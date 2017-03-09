Small Cap Value Report (9 Mar 2017) - TTR, STM, CMS, SHRE, CTR
Good morning!
Thanks for the suggestions today, I'll try to cover the three I was originally looking at (32Red (LON:TTR), Share (LON:SHRE) and Cineworld (LON:CINE) ) in addition to the comment requests.
Best regards
Graham
32Red (LON:TTR)
Share price: 194.5p (+0.3%)
No. shares: 85.3m
Market cap: £166m
I'll keep this brief as it looks as if this will be delisting shortly.
PBT is up 511% to £6.5 million, and the new year is off to a good start with revenues up 20% in the first nine weeks.
So while the share price is at an all-time high, the forward earnings multiple is not too extraordinary. Brokers are forecasting further significant earnings increases out to 2018, so that the multiple could be reduced to almost as low as ten times PBT within the next few years, if targets are hit!
The Board cites the following factors in its recommendation, in addition to the premium against the prevailing share price:
the Offer representing an attractive valuation when considered against 32Red's historic earnings and prospects; ·
the relative lack of liquidity in 32Red Shares and the fact that the Offer provides 32Red Shareholders with a certain opportunity to realise their investment in 32Red wholly for cash; and ·
the level of irrevocable undertakings to accept (or procure the acceptance of) the Offer, representing, in aggregate 71.1 per cent. of the 32Red Shares.
1) seems reasonable, although some bulls might argue that, given the trading momentum and earnings forecasts, the valuation is closer to "fair" than "attractive".
2) is also reasonable, if most shareholders have a preference for liquidity. (I don't personally care about liquidity very much, although I know that puts me in the minority!)
3) is important, because it means that it's almost certainly going ahead. Kindred Group (formerly known as Unibet) is a strong buyer and so I don't see how the deal could possibly fall through.
So the share price should reflect something which is very close to the risk-free discount rate over the length of time it will take to complete the deal, with just Unibet's credit risk attached to it.
On that basis I reckon the 195p offer price in the market today is quite fair.
I too am interested on your thoughts on STM (LON:STM). The new tax on QROPS transfers will likely knock 80% off their growth propects, but the existing income stream seems to be virtually unaffected. So overnight they've changed from a growth story to an income story, and the market has marked them down roughly 25% for it as I write. With cash at nearly 50% of the current mcap, the drop looks over-done to me and I have topped up this morning. Results are due on 14th March so it should be an interesting week for holders.
Hi Graham, any chance of looking at the figures from Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) They report an 18% increase in revenue but also a decline in EPS by 14% and net debt increased from £9.9m to £37.5m (to more normal levels we are told). I hold but really not too sure what to make of these results. Oh and divs are up 5%.
In reply to Richard Cockbain, post #12
Hi Richard, I used to hold Communisis (LON:CMS) a few years ago. There always seems to be exceptionals cropping up in the results. At least debt is going down but how about the pension deficit? Profits down 33% is probably why the fall in share price.
In reply to Camtab, post #6
Hi Camtab, STM looks pretty serious to me unfortunately, not sure if you agree? I've added a comment to the article.
Cheers,
Graham
In reply to runthejoules, post #13
Why? I think results were in line with what I was expecting so felt SP at time was fair but in another 12 months will probably be higher.
Some interesting announcements from Foxtons (LON:FOXT) and Countrywide (LON:CWD) this week which are interesting to note in the context of comments from this blog on Purplebricks (LON:PURP). Foxtons (LON:FOXT) revenue is being massively hit (as expected) and Countrywide (LON:CWD) has been forced to scrap its dividend and do a placing for about £40m after its profits got walloped. Both are blaming the market which looks right but competition must be a factor too. The placing is also being used to better fund their digital offer to compete against Purplebricks (LON:PURP) which is interesting. The problem for Countrywide is they still have a large branch network so they are going to have to keep paying overheads that Purplebricks (LON:PURP) simply doesn't have so I fancy Purplebricks (LON:PURP) coming out of this on top still. I also can't find Countrywide's digital offering online - does anyone have a link to it?
In reply to Graham N, post #17
Graham
Thanks for your input. Always difficult when this happens. I saw a trade of over 1m go through yesterday and full marks to that fund manager he picked up on the change early. Anyway what do I think. Clearly the wind has gone out of the sails a bit but I was very positive on the share prior to this, having worked in asset management businesses I have the seen the cash generation ability of handling other peoples money. More specifically they have been cash positive for last 4 years, they pay a good div which is well covered, they have no gearing on their BS, and they have a nice fat margin which represents to some extent their specialisation. So moving forward 50% of their rev is exposed to an 80% chop. The good thing is the recurring nature of the rev so there is some certainty there. They also have good relationships with their intermediaries I understand which will serve them well. I like the SIPP business look what Hargreaves Lansdowne have done with it. But however you look at it the forecast of £20m rev for 2017 is shattered. The multiple isn't high but I can't see the price rebounding much over 40p in the next couple ofb years so its an income play assuming they will maintain a 5% divi which they can afford to do.
In reply to paraic84, post #18
I could tell it would drop due to growth slowing & the simple psychological fact it had seven-bagged in 8 months. (Not for me though. Just Top sliced first thing as I didn't think it would drop this much! And put the money back in on the dead cat bounce, against my own rules. Still, I'm holding because I think you & Paul are right, once European distribution is up this company will fill the valuation. Just should have been more cautious. Get rich slow!
I second the request for a view on Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) - one of Lord Lee's favourites, as I recall. Very detailed results that look to me like a strong hold, but I find it hard to decide on the legitimacy of the adjustments.
I'm long.
My initial reaction the Portmeirion finals was also one of disapointment but I decided to stay put when you read the outlook statement that I have copied below - ultimately the sterling devalustion will filter through to extra volume and sales revenue and although the SP is slightly down it could have been a lot worse without the outlook statement .It is also very cash generative and pays reasonable divs so on balance I will hang on inthere
Outlook
Trading in the first two months of the current year is over 20% ahead of the comparative period in 2016 with Wax Lyrical's sales in for the first time. Excluding Wax Lyrical, the business is currently trading marginally ahead of 2016. However, as we remain increasingly second half weighted, sales in these first two months of the year are low in comparison to the balance of the year.
In reply to Camtab, post #20
Hi Camtab/Graham, I Suppose I am a little more optimistic about STM. Yes, 50% of their revenue is subject to an 80% chop, however 90% of that revenue is recurring and will be (currently) unaffected. That leaves a gap to fill of 4% pa, albeit a growing gap as "recurring" revenue dies off (pardon the pun). I trust the staff and other assets that are currently used to win new Qrops business will be either tasked with winning other types. There are always loopholes in this industry....
Re. STM obviously this is bad new for new QROPS business; but it isn't going to suffer a huge change in existing annuity like revenues and after the share price fall on valuation fundamentals 2016 could be something like 8x PER and 10% free cash flow yield so hardly overpriced!
Re: STM
I'm probably just repeating what others have already said. The tax applies only to new QROPs. Existing QROPs can run for many years and generate profits during the whole life of the policy. And STM don't charge a signing on fee. So if I've got it right STM have lost their growth and will suffer a slowly reducing income stream unless they can find a way to compensate for this.
Paul, Graham and any readers who can enlighten me
Any thoughts on the Dominos Pizza (DOM) results, though I know DOM are a bit too big for regular inclusion in this column). I read the results RNS and the acquisition RNS this morning in bed on my iPad and felt pretty content. My thoughts were - continued consistent growth and a chance to roll out the same model in more countries. And then I saw that the share price had dropped 13%. What have I missed that accounted for such a steep fall?
Thanks
In reply to Richard Cockbain, post #12
I also thought the results of Communisis (LON:CMS) were fine (I have held for a few months). The stock had a strange move up yesterday so today it is trading around where it closed on Tuesday 50 1/2p. The stock is on a low P/E for a reason - low margins, pension deficit, and the risk of digitalisation affecting the physical communication business, lots of intangibles on balance sheet - so risk of write-downs. But recently, the business has shown it can win new customers (HMRC and Linked-in etc) and this is allowing the top line to be stable or even increase. Outlook statement for 2017 was encouraging. The free cash flow generation is very high, which is the main reason why I own it.
In reply to Julianh, post #27
Yes I thought the same re Domino's Pizza (LON:DOM). But this year growth is only 1.5%. One broker reduced their forecast as well. I sold mine at 340p.
In reply to herbie47, post #29
Thanks herbie47 (post 29)
Re DOM
Maybe that's it. Slowing growth can take it's toll when the high p/e is based on an expectation of continued growth. And 9 weeks seems a bit of a short time to make such a big judgement. I have held since 2010 and made >100% even after top slicing quite a few times. Which is good enough for me to give them the benefit of the doubt for now.
In reply to herbie47, post #29
I would think it's down to the premium rating it had, 1.5% LFL growth isn't good enough. Also reports of increased competition from Pizza Hut is also a worry. FT Alphaville markets live had a bit on Domino's today. Worth a read.
In reply to paraic84, post #19
Hi Paraic,
Countrywide (LON:CWD) seem to offer the online service through some of their existing estate agency brands. The announcement of the pilot is here: http://www.countrywide.co.uk/news/2016/countrywide-to-offer-customers-unprecedented-choice-of-the-fullest-range-of-services-in-the-market/
My impression is it demonstrates the rule that the incumbents never disrupt their own businesses successfully - the winner is generally an outsider with no conflicts between the new and the old business models, in this case Purplebricks.
Graham,
Share (LON:SHRE) One benefit of holding that you may have missed. If you also hold a dealing account and hold as few as 500 shares in Share (LON:SHRE) then dealing charges are discounted by 30%. So for a frequent trader there is a flat fee of £5.25 a deal (on-line).
http://www.share.com/accounts/dealing-options/online-dealing-discount/
Seadoc