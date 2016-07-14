Small Cap Value Report (Part 2 - 24 Jan 2017) - XLM, LAKE, MUR, KLBT, AVO

Good evening!

Many thanks to Graham for publishing excellent reports today & yesterday. I took a long weekend break to visit friends & extended family in Warsaw. Unfortunately my flight back yesterday was cancelled, so we had an extra day there. No hardship though, I love visiting Warsaw at any time of year - it's a really up & coming city. Also they extend Christmas until the end of January, so all the decorations are still up, and there's skating & mulled wine in the (rebuilt) old town square. Better still, it only cost £173 per person, for BA flights & a 5-star hotel. Service is a little morose, but that's just their way.


I've just got time to briefly report on a few more small caps that Graham didn't get time to cover today.


XLMedia (LON:XLM)

Share price: 110.5p (down 1.8% today)
No. shares: 200.4m
Market cap: £221.4m

Trading update - for the financial year ended 31 Dec 2016.

The key bit says;

XLMedia continued its strong performance in 2016, with revenues up 15% to $103 million (2015: $89.2 million) and adjusted EBITDA1 up 21% to at least $34.5 million (2015: $28.4 million).

The company doesn't say whether this is above, in line, or below expectations, which is a little unhelpful. From the upbeat tone of the commentary though, it sounds as if the company is pleased with its performance.

Outlook - Directorspeak sounds positive;

The Board believes that the Group is well positioned for further growth and the current financial year has started positively. The Board looks forward to continuing to execute on its strategic plan and looks to the future with confidence.

The Company expects to announce full year results for the year ended 31 December 2016 in March.

Ory Weihs, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During 2016 we made significant progress having now established ourselves as a dominant player in the performance marketing arena. We continue to execute our strategic plan whilst implementing our know-how, expertise and technology in new business verticals and key end markets. We are very proud to have delivered another record year of performance in 2016 and look forward to reporting our full year results in March."


My opinion - this is a tricky one, as based on the figures alone, everything looks fantastic.

The Stockopedia computers love it, with a StockRank of 97, and the usual graphics below point to…

XLMedia PLC is an online performance marketing company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide digital performance marketing services. It operates through three segments: Publishing, Media and Partners Network. Its Publishing segment owns over 2,000 informational Websites in approximately 17 languages. These Websites refer customers to online businesses. The sites' content, written by professional writers, is designed to attract online traffic, which it then directs to its customers online businesses. Its Media segment acquires online and mobile advertising targeted at online traffic with the objective of directing it to the Company's users. The Company buys advertising space on search engines, Websites, mobile and social networks and places adverts referring users to the Company's customers' Websites or to its own Websites. Its Partners Network segment manages marketing partners, whose role is to direct online traffic to its customers for which the Company receives revenues. more »

LSE Price
110.5p
Change
-1.8%
Mkt Cap (£m)
225.4
P/E (fwd)
11.4
Yield (fwd)
4.7
StockRank
XLMedia (LON:XLM LON:XLM)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Lakehouse plc is a United Kingdom-based asset and energy support services company. The Company is engaged in the construction, improvement, maintenance and provision of services to homes, schools, public and commercial buildings. The Company operates through four segments: Regeneration, which is focused on planned and responsive maintenance services for social housing; Compliance, which is focused on gas, fire, electrics, air and water; Energy Services, through which the Company offers a range of services in the energy efficiency sector, including external, internal and cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, gas central heating and boiler upgrades, and Construction, which is focused on small to medium sized building project. The Compliance segment's services include installation, maintenance and repair­on­demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics, and air and water hygiene solutions. more »

LSE Price
37.88p
Change
11.4%
Mkt Cap (£m)
53.6
P/E (fwd)
3.9
Yield (fwd)
9.1
StockRank
Lakehouse (LON:LAKE LON:LAKE)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Murgitroyd Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing a range of intellectual property (IP) advisory services through its trading subsidiaries, Murgitroyd & Company Limited, Murgitroyd SARL and Murgitroyd LLC, which are European patent and trade mark attorneys. The Company offers a range of services, such as patents, trademarks, designs, utility models, global IP filing, renewals, searching, oppositions and appeals, copyright, domain names, European patent validations, translation, licensing, monetization, IP audits, litigation support, due diligence, patent drawings, the United Kingdom patent box and Italian patent box. The Company caters to a range of sectors, such as high-tech and software; life science, chemistry and pharmaceuticals; engineering; energy; consumer goods; business and financial services, and creative industries. It has approximately 10 offices across Europe, in the United Kingdom, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland. more »

LSE Price
407.5p
Change
-19.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
45.7
P/E (fwd)
13.2
Yield (fwd)
3.5
StockRank
Murgitroyd (LON:MUR LON:MUR)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



