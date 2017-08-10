Small Cap Value Report (Thu 10 Aug 2017) - SIV, DFS, TCM
Good morning!
I had a discussion with our Graham yesterday. We both agreed that readers clearly want more prompt reports from us. So we're going to experiment with the format, and aim to get our reports up much earlier in the day. So it might take the format of an initial quick review, then some more detailed stuff (which takes longer to research) later, each day.
We've got a bit sloppy, so it's time to pull up our socks! Although I don't really like rushing to get things out, as that increases the likelihood of mistakes slipping through.
In case you missed it, yesterday's completed report included sections on - Telit (TCM), Tasty (TAST), SCS, and Water Intelligence (WATR) - here's the link for that.
So here are today's quick fire comments from me;
ST Ives (LON:SIV)
Probably the most interesting update that I've read so far today. This marketing company updates us today on the year ended 28 Jul 2017. The key bit says;
The board reports that the overall results for the year are expected to be at the top end of the range of current market expectations.
Stockopedia shows consensus of 12.9p EPS. At the time of writing, the ungodly hour of 08:20, the share price is currently up 12.6% to 61.4p. That puts SIV on a PER of only 4.8 - strikingly cheap.
However, bear in mind that this company has a lot of debt, and a pension deficit. Its balance sheet is very weak - as I explained here when reviewing its figures after a profit warning in Jan 2017.
Bear in mind also that forecasts for this year were reduced considerably after that profit warning, so hitting the top end of forecasts is actually still a performance well below recent years' previous results.
Note that there have been some property disposals of £9.9m, to improve the net debt position. Also that agreement has been reached on pension contributions - at £3.8m in the new financial year, and £3.0m p.a. thereafter. That is an increase from £2.4m p.a. previously. So a fairly hefty drain on cashflow, with money that could otherwise have been paid out in divis. This needs to be factored into your valuation of the company, as a negative.
Overall, whilst I don't…
St Ives plc is a United Kingdom-based international marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation and Books. The Company's Strategic Marketing segment consists of Data, Digital and Insight businesses. The Company's Marketing Activation segment includes Marketing Print businesses and Field Marketing Business, which deliver marketing communications through a combination of print and in-store marketing services. The Company's Books segment consists of Clays, a book printer that offers a range of products, such as design, manufacturing, fulfilment, distribution and delivery. Its Data business consists of Occam and Response One. Its Insight business consists of Pragma, FSP Retail, Incite and Hive. Its Digital business consists of Amaze, Realise, Branded3, Solstice Mobile and The App Business. It operates approximately 16 marketing and print services businesses. more »
DFS Furniture plc is an upholstery retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling, delivering and installing a range of sofas, and other upholstered and furniture products. The Company's segment is engaged in the retailing of upholstered furniture and related products. Its other segments comprise the manufacture and distribution of upholstered furniture. The Company offers approximately 10 unit types per range, and a range of materials with approximately 50 colors available. Its branded upholstery ranges include Capsule Collection and Grand Tour. The Company operates approximately 100 retail stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands, an online channel, and approximately three upholstery factories in the United Kingdom. The Company's subsidiaries include Diamond Holdco 2 Limited, Diamond Holdco 7 Limited, DFS Furniture Holdings plc, DFS Furniture Company Limited and Coin Retail Limited (Jersey). more »
Telit Communications PLC (Telit) is a United Kingdom-based enabler of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications providing cellular, short range and positioning modules via its brand Telit Wireless Solutions. The Company develops and markets cellular, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company is organized into three geographical segments: EMEA, APAC and Americas. Through its business unit m2mAIR, Telit provides platform as a service (PaaS), including M2M managed and value added services, application enablement and connectivity, including mobile network side and cloud backend services. Its modules are integrated in a range of applications, including asset tracking, remote industrial monitoring, automated utility meter reading, insurance telematics, consumer electronics and mobile health devices. more »
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
paul if possible could you do a piece on North Midland Construction, their share price has been on a rocket this year :)
I doubt early news have much merit. I'd rather see you guys spend energy on depth rather than becoming more day-trader friendly. What about simply publishing the day's report after the markets close at the earliest so that it's clear it's not a day-trading tip sheet? I'd expect average reader returns to improve simply due to the mechanical benefits of disabling impulse trading. The vast majority of your good stories (short & long) take months if not years to develop...
And actually I like your suggestion of some initial thoughts quickly with a more in depth follow up as the day goes on. The markets move so fast these days that significant trading updates often require a quick response. And at the same time, it is the fuller and more thorough analysis that you guys provide that makes the SCVR so essential.
Hi Paul - it's a great site and yours to run just exactly as you see fit - but I'm another reader who really doesn't mind when the report appears. Mostly because I don't get to look at it until I get home from work but also because I'm too cautious to do any trading without a lot more research!
First of all I would like to congratulate and thank you and the others on the consistent quality of your comments.
I would strongly prefer waiting longer for a considered and comprehensive comment than a faster off-the-cuff article. The difference in time is in the long run immaterial but the effect for readers could be permanent and negative.
Cordon bleu cooking takes a lot longer than McDonalds - which do experts prefer ?
Quality over quantity for me also. We only need to find a few gems to prosper.
If you give yourselves more time to look in depth you can get outside your comfort zones and find opportunities earlier e.g. IQE.
A bit of structure is good, but don't put yourselves on a treadmill.
I agree with the other commentators. I too would prefer more considered research at a later point in the day