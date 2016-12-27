Small Cap Value Report - Part 2 - Wed 26 Apr 2017 - CRAW, PHD, WAND, REDS, HMLH, R4E
Good afternoon, it's Paul here.
Today I'm hoping to cover;
Crawshaw (LON:CRAW)
Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD)
WANdisco (LON:WAND)
Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS)
Plus I'll take a look at BOO later, and possibly some other things.
Crawshaw (LON:CRAW)
Share price: 23.75p (down 21.5% today)
No. shares: 79.2m
Market cap: £18.8m
Final results - for the 52 weeks ended 29 Jan 2017.
This is a chain of butchers + hot takeaway food, mainly based in the North and Midlands. The company added 11 new sites in the year, taking the total to 49 sites at year end.
As is clear from the figures today, this is a roll-out that has gone wrong. We already knew that though, as a series of poor trading updates have already crashed the share price from a peak of about 95p 18 months ago, to just 24p today. It's been even lower too - I sold mine near recent lows and only got something like 16-18p for them, from memory. Poor timing, as usual on sells! It's just so difficult to decide when to sell, I'm hopeless at that aspect of investing.
A few key figures from today's results;
- Revenue up 19.3% to £44.2m
- Operating loss of £1.4m (prior year £0.4m loss)
- EBITDA of £0.1m positive (prior year £1.0m positive)
So a clear deterioration in performance - which isn't what's supposed to happen when you're doing a roll-out. Each new store is supposed to bring additional profit, so clearly things are not working out very well here.
New sites - opening 11 new sites will definitely create additional pre-opening costs, and so the company does what Tasty (LON:TAST) did recently, and massages the figures to report a supposedly higher underlying EBITDA performance.
I think it's fine in principle to flag up genuine pre-opening costs (e.g. wages for staff being trained, before the site actually opens), and perhaps some Head Office costs related to new site openings. However, the same as with Tasty, I think Crawshaws has been way too aggressive with this process, and hence the numbers lack credibility.
Crawshaws says today;
*Adjusted EBITDA is defined by Group as profit/loss before tax, exceptional items, depreciation, amortisation, profit/(loss) on disposal of assets, net finance costs, share based payment charges attributable to the…
Also the food in Crawshaws is pretty unhealthy. Really going against consumer trends to eat less meat and pies and more salads and wraps, which Greggs is getting right
It's just so difficult to decide when to sell, I'm hopeless at that aspect of investing.
Paul, Sorry mate, but you will no doubt recall Ed Croft's research study into 245 small cap profit warnings and the basic rule of thumb is that overall you will do better to sell at the first profit warning which in Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) 's case would have been last September when you could have got 40p/share. Same applies to Fairpoint (LON:FRP) and no doubt several others along the way.
The converse is to keep your winners. Today's example being Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) A share who's valuation is crazy which is why I topped slice several months ago (big mistake in monetary terms but at least I can sleep at night!). I seem to recall you sold out of BooHoo some months ago.
Anyway, as hard as it is, running winners and cutting on profit warnings is something that after 20 years of investing I am actually doing (by and large) as opposed to telling other people to do it and not following my own advice. Maybe you could try the same??!! :-)
Carcosa
CRAW. What about the future with Two Sisters billionaire taking up to 50% of the Co.
Hi Paul,
Any chance of looking at Plus500's Q1 results? Appreciate this company may be too large to be considered.
Many thanks
Paul,
I tried to make a contribution on your website a while back and it asked for so much detail I could feel a lorry titled Marketing Opportunity bearing down on me, so I gave up. I do have the attention span of a gnat.
Might be worth having a lower activation energy way of funding?
Easy to do by making lots of fields non-essential.
apad
In reply to tads, post #4
Hi tads,
Ah yes, sorry I forgot about the additional RNSs from Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) today - I'll check it out & add more detail to the article.
Regards, Paul.
I think the bigger news for Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) was the second RNS this morning outlining the proposed investment/strategic partnership with 2 Sisters.
http://www.investegate.co.uk/crawshaw-group-plc--craw-/rns/transformational-partnership-with-2-sisters/201704260701043200D/
Appears to be placing an initial 30% of the company based on a price of 15.2p per share (last night close above 30p) with warrants over a further 20% on similar terms. Appears hugely dilutive at face value but difficult for shareholders to assess the value of the new blood/cash without fuller information. Note the warrants only kick in after the share price is above 40p.
Today's share price fall at "only" 22% to c. 24p suggests, perversely, that perhaps the market approves?
Gus.
In reply to Carcosa, post #3
Hi Carcosa,
Thank you for your sage advice.
CRAW was a bit different for me, as I only bought AFTER the profit warning. So it was a bottom-fishing attempt, which was ill-timed on the way in AND the way out!
FRP - well that one was just a disaster, and I think management were probably dishonest about performance.
I think position-sizing is key. Neither of the above were big positions for me, so the losses didn't particularly matter, compared with profits elsewhere which were many times larger.
Every profit warning is different in my view. So when good companies hit a bump in the road, that can be an excellent entry point. Although I think it's best to have a bias towards selling on a profit warning. Mind you, if everyone does that, then the over-reaction creates opportunities for others.
Running winners - yes I agree, that is important. Although bear in mind we're in a fairly crazy bull market right now. So that strategy is working well - for now. I can remember plenty of other times when banking bumper profits, instead of holding out for more, was the best approach.
As regards BOO - yes I sold way too soon. HOWEVER, I recycled the money into G4M, which actually rose faster than BOO, from that point (although the gap has narrowed more recently). So personally I only kick myself for selling too early, if I recycled the money into something that under-performed.
All fascinating stuff, and whatever we do, the market will always give us a kicking from time to time!
Regards, Paul.
In reply to apad, post #6
Hi apad,
Are you talking about Stockopedia (which isn't my website, it's Ed's!), or something else? If so, maybe drop him a message to make that point. I agree that registration procedures for websites should generally be as light as possible. On the other hand, if you want free, unique content, then it's not unreasonable that the provider might want to email you occasionally, trying to persuade you to subscribe. Without subscribers, there wouldn't be a website.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. slight crossed wires here, resolved below. So pls ignore this post.
It was that one where you produced written reports of interviews.
Making a contribution is very much an impulse decision.
apad
In reply to tads, post #4
2Sisters has paid loose change to be able to sell their surplus output (which varies week by week as production is pretty much fixed while sales vary hugely with supermarket promotional activity and demand seasonality) to Crawshaw at retail prices rather than having to take lower wholesale market prices or freeze it at high cost.
Given his record of swooping on troubled companies, it's very probably a good deal for Mr Singh, whether it is for existing Crawshaw shareholders remains to be seen.
In reply to Carcosa, post #3
You seem to forget Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) had a profit warning, I bet you would be gutted if you had sold everything and not bought back in. Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) was one of the big stars not so long ago, went up about 50x in one year, probably best to take some profits before the profit warning as you would have lost 50% of your money. Some high flyers soar and then crash and then recover ASOS (LON:ASC) is one example.
Paul
AFAIAA, there is no commentary in the CRAW results indicating whether they are currently trading profitability. Given all the bad news in the RNS, if they are currently trading profitably, I would have stated this explicitly.
So, lots of bad news provided and trading at a loss still? I do wonder.
Thank you for a very interesting write-up on CRAW.
Best wishes, Martin
In reply to dmjram, post #12
I agree, it's a smart move by 2Sisters and should work well for Crawshaw as well. From memory the fall in the pound post the referendum hit their Polish supply arrangements hard so some availability of cheaper supplies from the UK is good news for them.
That being said, I'll leave them to it rather than get involved. I expect Mr. Boparan will come out on top in this situation.
In reply to herbie47, post #13
You seem to forget Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) had a profit warning...
Perhaps a re-read of the research would assist???
Carcosa
In reply to apad, post #11
Hi apad,
Oh do you mean my website QualitySmallCaps.co.uk ?
It's got a PayPal button for donations, is that what you mean?
If so, it's just a standard PayPal thingy. I don't know if it's customisable or not.
Sorry if it's displeased you. I'll see if I can adjust it.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #17
Just checked and it's easy through a Paypal account. I must have tried to pay by credit card before and got fed up of entering details.
Not displeased.
apad
Thanks for the Crawshaws write-up. Hope your back gets better.
In reply to herbie47, post #13
Hi herbie,
BOO was certainly included in the research as a profit warning - however, I regarded it as an expectation failure rather than a profit warning. BOO was growing extremely strongly at the time. Possibly a semantic difference but excluding would make the findings even more conclusive.
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) My pennyworth on whether to sell or run a winner or top slice, which surely depend on so many factors:
- your time horizon. Mine for Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is 10 years plus
- whether you have a better idea. So if something better comes along (as Paul points out about £G4M)
- whether you want to trade in and out of the share or whether you see yourself more along the lines of owning part of a business.
- whether you like to be fully invested all the time or hold cash and try to time the market.
I made my first purchase in Nov 2015 and made three additional purchases in the following 6 months. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) now represents 19.2% of my ex-cash portfolio. I am happy to sit any falls in the share price out, particularily as the management seem to have a good plan for future growth.
I like to be fully invested (I am about 7.5% cash now). I really don't feel that I can time the market and that if it is a sound company time/patience will see the investment turn out right.