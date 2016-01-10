Small Cap Value Report (9 Feb 2017) - BJU, ASHM, IDP, WATR, DFS
Good morning,
Quite a few updates today, so I'll try to prioritise those which are most significant (results vs. trading updates) and then see what's left.
Paul is away for a week but has rather dangerously brought his laptop with him!
Cheers,
Graham
Brainjuicer (LON:BJU)
Share price: 730p (unch.)
No. shares: 12.2m
Market cap: £89m
Unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016
My third time covering this in as many months.
This share was sitting at 530p when I covered it in December - I've been watching it all the way up! But I think some of you have been participating in the rise, in which case congratulations are in order.
As was well-flagged by prior updates, PBT (profit before tax) comes in at £6.2 million, while net income almost reaches £4 million.
Remember that results are somewhat flattered by a GBP short exposure: gross profit is up by 27% at reported currency, or 15% in constant currency. It has heavy USD exposure, which also contributes to a higher tax charge than might otherwise be the case.
A helpful costs table is provided, so that we can see the non-underlying overheads (I tend to think of them as underlying, but at least the breakdown is fully transparent). Note the bonuses and share-based payments:
Outlook
Guarded, as per usual:
We will continue to focus on our core products, particularly Ad Testing and Brand Tracking where we are beginning to get a foothold in large clients. These products are comparatively easy to grow and scale, and they also provide more revenue visibility than our other products. Nevertheless, our business still remains predominantly ad hoc, with limited revenue visibility, and as always we need to acknowledge that we cannot predict with very much certainty how revenue growth will unfold over the coming financial year. Having said that, we are pleased with the continued progress across the business and remain confident in its long-term potential.
Cash flow
Net cash generated from operations (pre-tax) was a very healthy £8.4 million, but the difference between that and the PBT figure is mostly accounted for by a working capital movement along with the use of share-based payments and FX gains (see footnote 7). So I personally would not read too much into the large cash flow figures given, from a company valuation point of view.
Hi Graham, any chance you could have a look at Innovaderma (LON:IDP) if you get the time / inclination. Todays half year report has a couple of interesting comments. Jan sales at record levels - usually a quiet month , new distrib agreements in the US also not included in figures, 60% margin. Valuation looks a bit warm but looks likely to grow into it?
Thanks
GJR
Re. Brainjuicer (LON:BJU)
I am always wary in investing in a company whose revenue visibility is poor, as readily acknowledged by the CEO in today's RNS:
Nevertheless, our business still remains predominantly ad hoc, with limited revenue visibility, and as always we need to acknowledge that we cannot predict with very much certainty how revenue growth will unfold over the coming financial year.
They have also missed broker forecast of eps of 32p. Actual eps was 30.3p. So that pushes PE to 24 with forecast eps growth of 16%. A bit too rich for me given my first comment.
No position held.
In reply to GJR, post #1
Hi GJR, I've done the best I can, my first time looking at it. Many thanks for the suggestion!
Graham
Thanks Graham , much appreciated.
Ashmore (LON:ASHM) looks like an interesting way to gain exposure to emerging markets.
In reply to FREng, post #5
I haven't looked at Ashmore (LON:ASHM) before but I would also encourage readers to look at City of London Investment (LON:CLIG). It focuses on emerging markets, most of its income is in dollars, it has a wonderfully transparent management which is a role model for all other companies, and it has a shed-load of cash which means it can pretty much guarantee its 24p dividend for some time to come. I am not a holder at present because i am convinced that there will be a dip in share price on the next Trump protectionism announcement, but it is worth a look.
In reply to paraic84, post #6
Thanks for the suggestion Paraic