Small Cap Value Report (Fri 17 Feb 2017) - DRV, TRCS, BBSN, AVAP
Good morning!
A very quiet news day today, but I'm sure we'll find something interesting to discuss. Also, Graham is hoping to add some comments later on a company which reported earlier in the week.
Driver (LON:DRV)
Share price: 42.9p (down 8.7% today)
No. shares: 32.1m
Market cap: £13.8m
Results y/e 30 Sep 2016 - it's taken 4 months and 17 days to produce these accounts, and they're not even audited yet. That's a really bad start. Good companies don't deliver accounts this late.
Mind you, after just reading the first few paragraphs, it's clear that things have been in a mess at this company - with changed management, and problem levels of debt.
I last reviewed this company in May 2016, and came to the conclusion then that the bank borrowings looked worrying. Also I disliked the large receivables balance, and noted a bad debt write-off, and change in CEO.
The highlights make it sound as if the operating loss was modest, at £0.2m, but just look at all the adjusting items below. Horrible!
Balance sheet - this looks pretty dreadful too. Net assets are down sharply to £7.6m, of which £4.1m is goodwill & other intangibles. So NTAV of only £3.5m.
Given the enormous debtor book, which has risen to £20.3m, that leaves a gap on the balance sheet which has been filled by bank borrowings - net debt is £9.9m. Although it looks as if the bank has had enough, and forced the company to repair its balance sheet (see details of equity fundraising below).
Turnaround? - today's results highlight that H2 was improved against H1, costs have been cut, and the business reorganised. On current trading, the company says that H1 to date is better than last year;
First 4 months of new financial year comfortably ahead (by £1.1m at an underlying* profit before tax level) of prior year and ahead of internal forecasts
Sounds good, until you check to last year's interims, and discover that it made a £1.5m underlying loss. So this implies that the business is still marginally loss-making now. That doesn't strike me as much of a turnaround, yet.
Outlook - further comments promise improved performance once the refinancing is done.
Refinancing - N+1 Singer is doing an accelerated book build - see this RNS at 07:01 this morning. Usually the results…
Hi Paul. just like to see what your comments are about the markets being at all times high.... where do you think they could go from here?
Hi Paul
Great to see you have booked an interview with CEO of Tracsis. Also, some comfort that he is willing to talk, I guess.
Thanks for your efforts on this. Much appreciated!
Morning Paul - interesting observations re: Driver (LON:DRV) thanks. I dont hold but its one I keep a reasonably close eye on.
With a name like Brave Bison (LON:BBSN) it is bound to fail.
Don't Bison give out Bullsh...!
Hi Paul
I hope you get time to have a look at the Avation results and (maybe more interestingly) the comparative lack of response from the market. The shares went up by 5% yesterday and (at time of writing) have given up 4% today. The Stockopedia stock report gives a forward p/e of 7.6 based on previous forecasts of 10% EPS growth in 2017. The reported figures for H1 were nearer 50% with more to come in H2 from new aircraft delivered during H1 and so not generating much income until H2.
Clearly there is something that the market doesn't like or doesn't trust. Or are there some serious risks here that the market is pricing in?
I am long AVAP
Thanks
Julian
Obviously not a company within Pauls scope due to its large market cap, but interesting situation Re: Unilever and Kraft.
The £112b opening offer was derisory to say the least.
Hi Paul
Going back a couple of weeks I recall you mentioning that you went to see the MYSL management and that you would report back along with a write up of there interim report then ahead of the full year results in March.
Wondered if you may have time for even a brief summary of that?
Best regards
Ajay
Afternoon Paul.
I was also thinking about topping up on Tracsis (LON:TRCS) after the recent sharp correction. A near 30% fall does seem overdone on a "maybe, sometimes" suggestion that they'll need a following wind to make this years numbers. However, I've decided to hold fire for a while remembering the analysis done by Ed and colleagues on the typical share price performance post warning - I've clutched at a few falling knives over the years and the odds seem stacked against them.
I am watching, however, to see if there are any meaningful director buys that might suggest the management think they're now too cheap and are willing to back this up with their own funds..
Best,
Gus.
£AVAPs results were, in my opinion, excellent.
1) Book value is 240p : Sales of portfolios of aircraft go for a reasonable premium to book value and AVAP will only sell at a material premium. They have multiple bids and are in continuing discussions with some. Suggests to me that bids are not a million miles away from management expectations of worth or they would just can the process and get on with existing business..........
..........which is great
2) Management have done an excellent job as far as I can see in reducing aircraft average age and increasing length of contracts. I understand that with all aircraft the purchase costs (and thus debt) are matched to a lease contract and interest rate risk is eliminated at a fixed spread......this is great as there are no expensive hedging instruments and no interest rate risk borne by the business. I like this in a business - AVAP core expertise is not in managing interest rate risk it is in managing aircraft leasing!!!
So a fwd PE of 7 on a business trading probably 20-30% below its breakup value...........I remain unsure as to why the market is muted in its reaction as I feel this should trade closer to £3 personally. However, I was equally unsure when I bought them at £1 why they weren't trading at £2, and now they are, so I guess the market just takes time in giving the benefit of performance. A slow re-rating rather than a rapid one.
I suspect this is 3 fold
1) Credit risk - clearly they lease to airlines; a few of which, have had an annoying habit of going bust at the merest sniff of recession (and I'm not talking about just the small ones). This could cause trouble were it to happen to any of their major customers if the leases cannot be enforced.
2) Debt : Not sure people quite believe they are not exposed to interest rates directly and continue to fret about a rising rate environment increasing their finance costs as well as high levels of debt.
3) Listed here but really a Singapore company - a number of institutions won't invest
Hi Paul
Your reminder about this being a richly valued market is very important and one we should be mindful about every time we look at a share..!
Unless I've misunderstood you've missed the key risk, Residual Value, shareholders have good reason to trust mgt but the macro economic picture can make even conservative RV's look dangerously ambitious over lengthy lease periods. Being braver than other lessors on RV expectations is the key way lessors gain market share so there is a constant pressure to push the envelope of what's prudent .
Aircraft type risk exists as well, IIRC a lot of lessors got badly burnt when desperate manufacturers forced volume from unpopular airframes into the market to the detriment of any pre existing lease arrangements. Just look at the issues Flybe have with their 'wrong model" Embraers as an indicator of what can go wrong.
Still looks good value though..
In reply to davidjhill, post #11
Avation (LON:AVAP) NAV $3.10 technically. It's possible to say, given the amount of leverage, that the business is not worth much more to the public markets than its NAV, but I agree, having listened to the results and short Q&A yesterday, that they have so far delivered in spades. Given the recent aircraft delivered, the second half must be better than the first half, but it's the fleet age reduction to 2.8 years, with leases running to 7.8 years that convinces me not to sell. I thought I would bank some profits this week, but I shan't, as they certainly seem worth £2.50 as they have spread their risks well. And if a big lessor wants to deploy money, yup, I think they'd have to pay at least £3 to buy Jeff Chatfield out.
In reply to gus 1065, post #10
Were you not tempted to sell immediately Gus? I think you are right that odds are stacked against falling knives and in my view the Stockopedia research suggests you should pretty much always sell straight away and ask questions later. Do you have reason to believe fears are overblown? I noticed they mentioned increased price competition which would be troubling for me.