lot of business here with turnover of over 100 million and recent business has been booming it seems.
Recently raised a lot of money / finance at 35p. Very dubious things going on here and maybe not for serious investment but it is a very good business to be in and the purchase of
Brighter Foods creates and manufactures snack bars for the healthy snacking market from its factories in Tywyn, Gwynedd in Mid Wales, where it is a major local employer with some 170 full-time staff. The award-winning company produces snacks which are targeted at areas such as diet control, gluten free, lactose free, low or no added sugar, sports nutrition, organic and fair trade. Brighter Foods manufactures both partner branded products and has its own healthier brands such as Wild Trail which is stocked in major retailers and health stores.
Takes the eye. One to watch for the brave
Any view on Seeing Machines trading update?