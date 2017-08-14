Small Cap Value Report (Mon 14 Aug 2017) - TCM, TRCS

Good morning!
Thank you for the feedback last week, re timing of these reports. The consensus (of those who responded) seems to be that readers prefer us to take our time, and get it right, rather than rush for a deadline. I think the existing 1pm email deadline is a good compromise, so I've resolved to have early nights on school days, and get at least the bulk of my reports out by 1pm.
You've probably already realised that a conventional 9-5 work schedule never suited me. That's why I bowed to the inevitable, leaving full-time employment for the last time in 2002, to become self-employed.
Anyway, on to today's results & trading updates.
Telit Communications (LON:TCM)
Share price: 145p (up 17% at time of writing, but is volatile)
No. shares: 129.8m
Market cap: £188.2m
(at the time of writing, I hold a short position in this share)
Resignation of CEO, and Board to be reinforced - I'm not really meant to write about companies where I hold a short position. However, that rule was only introduced because Stockopedia lost some (idiot) subscribers, who objected to me ringing the alarm bells about Globo some time ago. So every now & then, I do flout this rule, because it's so important to discuss such a topical & controversial stock.
As I predicted, the allegations against the CEO (of having committed fraud in the USA, years ago, and fleeing the country) have been admitted to be true;
Oozi Cats, has resigned from the Board and his employment with immediate effect. The independent review has found that the evidence shows that an indictment was issued against Oozi Cats in the US and that this fact was knowingly withheld from advisers...
The Board's indignation that a fraudster failed to tell them that he was a fraudster, strikes me as quite comical;
...It is a source of considerable anger to the Board that the historical indictment against Oozi Cats was never disclosed to them or previous members of the Board and that they have only been made aware of its existence through third parties...
Surely the company, and its advisers should have checked the background of the former CEO, years ago? Isn't that their job, rather than Tom Winnifrith's (who was the whistleblower in this case,…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Telit Communications PLC (Telit) is a United Kingdom-based enabler of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications providing cellular, short range and positioning modules via its brand Telit Wireless Solutions. The Company develops and markets cellular, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company is organized into three geographical segments: EMEA, APAC and Americas. Through its business unit m2mAIR, Telit provides platform as a service (PaaS), including M2M managed and value added services, application enablement and connectivity, including mobile network side and cloud backend services. Its modules are integrated in a range of applications, including asset tracking, remote industrial monitoring, automated utility meter reading, insurance telematics, consumer electronics and mobile health devices. more »
Tracsis plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of software development and consultancy for the rail industry. Its segments include Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology and Services segment includes its Software, Consultancy and Remote Condition Monitoring Technology, and also includes Ontrac Limited and Ontrac Technology Limited (together being Ontrac). The Traffic & Data Services segment includes data capture, analysis and interpretation of traffic and pedestrian data to aid with the planning, investment and ultimate operations of a transport environment and it also includes SEP Limited (SEP). It provides software products, consultancy services and delivers customized projects to solve a range of problems within the transport and traffic sector. It specializes in solving a range of data capture, reporting and resource optimization problems along with the provision of a range of associated professional services. more »
26 Comments on this Article show/hide all
I agree with Paul's comments on Telit. When I was running an accountancy practice it always wound me up once a year that I had to get the staff to tick off boxes and sign forms to say that they had never been charged with fraud, etc. Do you know I never employed anyone who had ever done anything wrong! I guess if you want to be a schoolteacher you tick off a form saying that you have never molested any children!
Hi Paul
With regards your update note on Tracsis, I agree that re-stating market forecast numbers within an RNS would be useful but in my 10 years of running a PLC I have never found a house broker or PR firm who is happy to sign off on a release that includes these.
As you will know, market/consensus forecasts are not 'technically' owned by the company but rather by banks and analysts who follow the stock and it is deemed inappropriate for company management to re-quote these. Perhaps this is the City trying to keep this information within the institutional investor circles or perhaps it's just etiquette. No idea.
Like you, I don't really agree with this approach given a house broker takes their information directly from management (ergo, market forecasts are really management forecasts) but this seems to be the norm.
Obviously all of our institutions will receive a market update from the house analyst on the day of an RNS release which provides a reminder on forecasts but this info isn't typically available to private institutions. Going forward, I think the Research Tree initiative will solve this problem by publishing all broker notes from banks that subscribe but this won't provide universal coverage as some houses (typically the bigger, more prestigious ones I would wager) won't wish to take part.
Hope this is useful. As ever, PIs can contact me directly with any questions.
Cheers
John
(CEO, Tracsis PLC).
Telit.
Chapeau to Leon Boros for this one: "it's a dead Katz bounce"
Thanks everyone, it's the way I Telit...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V-Ikob9agKs
In reply to John McArthur, post #8
As I understand it, the reason why brokers generally discourage companies from including explicit references to expected profits is because these statements could fall under the Takeover Panel's profit forecast regime and may be required to be reported on in the event of an M&A transaction. Reporting on a profit forecast can sometimes be tricky (eg a company with lumpy revenue reporting on a full year forecast early in the fiscal year). Reporting on a profit forecast also previously required the directors to take responsibility for such profit forecast. This was particularly tricky for NEDs.
These rules were amended and relaxed by the Panel in 2013. There's a useful (if technical) presentation here ( http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2008/11/Profit-Forecasts-and-Quantified-Financial-Benefits-Statements.pdf ) and a PwC summary here ( http://www.pwc.co.uk/finance/capital-markets/changes-to-the-takeover-code.html ).
In reply to John McArthur, post #8
I gave you an up-tick, John, and it went from 1 to 12. Didn't know i carried so much weight!
I am a happy long term holder.
Richard
Yes Quality is important zero need to rush these reports.
Thanks a lot
Richard
In reply to browndogwork, post #3
Hi Browndogwork,
Re Purplebricks (LON:PURP) (I hold a long position in this share). Incidentally, I also hold a long position in IQE (LON:IQE) but forgot to include that disclosure in my comment above, and unfortunately the site won't let me edit my comment now, hence me correcting that omission here.
The Watchdog allegations were pretty lame I thought - nothing of any substance. That resulted in the share price recovering rapidly in the days following the show. It's falling quite sharply again now. I think the key criticism of PURP is that they're concealing the number of transactions which actually complete. The suggestion is that this figure is probably a lot lower than sales which are agreed through its website.
To me it seems pretty obvious that the figure for sales which actually complete is bound to be a lot lower than sales agreed through the website. That's because loads of sales agreed fail to complete, for numerous reasons, regardless of who is the estate agent. A reader here commented that they had heard from a conventional estate agent, that usually only about a third of agreed sales actually complete.
Personally I'm not particularly bothered by the mud being slung at PURP. They're an estate agent, so of course they exaggerate, and paint a rosy picture - that's what all estate agents do, and we all know to take it with a pinch of salt!
I accept that PURP is a very volatile share, but for me it's a long-term hold now. They've cracked the UK market, and are miles ahead of any competitor, in terms of market share, website traffic, etc.
Australia seems to be going well, and the wild card is California, which launches soon.
So if things go the way I hope, then I think the negative comments about the company could be overtaken by continuing very strong growth.
Also, it you look at the detailed financial analysis in broker notes, it's striking how cash generative the business has already become, at a pre-marketing costs level. What this means is that the business is able to out-spend the competition on marketing, driving home its dominance.
So although there is arguably not yet a network effect (but there could be in future, if PURP becomes big enough to by-pass Rightmove), I see PURP's deep pockets for marketing as being a key competitive advantage.
PURP's business model is that if offers savvy sellers, with a simple property to sell, a more cost effective way to sell their home, and manage the process themselves, without an estate agent holding their hand. That will appeal to a lot of people.
However, I think PURP will undoubtedly end up with disappointed customers, if they (naively) expected to get a full estate agent service, for a fraction of the normal cost. So bears are right to point out that PURP's business model will result in some disgruntled customers, where PURP fails to achieve a sale, yet have taken the cash fee up-front.
So I think it could be a controversial business model. I hope the growth overwhelms those concerns though. Time will tell!
Regards, Paul.
The board: "evidence shows that an indictment was issued against Oozi Cats in the US"
Paul: "As I predicted, the allegations against the CEO (of having committed fraud in the USA, years ago, and fleeing the country) have been admitted to be true."
As I understand US legal terminology, doesn't that just mean he was charged with an offence (but not convicted) and thus that the allegations that he committed fraud are not necessarily true?
Clearly, he did lie to the board, though, and that is a different matter, and probably a sackable offence anyway.
Paul, Your views on Telit are of great value. The traps you describe are the ones that I have [expensively] found for myself in the past 35 years of investing.
I am pleased that you describe shorts as well as longs.
If Stockopedia seek to limit dissemination of your short ideas, as people disagree and there is a commercial incentive for Stockopedia, the natural consequence, would be for them to encourage you to write glowing articles, when it is to their commercial benefit for you to do so, rather than your real views.
Their views appear ill thought out and should be reviewed.
Just to be clear, lying on your CV is fraud and can carry up to 10 years in jail as a criminal act.
Have the board contacted Mr Plod?
I don't mind when you issue your reports, I just wish you would do it once, rather than keep adding to them at different times.
Images of "dogs" come to mind but I will not go there :-)
Re: Tracsis (LON:TRCS), looking at the splits on H2 compared to last year, it seems they are reporting the same level of turnover i.e. £19m, and although H2 was stronger than H1, it pretty well always as it always weighted to the second half.
In fact I think H1 was stronger than the comparable prior year H1, which has helped make the uplift in total revenues for the year. But the impression given by the words in the statement may lead you believe that the H2 was stronger than last year, but actually they don't give the comparison, which is broadly flat. The words used are truthful, but arguably slightly artful in the impression they give unless you bother to do the comparison yourself.
I am holder so I found these results pretty uninspiring because the suggestion in the trading statement suggests a couple of divisions are starting to drive growth, whereas the splits seem to cast doubt on that. Maybe they are talking more about the order book at this stage?
This is a sensible company generating good cash, and pay a small divi, but it is not quite the growth wunderkind - at this stage- that it seemed to promise to be, which maybe isn't their fault, as perhaps the market rather decided that for them. At least they do not appear to be rushing into acquisitions for the sake of generating revenue growth headlines?
In the EBITDA adjustments for last year end there was a chunky figure for share based awards. I thought most of their reward policies were generally conservative, but I would be worried something is out of kilter if a big figure appears this year, because that might lead me to think there is more incentive for management to shape the results than there is in genuine performance to justify them.
In reply to xxx, post #15
Hi xxx,
I should emphasise that I have total editorial freedom in these reports.
Stockopedia don't interfere at all on a day-to-day basis. I can only recall a couple of instances where they asked me to tone down my negative comments on micro caps, and that was several years ago.
Both Globo & Quindell were very difficult for Stockopedia, because my extremely negative reporting on both companies, over a long period of time, understandably upset those subscribers who had foolishly bought long positions in those companies. What was despicable though, was that some (former) subscribers tried to blackmail Stockopedia into sacking me.
To their great credit, the bosses at Stockopedia backed me, rather than sacking me. Plus of course I was proven correct about both companies being utter rubbish! So sometimes it can be better to take some short term pain, in return for the long term gain.
I don't generally do very much shorting anyway, and usually on indices or large caps. It's too risky to short small caps, in my view. So this problem rarely arises anyway.
Regards, Paul.
Re TCM was it Tom Winnifrith Or Simon cawkwell who flagged TCM originally?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #13
Thanks Paul, and as always your comments are very interesting.
I think it's in the nature of disruptive companies such as Purplebricks (LON:PURP) to attract so much criticism; rather than nestle their way into a small segment of the pie, they have this ability to take a whole slab of it. It would be pretty hard to do this without ruffling a few feathers, especially when it involves upsetting other estate agents!
Cheers!
While I would rather reports were done well rather than quickly, I think - and I don't know if this would be feasible, but if it is it'd be great if Ed fixed it so that a placeholder page was posted at 7am each day so subscribers could exchange views on the day's RNSes themselves, with Graham & Paul adding the reports later. That way we could also all request they look at various things early doors without clogging their twitter feeds.
In reply to runthejoules, post #22
Isn't matylda's daily thread fulfilling precisely that purpose?
http://www.stockopedia.com/content/i-read-the-news-today-oh-boy-14-aug-2017-207948/
In reply to Trident, post #18
I share some of your concerns.
If you go back to notes 5a) and 5b) from the 2016 annual report you will see the disclosures in relation to SEP and On-trac.
SEP - "In the period to 31 July 2016 the Company contributed revenue of £4.1m and pre tax profit of £0.15m to the Group’s results, excluding amortisation of associated intangible assets, exceptional costs and share based payments. If the acquisition had occurred on 1 August 2015, management estimates that the contribution to Group revenue would have been £5.4m and Group pre tax profit for the period of £0.35m." In other words, full year inclusion in FY17, assuming no growth, should have benefitted revenue by £1.3m and pre-exceptional PBT by £0.2m.
On-trac - "In the period to 31 July 2016 the Company contributed revenue of £3.2m and pre tax profit of £1.1m to the Group’s results, excluding amortisation of associated intangible assets, exceptional costs and share based payment charges. If the acquisition had occurred on 1 August 2015, management estimates that the contribution to Group revenue would have been £5.2m and Group pre tax profit for the period of £1.7m." In other words, full year inclusion in FY17, assuming no growth, should have benefitted revenue by £2.0m and pre-exceptional PBT by £0.6m.
For SEP and On-trac together, full year inclusion should have benefitted revenue by £3.3m and pre-exceptional PBT by £0.8m excluding any growth.
Given the above, my assumption was that the "core" business excluding SEP and On-trac declined modestly. I believe previous years have been impacted both positively and negatively by the timing of rail franchise bids and was hoping this was a contributing factor. However, the "good trading experienced throughout all parts of the business" doesn't make sense to me. I don't understand how this can be correct.
I also note the company doesn't disclose organic constant currency growth which I would expect. I am hoping that 2018 will be a better year.
In reply to crazycoops, post #23
Thanks for bringing that to my attention Crazycoops!
In reply to gsbmba99, post #24
Yes I agree the missing analysis is arguably 'organic growth' i.e. core growth before acquired revenue.
I can only think that in contrast to their trading statement in early 2017 which talked about lengthening sales cycles, they feel they have at least met 'market expectations' despite these longer sales cycles. I suppose that shows some resilience if true, but begs the question of what is underperforming?
Looks like we are going to have to wait until November to have a clearer picture.