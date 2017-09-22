Small Cap Value Report (Fri 22 Sep 2017, Part 1) - DX., VLE
Good morning!
DX (Group) (LON:DX.)
- Share price: 8.45p (+2%)
- No. of shares: 200.5 million
- Market cap: £17 million
Financing Update, Property Disposal, Gatemore Loan
I have previously written this logistics player off as uninvestable in its current state, and that remains my view on this RNS.
Indeed, I'm surprised the shares haven't already fallen to a much lower level on today's news:
the Board has identified a near term material funding requirement, over and above the Company's existing resources, to address a working capital shortfall, caused by the Company's recently reduced levels of profitability, and to provide funds for the planned investment into improving the financial performance of the DX business
Elsewhere in the announcement, we learn that the company has sold £4.5 million in properties (sale and leaseback), and has borrowed £2 million from a shareholder, both in order to replace a term loan from its bank.
But the overall debt pile was significantly bigger than that (£19 million last seen) and dilution is on the cards. This could become investable again after the refinancing, but not before then. Why prop up the share price before new shares get issued to institutions?
Volvere (LON:VLE)
- Share price: 785p (+5% yesterday)
- No. of shares: 4.1 million
- Market cap: £32 million
(I currently have a long position in VLE)
I'm struggling to find good companies to write about today, so might as well circle back to yesterday and talk about Volvere.
Volvere is now my largest individual position after recent share price gains, including yesterday's 5% move. It looked like it was going to make a larger gain, but ended up closing on its lows.
This is an investment company which I've written about before. It's run by a very small team and buys into special situations, usually where a business needs financial restructuring.
It's very concentrated and currently only has three investee companies, of which one of them is still tiny. So it's effectively just holding two companies, and a huge pile of liquidity.
I was delighted with these results before the market opened, and clearly I wasn't the only one.
First up, the aggregate numbers:
Volvere also reports NAV, which comes in at 623p per share at June 2017 (up from 617p at December 2016).
The NAV is a sort…
My morning smallcap tweet: shockers from PVG, IEH
Premier Veterinary (LON:PVG), Altitude (LON:ALT), Intelligent Energy Holdings (LON:IEH), Indigovision (LON:IND)
Premier Veterinary (PVG) FY trading in line but slow response in US to pet insurance new sales initiatives means next financial year materially below the Board's expectations.
Altitude Group (ALT) UK MD resigns after increased focus on US mkt.
Intelligent Energy (IEH) FY trading loss £24m. "Constrained financial resources has led the Board to initiate a sale process for some or all of the businesses and/or assets held by the Company's subsidiaries as one of its strategic options...there could be little (or potentially no) value remaining in the Company's ordinary shares."
Indigovision Group (IND) H1 rev down 6%. Pretax -$0.7m (-£0.3m). "The current sales pipeline means the Board continues to anticipate an improved operating result in 2017, broadly in line with expectations."
Though yesterday, any comment on Volvere (VLE)? Recently been brought to my attention.
In reply to Soundbuy, post #2
Yes, I had started writing it up before seeing your comment! Cheers.
There's a few CAML announcements today for any holders:
Interims:
• Copper production of 7,027 tonnes, an increase of 2% vs. H1 2016 (6,908 tonnes)
• Copper sales of 6,870 tonnes, an increase of 8% vs. H1 2016 (6,355 tonnes)
• Leaching of Western Dumps underway, 1,300 tonnes of copper recovered
• Gross revenue of $38.6 million (H1 2016: $30.9 million)
• Average copper price achieved of $5,659 per tonne (H1 2016: $4,903 per tonne)
• C1 cash cost of $0.45 per pound (H1 2016: $0.40 per pound)
• EBITDA of $24.0 million (H1 2016: $17.4 million), margin of 62% (H1 2016: 56%)
• Profit before tax up 36% to $20.4 million (H1 2016: $15.0 million)
• EPS from continuing operations of 13.50 cents per share (H1 2016: 9.57 cents per share)
• Interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share to be paid on 27 October 2017 (H1 2016: 5.5 pence)
• Group cash balance of $41.7 million as at 30 June 2017 (31 December 2016: $40.4 million), with no debt
Acquisition/Reverse Takeover (with placing):
Central Asia Metals plc (AIM: CAML), is pleased to announce that it has conditionally agreed to purchase a 100 per cent. interest in Lynx Resources Limited ("Lynx"), the owner of the SASA zinc-lead mine in Macedonia, from Orion Co-Investments III L.P. ("Orion") and Fusion Capital AG for $402.5 million (the "Consideration").
Highlights
● Transformational transaction for CAML, creating an AIM listed, diversified, low cost base metals producer
● Lynx operates the SASA underground zinc-lead mine, in northeast Macedonia
● SASA is a low cost operation with strong operating track record and a reserve base supporting production until at least 2032
● In 2016, SASA produced 783,000 tonnes of ore which generated 22,515 tonnes of zinc in concentrate and 28,955 tonnes of lead in concentrate
● SASA's H1 2017 C1 zinc equivalent cash cost of $0.39 per pound is at the lower end of the second quartile of the Wood MacKenzie 2017E zinc industry cost curve
● In the first six months of 2017, Lynx achieved an EBITDA margin of 61 per cent. (unaudited)
Graham - any thoughts on Miton (LON:MGR) which reported interims yesterday and which I know you have quite liked in the past? Thanks in anticipation!
I know it's off the radar of this column, but I hold the suspended CAML and am struggling to understand the implications of today's three rns. While I think it's probably unfair to ask you, Graham, to wade through the material, I hope that a subscriber may be able to comment. If not, doubtless things will be clearer when the market has its say on Monday when the shares return to AIM from suspension.
Yes - another vote for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML). A lot hinges on what price the placing gets done at in the next few days. As a shareholder, I don't mind dilution per se if the price per share goes up! Whilst I can see the synergies, what concerns me somewhat is the distance between the operations. It would seem like management have the ambitions to take this from a smallish local producer to a multinational. Not that I don't wish them well, but it makes me want to consider my (smallish) postition.
In reply to OsullivanB, post #6
Oh good, so it's not just me then whose unsure what's going to happen to the CAML price on Monday!
The bit I am pinning my hope on is the statement:
"The Transaction is expected to be both earnings and cash flow per share accretive in the first full year, underpinning CAML's dividend profile"
c.$200m of new equity = c.50% of current capitalisation so EPS falls by 1/3rd due to the extra shares; so will Lynx's earnings be enough to get the whole enlarged/engorged company back to the same EPS or better? States EBITDA margin is 61% but of what? Where is the mention of actual £'s turnover or EBITDA?
Also, why is Kenges Rakishev (35) selling what appears to be 9-10% of the company? (self-edited my remarks that followed this)
Finally, what the heck is an "Accelerated Book Build" and why can't I join in !
I guess this just goes to prove, caveat emptor all us investors in AIM listed miners!
In reply to davidf, post #8
Aha, looked it up on Investopedia:
http://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/acceleratedbookbuild.asp
In reply to davidf, post #8
CAML - the details of the financials of the mine is listed in part 6/part 7 / part 10 / part 11 of the documents released today.
2014 - $82M Revenue / $49M Profit
2015 - $70M Revenue / $40M Profit
Then - Lynx takes over the mine in 2015 for around $178M.
Now - latest figures:
6 Months end of June 2016 - $30M Revenue /$7M - Profit
6 Months end of June 2017 - $50M Revenue / $26M - Profit
I don't know if there are any weightings in mining? I can't imagine there is so Revenue circa $100M / $52M Profit for the year.
Apologies to those who requested it but I haven't got any insights into Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML).
In reply to OsullivanB, post #6
I pasted the bones of the main announcements on CAML in an earlier post. My own summary view is as follows:
* Overall production seems quite flat, both actual and projected.
* Copper price is giving the figures a boost, which is feeding an increasing margin.
* I have a worry about the dilutive effect of the placing, as no indicative price seems to be given - I presume the price will be dictated by demand.
* I can't work out how good value the acquisition is... although the company seems to think it's a good fit and immediately beneficial financially.
Thank you to all of you for adding to my understanding of CAML, and to any who may post after this.
Great to finally see some coverage of Volvere (VLE), which is undervalued and underappreciated imho. I've been a holder for a number of years and it's now a multibagger for me. It has excellent, conservative management and limited downside with over 500p per share in a £20.5m cash pile and another 60p or so of freehold property against a 795p share price.
In addition, there's anything up to 100% upside on the current share price based on subjective valuations of the 3 investee companies (Impetus Automotive, Shire Foods and Sira Defence), which are in the books for almost nothing since they were acquired for bargain prices.
Simso recently posted elsewhere a nice summation of where VLE are now and the potential upside, which I hope he won't mind me posting:
"A "sum of the parts" valuation as follows:-
1. Shire: My profit assumption for H2 is that it will match last year's H2 of £1.02m. We are now past the anniversary of sterling devaluation, so the negative impact on margins has worked through. The re-pricings they have progressively done through H1, and also the fact that sterling in H2 may actually be better than H2 last year, may make the out-turn better. A full year out-turn PBT of £0.78m, I apply a lowly rating of 5* Post Tax Earnings to derive a value of £3.1m.
2. Impetus: I am hoping for at least £3.7m PBT as already explained. I would value this much more highly, and think a market average P/E of 14 times is prudent given the growth and contractual backing for the earnings. Value £41.4m.
3. Perhaps harshly I give no value to Sira.
4. £2.6m of NTAV given that it is mostly freehold property.
That gives a Gross Value of £47.2m, from which I deduct 20% for Minorities and a further 10% for Bruvva's Bonus for the increase in value created....so net net £31.2m. I would expect year end cash to be at least £22.5m, so my total SOTP valuation of the business is £56.6m (£13.89 a share)."