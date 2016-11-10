Small Cap Value Report (Mon 20 Feb 2017) - HAYT, PHD, FISH
Good morning!
Today I intend reporting on;
Hayward Tyler (LON:HAYT) - profit warning, but strong pipeline. Issue with bank funding?
Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) - in line H1 update, and upbeat commentary (I hold this stock personally)
Graham has emailed me a section on:
Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) - in line 2016 update.
Hayward Tyler (LON:HAYT)
Share price: 43p (down 11.3% at the time of writing, 08:30)
No. shares: 55.4m
Market cap: £23.8m
Update on trading & continued bank support - that's the exact title of the RNS, which would be enough to make me hit the sell button on the opening bell, and ask questions later.
This company manufactures heavy-duty electric motors, pumps, etc.
Reviewing the last few RNSs, it looks an interesting situation where the company has been raising loan funding from investors, to take the pressure off its bank borrowings. I reported in Mar 2016 here, on a property sale & leaseback, noting that the finances looked stretched.
The share price had been around 80-90p until Nov 2016, when these funding issues emerged, and has since halved. Clearly the best course of action for small shareholders would have been to exit promptly, as soon as funding issues emerged in Dec 2016, as is so often the case.
Anyway, let's look at today's update. It's rather confusingly worded, as the first paragraph seems to be saying that things are going well, with a strong order book;
The Board indicated in its interim results statement that the current financial year would be very much second half weighted.
This is, as expected, proving to be the case with aggregate order intake1 of £24.3 million secured in the four months to 31 January 2017, giving order intake for the 10 months to that date of £49.7 million and a significant increase in the order book2 to £52.2 million.
However, the next paragraph seems to be saying that the increase in H2 order intake isn't enough, with a considerable (£30m) amount of delayed orders;
The Board's revenue3 expectations for 2H2017 relied on a number of additional contracts being secured across both Hayward Tyler and Peter Brotherhood in 4Q2017, however, to date there has been a delay in securing a number of these contracts to later in the quarter…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Hayward Tyler Group PLC is engaged in the business of designs, manufactures, and services fluid-filled electric motors and pumps for high-pressure, high-temperature applications and environments across the energy sector. The Company's segments include Original Equipment (OE) and Aftermarket (AM). The Company's OE segment activities include the design and manufacture of motors, pumps and steam generators. The AM segment provides range of aftermarket services and spares. The Company caters to the markets, including power, oil and gas, renewables, nuclear, process and marine. The Company's products include Boiler Circulating Pumps, Canned Motor Pump, Varley Gear Pumps, Subsea motors and Submersible motors. The Company's products applications include Heat Transfer and Process Pumps, Primary and Secondary Nuclear Circulation pumps, Reactor Water Clean-up, Solar Power Tower Application and SynGas. The Company offers engineering services. more »
PROACTIS Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a Spend control and e-Procurement solution provider. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of business software, installation and related services. It offers a range of solutions, such as PROACTIS Source-to-Contract, PROACTIS Purchase-to-Pay and PROACTIS Supplier Network solutions. It offers managed services, such as procurement-related managed services, such as Sourcing and Content Management; Finance-related managed services, such as Invoice Data Capture and Accelerated Payment Facility, and information technology (IT)-related managed services, such as Application Hosting & Management. Its Solutions for Finance and Procurement include cloud, hosted or on-premise software applications. PROACTIS Spend Analysis offers company-wide data on users' laptop, tablet or mobile. Its PROACTIS Invoice Data Capture turns paper, fax and Portable Document Format (PDF) invoices into system-ready electronic records. more »
Fishing Republic plc is a fishing tackle retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company's principal activities are the retailing, production and wholesaling of fishing equipment. The Company operates through the segment, being that of the retail of fishing tackle and equipment. It operates from a chain of retail outlets principally located in the North of England and online. It caters for various types of the anglers, such as coarse, carp, game and sea fishing, and supplies a range of products, including brands. It also offers consumables, such as bait, lines and hooks; clothing, and luggage products. The Company's product offerings include a range of own-brand ranges, such as Klobba for clothing and Theseus for carp fishing products. Its stores are located in Barnsley, Doncaster, Hull, Manchester, Rotherham, Sheffield and Sunderland. Its subsidiaries include Fishing Republic Trading Limited and Fishing Republic Retail Limited, which are engaged in the retail of fishing equipment. more »
13 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Brilliant summary of the situation at HT. I was in these much higher and traded them for a modest profit so keep a weather eye on what's going on. With the benefit of hindsight I'm sure this could have all been handled much better. The broker gets zero marks though whatever they advised may have been overruled by a strong ceo. Peter B may work out well in the longer term but it has put considerable strain on the balance sheet. Some nettles have not been grasped here and the decision to keep the dividend looks unwise.
I was invested in Hayward Tyler (LON:HAYT) but bailed out when they said a few months back that sales would be materially higher in the second half as it didn't read that way to me. I had been holding them for a couple of years on the promise of increased profits from the Luton Development Centre and the integration of Brotherhood but it always seemed jam tomorrow. Took a small loss but which would have been much bigger now. This was at about 80p and after this a fund manager started buying in his own name which was strange but initially reassuring. Moral of that story - don't trust anyone even if they are a professional. Definitely a case of do your own research..
I was v enthusiastic about the company for a long time as I love the engineering expertise and the fact they are global mkt leaders in their niche. Unfortunately the CEO seemed to be more motivated by awards & royal visits than securing the orders they needed. I sold out at a small loss when they issued their first warning, Thankfully there was a big buyer, the Edinburgh fund manager I assume, so I was able to extricate myself at a modest loss. I think the fantastic rebuilt plant, great technology and compelling moat will attract an industry buyer. The CEO needs to go and a sizeable equity raise needs to occur before I entertain investment again if it remains listed. A fascinating situation and an object lesson for me to put the story after the numbers rather than the other way round!
In reply to rhomboid1, post #3
Unfortunately the CEO seemed to be more motivated by awards & royal visits than securing the orders they needed.
I completely agree and would add "questionable management quality" to Paul's list. In the cold light of day given the state of the balance sheet, spending £10m on the acquisition of Peter Brotherhood and another £10m on a new development centre to be opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looks poor decision making and financial control.
All the best, Si
I sold Hayward Tyler (LON:HAYT) when it breached my stoploss at 70p.
I recall that it was often said that appearing on Tomorrow's World was an warning of future commercial trouble. Other awards and celebrity visits may have the same predictive effect.
Another consideration to add to our checklists, perhaps.
When you look at other large retailers, many of whom trade at a multiple of well under 10, the valuation attached to Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) just looks crazy.
Fishing Republic were in dire need of a new Website re online sales and I note that this is being delivered 1/3/17.
This may increase trade but you have to be in for the long term for this one.
Paul
With regard to Proactis: PHD I am particularly fascinated with the idea that they have the theoretical ability to earn fees from allowing their software into a Customer's supplier base (with the Customer's permission) producing savings to the Customer, and to the Customer's supplier.
However, this strategy which is always hinted at, and which could theoretically generate significant revenues to PHD never had any metric attached to it, to measure progress. They can't keep trailing it as they do, and not report on it IMO. It maybe a slower cross-sell than they anticipated, but there is a danger of hype over substance, which is not a typical feature of a generally sensible company. I shall be looking for some info on this in the detailed next report of results.
Hi Paul, did you publish your research on Next and Pets over the weekend? Just in case I missed it...
Cheers. Mark
Hayward Tyler (LON:HAYT) should be a significant beneficiary of the sterling depreciation, the fact that it is not indicates the problems that it is having integrating Peter Brotherhood, where business has been particularly weak. Today's announcement does not really contain much new news, as previous statement that the RBS loan needed to be rolled over indicated second half cash flow was flat. What I find difficult to read is why RBS is continually giving such short-term extensions to the debt rollover (RNSs on 14 Nov and 1 Feb). Is management indicating that cash flow just about to improve (so far without result) or has the bank little faith in management (despite management saying RBS is being supportive and RBS apparently demanding little in return for the debt rollovers)?
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #10
I think it's more likely that RBS are "inside" on the progress of a capital raise by Hayward Tyler (LON:HAYT), that's obviously not going too smoothly as the best rights issues are the ones done early before the share price halves..
Fishing Republic, I'm a fisherman and know and use a number of shops and online retailers. I don't see anything special in the FISH offering. I don't see why people will use them instead of established firms like
http://www.tedcarter.co.uk/
http://www.anglingdirect.co.uk/
Both are well established names with a good reputation.
The fishing tackle market depends on new products being released regularly. Big ticket items are redesigned annually and previous models have to be discounted to sell. It's capital intensive and short product life.
There's no reason they can't be profitable but this doesn't strike me as a roll out situation.
I might be wrong but I won't be buying.
I think you are bang on the money Rhomboid.