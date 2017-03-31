Small Cap Value Report (Fri 31 Mar 2017) - PEB, SEPU

Good morning, it's Paul here.
Just a brief report today, as I have to prepare for tomorrow's UK Investor Show.
Graham is travelling over to the UK today, as he's appearing in the bears panel discussion tomorrow at UKIS. Should be an interesting, and quite fun day! I usually run into lots of SCVR readers on the day too, so am looking forward to putting some names to faces, and catching up with long-standing friends.
Pebble Beach Systems (LON:PEB)
Share price: 4.77p (down 6.9% today)
No. shares: 124.6m
Market cap: £5.9m
Final results - for the year ended 31 Dec 2016.
These are pretty shocking numbers. The original core business (which has now been sold) is split out as discontinued operations. Business there just seems to have fallen off a cliff;
- Revenues down from £46.9m in 2015, to £31.7m in 2016
- Despite cost-cutting, the adjusted profit fell from £3.3m in 2015, to a loss of £7.8m in 2016
NB. the figures above are just for the discontinued part of the business. I'm highlighting them because it's a reminder that demand for products at any company can just dry up. It's not clear what exactly went wrong here, but for whatever reason, some customers clearly just stopped buying its products. Maybe competition overtook Vislink, with better & cheaper products?
Technology generally seems to be moving ahead so quickly, that this is an ever-present risk with any company making technology-driven products. The product life cycle seems to be getting shorter, and cheaper competition from e.g. China seems to often move in, and destroy existing businesses such as Vislink.
Therefore, as investors, we have to be very careful not to buy companies which are subject to such forces, and can move from being highly profitable one year, to being dead in the water just a couple of years later. I'm increasingly wary of investing in any companies like this, with technology products which quickly become obsolete. They have to run to stand still very often.
This point is also important for broker notes. They usually just assume a continuation of business, with x% uplift each year for revenues. Yet in some cases, that might be wildly over-optimistic, if competitive pressures are building up.
All that's left is the Pebble Beach software company. The group head office is to be closed in 2017, which should reduce central overheads considerably - since these are…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, formerly Vislink plc, is a software and technology company. The Company is engaged in the collection and delivery of video and data from scene to screen. The Company's Pebble Beach Systems division is a developer and supplier of automation, Channel-in-a-Box and content management software solutions for television broadcasters, cable and satellite operators. For the broadcast markets, the Company provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment. The Company's products include Marina, which is an enterprise level playout automation platform for multi-channel applications; Orca, which is an Internet Protocol (IP)-enabled cloud-based integrated channel delivery solution; Dolphin, which provides multi-format integrated channel delivery solutions based on information technology (IT) hardware, and Stingray, which is a self-contained Channel-in a-Box. more »
Sepura plc is a provider of communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development and supply of digital radios, infrastructure and applications for Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) users, providing specialist solutions for the public safety, transportation, oil and gas, mining, utilities, industrial and other commercial sectors. It offers terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA), digital mobile radio (DMR), Project 25 (P25) and long-term evolution (LTE) system solutions. Under TETRA, it offers systems infrastructure, applications, hand-portable radios, covert radios, fleet management, modem and accessories, among others. Its suite of control room applications includes dispatchers, automatic person location (APL) and in-building tracking. Its DMR radio systems include DMR Tier II, which links approximately 30 repeaters; DMR Tier III, which links over 1,000 sites, and Dispatcher applications, which provide call logging and call management. more »
3 Comments on this Article show/hide all
The SEPU question is whether or not the Hytera cash offer of $92million will get over the line, as clearly the authorities are a bit concerned about their high security radios coming from a Chinese company.
If the deal does collapse then the share price could get very soggy.
Best wishes for the show tomorrow. Have watched a couple of your chats on IG and you always come across extremely well.
Cloudcall webinar was good - all very encouraging I thought.
Regards
Andrew
Any view of QRT? Results look poor to me and having the FD leave at the same time seems to be another red flag.