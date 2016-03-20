Small Cap Value Report (Mon 20 Mar 2017) - TUNE, TAP, FIF, MBH, MAI

Good morning!

I note from the comments that one or two readers get confused about who is writing each report here, either me or Graham. I'm not sure how to say this without sounding sarcastic. The clue is that the relevant author's name, and a massive photo of their head, appears at the top of each article.

Today I intend writing about;

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) - positive trading update

Taptica International (LON:TAP) - strong results

Finsbury Food (LON:FIF) - interim results

Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) - 2016 results

Maintel Holdings (LON:MAI) - 2016 results





Share price: 215p (up 5.9% today)

No. shares: 58.1m

Market cap: £124.9m

Trading update - this company makes musical & audio equipment. It looks an excellent company, demonstrating consistent growth, and decent profit margins.

Its year end is 31 Aug 2017, so today's update covers H1, the 6 months to 28 Feb 2017.

The key section says;

...pleased to report that in the first half of the year good progress was made in both the Focusrite and Novation divisions and in all three reported regions, particularly in our important US market.



As a result, revenue is expected to be approximately £32.0 million for the six months ended 28 February 2017, up from £25.9 million in the same period last year. This represents an increase of around 12% on a constant currency basis.



Cash conversion was also strong during the period and as at 28 February 2017 net cash was £9.4 million, compared with £4.0 million on 29 February 2016.





The trouble is, no mention is made anywhere in the announcement about profitability. That's a glaring omisson, because the whole point of trading updates is to let the market know how a company is trading versus market expectations. In this case, we are left to assume that the "good progress" remark is, by implication, saying that progress must be at least in line with expectations.

Still, it's frustrating to have to interpret wording, when these things really should be announced in a clear, and simple way. The company should have included a line saying that it's trading in line with expectations, or above, or whatever. Why wasn't that included?

I don't think there's…