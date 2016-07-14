Small Cap Value Report (Part 2 - 24 Jan 2017) - XLM, LAKE, MUR, KLBT, AVO, PRSM

Good evening!

Many thanks to Graham for publishing excellent reports today & yesterday. I took a long weekend break to visit friends & extended family in Warsaw. Unfortunately my flight back yesterday was cancelled, so we had an extra day there. No hardship though, I love visiting Warsaw at any time of year - it's a really up & coming city. Also they extend Christmas until the end of January, so all the decorations are still up, and there's skating & mulled wine in the (rebuilt) old town square. Better still, it only cost £173 per person, for BA flights & a 5-star hotel. Service is a little morose, but that's just their way.





I've just got time to briefly report on a few more small caps that Graham didn't get time to cover today.





Share price: 110.5p (down 1.8% today)

No. shares: 200.4m

Market cap: £221.4m

Trading update - for the financial year ended 31 Dec 2016.

The key bit says;

XLMedia continued its strong performance in 2016, with revenues up 15% to $103 million (2015: $89.2 million) and adjusted EBITDA1 up 21% to at least $34.5 million (2015: $28.4 million).

The company doesn't say whether this is above, in line, or below expectations, which is a little unhelpful. From the upbeat tone of the commentary though, it sounds as if the company is pleased with its performance.

Outlook - Directorspeak sounds positive;

The Board believes that the Group is well positioned for further growth and the current financial year has started positively. The Board looks forward to continuing to execute on its strategic plan and looks to the future with confidence.



The Company expects to announce full year results for the year ended 31 December 2016 in March.



Ory Weihs, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During 2016 we made significant progress having now established ourselves as a dominant player in the performance marketing arena. We continue to execute our strategic plan whilst implementing our know-how, expertise and technology in new business verticals and key end markets. We are very proud to have delivered another record year of performance in 2016 and look forward to reporting our full year results in March."





My opinion - this is a tricky one, as based on the figures alone, everything looks fantastic.

The Stockopedia computers love it, with a StockRank of 97, and the usual graphics below point to…