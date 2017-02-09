Small Cap Value Report (9 Feb 2017)

Good morning,
Quite a few updates today, so I'll try to prioritise those which are most significant (results vs. trading updates) and then see what's left.
Paul is away for a week but has rather dangerously brought his laptop with him!
Cheers,
Graham
Brainjuicer (LON:BJU)
Share price: 730p (last night)
No. shares: 12.2m
Market cap: £89m
Unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016
(work-in-progress)
More to follow.
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
BrainJuicer Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based marketing and brand consultancy company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide online market research services. The Company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, Brazil, China, Singapore and India. The Company offers validation tools to predict and direct 5-Star marketing. The Company's solutions include BrainJuicer Brand Tracking, Storyteller, BrainJuicer Concept Testing, BrainJuicer Ad Testing, BrainJuicer Pack/PoS Testing, BrainJuicer Brand Tracking, FaceTrace and MindReader. BrainJuicer Brand Tracking uses the S-1 Operating System to measure fame, feeling and fluency, to provide a 1-to-5-Star rating of the strength of the users and their competitors' brands. MindReader is an online solution for asking open-ended questions to large groups of people. more »
Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others. The external debt theme invests in debt instruments issued by sovereigns (governments) and quasi-sovereigns (government-sponsored). The local currency theme invests in local currency-denominated instruments issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers. The corporate debt theme invests in debt instruments issued by public and private sector companies. The Company's products are available in a range of fund structures, covering the liquidity spectrum from daily-dealing pooled funds through to multi-year locked-up partnerships. more »
Henderson Group plc is an independent global asset manager, specializing in active investment. The Company is a client-focused global business with assets under management. The Company's segments include UK, Americas, Australia and Other. It manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors, across over five capabilities, which include European equities, global equities, global fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives, including private equity and property. The Company has its operations throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America, Asia and Australia. The Company's subsidiaries include Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, Henderson Administration Limited, Henderson Alternative Investment Advisor Limited, Henderson Equity Partners Limited, Henderson Fund Management Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Australia) Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Hong Kong) Limited and HGI OMP UK Limited. more »