Small Cap Value Report (8 Sep 2017) - SFE, GNK, REDS, FLTA, FDEV
Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)
- Share price: 162.25p (-31%)
- No. of shares: 83 million
- Market cap: £135 million
Bad news for shareholders, I'm afraid. The announcement has the makings of a nasty profit warning for this double-glazing business which describes itself as "the largest company in the UK homeowner window and door replacement market".
There will be a material impact on profits for 2017, due to higher costs and yet revenues only expected flat against last year.
Since [July 2017], the Group's order intake has declined beyond the Board's expectations. The Board believes this is due to an accelerating weakness in the market resulting from increasing consumer caution, as evidenced by the latest FENSA statistics, which show that the overall market has deteriorated further, with installations down by 18% in June and July compared to 2016.
So Safestyle reckons that it has grown market share by maintaining its revenues around the same level as last year, but the expenses around driving those orders will result in a hit to profitability.
The profit warning back in July hit the share price by about 16%, so I wonder what's in store for it today. Edit: Down 31%!
It does at least have the benefit of not being leveraged, with a healthy cash position on the balance sheet. It had almost £18 million net cash at end-June.
Stockopedia metrics like it, with a Quality Rank of 98 indicating to me that it probably has a differentiated business model. Indeed, its market share has been growing, and it has been profitable, for over a decade.
But as Paul has astutely noted in recent times, the PE ratio for a stock like this needs to compensate for the cyclicality of the sector. These stocks can look the cheapest right when they are most overpriced, and can look the most expensive when they are the best value, because of this factor.
I also think the dividend might be at risk, since at 11.25p for 2016 it was already covered less than twice by EPS. With earnings about to take a hit, I wonder if the company might choose to conserve more cash for a potential recession rather than pay out a >5% yield to investors.…
34 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to herbie47, post #14
Fair points, I agree with you that sentiment will likely way heavily on housebuilders' share prices which is why I do not have a large position; even though I think the fundamentals remain. I also personally don't like companies with heavy exposures to prime London, although, for what its worth, I do not think Brexit (in whatever manifestation it takes place) will deter Singapore, HK and PRC investors even remotely.
By chronic shortage, I should have better articulated that I meant not enough new homes are being built to keep up with demand and replace existing stock. This has been an issue for decades in the UK.
In reply to herbie47, post #14
Where is everyone living? With their parents mostly. Large numbers of 20s/30s adults are still living in their parental home. Also, where are these one million homes above those required? Certainly not in the South East, except perhaps the large numbers of high-priced apartments being built in central London for an overseas investment market. A market which is showing increasing supply and falling demand - the market that BKG specialises in. I sold out of BKG long ago, but I shall continue to hold PSN and BWY for the time-being.
Graham, thank you for the FLTA coverage and I like it too. I bought an initial position after you flagged it up on SCVR a few months back (THANK YOU!) as a possible interesting company for further research and topped up last week pre-results as we knew from the TU they would be decent.
Although it won't be the fastest growth story on AIM, I like the business sector, good US growth story and recent launch into Canada. Its 'boring' nature appeals to me as well as the franchise model although there is clearly a dual strategy in the UK at least which i wonder might cause conflicts of interest with the UK franchisees...I'm aware that some of the national accounts driven from the HO supports the franchisees.
My main concerns are the iliquidity and small % free float, the latter particularly after the recent Interquest debacle hence I've restricted my position size to 5% of my portfolio (I run a concentrated portfolio of just 7 AIM companies currently). I believe management have stated that they will not sell any more shares until late 2018.
Finally, both Graham and Paul, Iike for many others here, the daily SCVR is required reading for me and thank you for the great work...and feel free to deliver it any time of the day you want to! :-)
Regards
Dom
In reply to simoan, post #4
This chart from the Economic Research Council shows the huge tailwind that London housebuilders have enjoyed in the past ten years.
I guess it's likely that the next 10 years for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) will be tougher than the past 10 years.
http://www.ercouncil.org/chart...
Graham, thanks for the section on Filta Group (LON:FLTA) . I like it too and added some to my Minervini inspired fund.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #13
I response to daveinthelakes note on Provident Financial (LON:PFG) and Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF), I recently took took out small position in Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) and am considering much more. (I work in Nigeria and also understand the genuine never-going-to-disappear market need for "sub-prime doorstep loans" for the poor and prefer this morally from regulated companies vs uncontrolled mafia style enforcers which will otherwise ensue).
NSF (and Morses Club) will benefit big time from PFG's problems for sure but this will only really show up in their results in another 6 months once all the good agents have transferred to NSF/Morses AND been able to bring their best clients over. Much more lending and better credit book and thus better profits but short term costs.
However, NSF have ALSO just pulled off a good deal to become no 2 in Guarantor lending (ie person A stands behind lender B who gets much lower interest and lowers risk to lender) . NSF already no 1 in branch based lending which they are expanding fast - cheap sites and access to staff shed by PFG available. All this with secured funding for next few years
Net Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) is rapidly going to become a scaled play in non-standard finance (albeit with dullest brand name ever). I think NSF's Stockopedia quality score is low because it is not scored at all on some Stockopedia criteria last time I looked - perhaps because it is still to young to market. Both Value and Quality should improve and thus go up sharply in next 12 months.
I would really appreciate anyone who can otherwise explain why is Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) is otherwise so lowly rated by Stockopedia vs other non standard comparator companies. Perhaps Graham interest in sector and an opportunity for a Stockopedia tutorial at same time.
By contrast PFG will see loads of customers take the opportunity to not repay and PFG's desperation to keep operational scale will lead to poor choices in a chaotic management /reprting structure. Both toxic to profit.
Rather than full M&A, I therefore wonder if PFG will rather sell off its doorstep lending operations as too toxic /difficult and focus on the credit card operations alone that still looks a good business. Although there was operational synergy expected, I think they are going to be in deep deep doo-doo in recovering their position in the field and what doorstep lending really gave them was cash/profit. If that is gone, how interested will they be to fight to get it back?
Net very optimistic about NSF potential in mid term (and thus a holder)
In reply to herbie47, post #14
At this time, to me the announcements from housebuilders seem quite mixed. I thought the results from RDW looked very impressive, with a strong rise in completions, but others such as BVS and BDEV have static or even fewer completions than last year and profitability is reliant on improvements in margin or house sale prices.
I only hold BWY, who I think look very strong (although I sold half my holding at the last market wobble after a good rise in share price), but I am wary of holding many more companies with the ongoing uncertainty of Brexit. The BKG statement sounds quite guarded with caveats, and as regards RDW it is not just the director sale in the last few days but quite a lot of sales in H2 which I am a bit concerned about.
I wonder if those with a greater present away from London are likely to do better long-term...
In reply to willhampson, post #15
I think a lot of foreign investment has stopped in London, China has pulled 84% of their overseas property investments globally in the first half of 2017. Other investments are going outside London apparently mainly due to prices.
In reply to whitmad, post #16
Yes some fair points. I think there is a lot of the wrong type of housing, not everyone wants to live in a flat or can buy an executive house. I think the 1 million houses are either empty or second homes. There are certainly building many houses in the South East, it's one reason why I moved out, it's was getting more like London every year. That is a major problem in England about 1/3 the population live in the South East.
In reply to herbie47, post #22
I'm afraid that runs directly contrary to my experience in the City. I apologize if I'm mistaken on your source, but if its what I think it is; I believe it only applies to direct PRC sourced investment; not money funneled through HK (which is a primary financing structure) and use of SPVs. Add those in and you may find the figure is rather different. Anyway, probably not interesting for others so I'll stop here. All the best!
I always point to the debt position http://themoneycharity.org.uk/money-statistics/ in the UK.
£68.5 billion The amount people owe on their credit cards. £1.344 trillion The level of secured debt in the UK, the highest it has ever been. In Oct, Halifax BOS is pushing up its overdraft rate by a massive percentage rate. Just the start.
Disney suggested flat profits last night and this newsletter has become "profit warning of the day". Not the authors' fault of course; but the mkts are very high to accommodate lots of warnings.
Selling some of my holdings and increasing my cash. Property prices paid at auction are falling away sharply in the South of England; just bought a RTB for cash for a cheeky cash offer that I refused to increase.
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #20
Thanks Zipmaster. I agree with the tenure of your post-I did not buy NSF in anticipation of a deal with PFG but have been a holder for over a year.
A company like NSF will always rate low on Stocko, new IPO from a standing start with no track record, big capital raises to buy in others. The figures are not there to justify a higher rating. I am unconcerned about the low rating in this instance. We have to project out where it is going. Not a huge fan of Hardman but their freely available forecast paints a more realistic view imo. I think the market will re-rate NSF over the next 6 months or so.
I think the way ahead in property shares is not with mainstream builders (where the easy money has been made) but with Telford Homes (TEF), Watkin Jones (WJG) and Inland Homes (INL).
In reply to Howard Marx, post #18
Strange that the East Midlands appears twice in the graph.
I wondered what you think of REDDE Group. Their HY Results this week looked OK.
In reply to dominic higgins, post #17
Cheers Dom!
In reply to Brian Hamilton, post #27
... and perhaps Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) (which I hold and which is down 6% today for no particular reason that I can see).
In reply to CliveBorg, post #28
East Anglia maybe the 3rd highest?
In reply to herbie47, post #32
I think youre right herbie.. it's the one region that is missing
I see Filta Group (LON:FLTA) +15.9%. Great "tennis ball" action as Minervini likes to call it.