Small Cap Value Report (Thu 16 Mar 2017) - TFW, SAA, SEE, SOM
Good morning!
Many thanks to Graham for really excellent & insightful reports this week.
Today I'll be covering results from;
FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)
Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
Also, I'm hoping to catch up on a few other things from earlier this week.
FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)
Share price: 323p (pre market open)
No. shares: 115.7m
Market cap: £373.7m
Interim results - for the 6 months to 31 Dec 2016.
This is a group of lighting companies. It's essentially a family controlled company, with a stock market listing. There's nothing wrong with that, indeed some investors (such as Lord Lee, and David Stredder) seek out such companies - appreciating their long-term thinking, and prudence.
The headline figures for H1 certainly look good;
Note that when profit rises by a smaller percentage than revenue, that's a quick way of noting that the profit margin has reduced. Dividing operating profit into revenue confirms this - the operating margin was 15.7% last year in H1, and has dropped a little to 15.2% this year in H1.
The narrative explains that this is due to overtime payments;
Whilst normally expecting a higher level of profit attainment on raised revenues the exceptionally buoyant first half at our largest entity, Thorlux Lighting, had to be met by the imposition of high levels of overtime, shift working etc. which inevitably has led to a higher cost of production than we would have liked.
These actions were necessary to satisfy spikes in customer demand but it is unlikely that the need for such levels of activity will persist.
Any problems caused by buoyant customer demand, are quite nice problems to have, in my view. Although the last sentence seems to be suggesting lower customer demand in future, which is a concern.
Thorlux is by the most profitable part of the group, as you can see from the segmental analysis in note 2 of today's interim results. It made £5.9m of the £7.8m total operating profit.
Seasonality - looking back as last year's numbers, H2 seems to be a good bit stronger than H1. If the same sort of pattern plays out this year, then it looks as if the company might deliver perhaps 12-14p EPS.
I can't…
34 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul - I'm certain it's on your list, but I'd welcome your views on Somero, as I know you're a long time follower.
Hi Paul,
Any thoughts on Purplebricks (LON:PURP) directors selling so many shares?
In reply to herbie47, post #13
Hi Herbie
Yes not great, its up 30% since July which isn't too bad, but not quite in Paul's league.
I certainly wouldn't buy blindly from them but it has thrown up a couple of good shares & hence worth the subscription.
Hi Paul
I would also like to hear your thoughts on G4M's results as the slow down in growth over the last 2 TU's seemed to have spooked the market a little but they have since rallied strongly, being the mug that I am I sold close to the bottom.
The comments are even more valuable than the analysis...
Thanks
Hi Paul, I'm interested by your comment that you would ask your broker to show you any research notes that have been put out on TFW. Up until about a year ago my broker could usually get hold of broker research notes on stocks that I was interested in, which he would forward on to me. However,he now says that the FSA have banned them from passing on broker research notes to clients and that he can get into trouble if he does so.
I am interested to know how your broker is able to pass you on research when mine says he will get into deep doodoo if he does ?
Cheers,Graham.
In reply to Steve Hill, post #17
OK I have not got the latest figures only what's on the website which shows 2014 shares at 31/10/15 up 2%, the previous year was up 29%, 2012 was up 98%, 2011 up 110% and 2010 up 114%.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #3
I believe that Avation (LON:AVAP) have made right call here regarding the ATR sales. Selling such a large proportion of their fleet may give them cash to offset their leverage but in my view just slides them back down the growth path that they see to have fought their way up. Happy to hold in a continuingly profitable entity.
Long on £avap
In reply to herbie47, post #21
Its certainly been going for a good few years, I wonder if the original writer / researcher has retired, hence the fall in performance, I have only been a subscriber for approx. a year.
Wish I'd been a subscriber 2012 - 2014 !!
In reply to Graham Fraser, post #20
Hi Graham,
Just to chime in on this. Key voices in the market, like Paul, will get access to research because corporates want to make sure all key facts are at their disposal.
Also the brokers shouldn't really be doing this but historically it's been something they've offered to key clients. The reason is that broker research is written with disclaimers confirming it is only for "professional investors" and therefore it should only be viewable by clients who have been classified by the distributor as professional investors.
For most of us, it's a ridiculous requirement and another example of dogmatic regulation written by someone who doesn't understand markets. All it achieves is to deny access to proper analysis for the very investors that often make up the day-to-day liquidity in a share.
Unfortunately, it will become increasingly difficult to get access to broker notes as MiFID II is only 9 months away now and many Brokers are drastically reducing the list of who they send their research to. Cue shameless plug, but this is something we offer at Research Tree.
Cheers
R
Paul, now that you are back in the land of the living (!) how about a comment on FCCN? Graham wrote a rather cautious piece on their results, and the last we heard I do believe you were long of them. Clearly Marks has yet to change his spots, and probably never will, but do you think they are still worth holding?
In reply to RMundy, post #24
Hi Rob,
Do you not have a list of requirements to prove you are a 'sophisticated investor' before you accept an application? I failed because I'm not a city worker or frequent trader, despite the fact that I consider myself to be reasonably well educated on the risks involved in equity investing, and the possible bias within research.
Other than that I applaud your attempt to bring research to the masses, and enjoy the naked fund manager's articles.
FWIW my opinion on Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) was positive. In fact I topped up. I was late to the party because they just looked too cheap - I thought something must be wrong with them! I only started buying at 255p at which point they still look cheap but I missed some great gains while on the sidelines.
Falling revenue in some parts of the world is a slight concern, but it's going well in the parts which make the bulk of the sales. For a company with net cash and growth they still look cheap - unless the global recession starts next week. Even then they have the buffers of cash at hand and high margins.
In reply to doug2500, post #26
Thanks Doug,
Yes we do have regulatory steps we need to take in order to remain compliant. I was just having a grumble at how these regulations serve no practical purpose and actually makes things worse.
Cheers
R
Thanks for the additional comments on Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) Paul. Do you think they are a potential takeover target this year?
In reply to herbie47, post #16
Hi herbie,
I'm a holder of PURP. The announcement yesterday certainly gave me pause as I never like to see Director sales after a big share rise.
A terrible example was Xcite Energy a number of years ago where Management sold significantly at the top shortly before announcing their oil discovery would take far far longer than market expectations to develop. As it happens, I doubt that field will ever be developed...
For PURP, the CEO reduced his stake from 15.3% to 13.9%, ie a 1.35% sale for a cool £11m. The CFO halved his stake taking about £3m out and then there were other smaller, less important share sales.
I know the recent £50m placing was very oversubscribed so I can image there may have been institutional demand for additional stock from those that didn't get the allocations they would have wanted.
Also given the shares have roughly doubled over the last year, the CFO may see this as a type of top-slicing whereby he takes £3m out but still has roughly the same level of "investment" remaining.
The key man, Michael Bruce, still holds 14% of the business and I expect could have easily sold more if he was trying to crystallise value ahead of bad news. Also, the institutions buying his stake would have been laser-focussed on the exact reasons for the share sale, and the upcoming outlook before agreeing to be the counterparty to the transaction, so I'm inclined to believe this isn't a red flag. Hope I'm not wrong.
In reply to doug2500, post #26
As far as I can remember from reading the SOM results, the falling area revenues seemed to generally be in their smaller geographical reaches... and in many they optimistically seem to claim the pipeline is positive. The only tiny challenge I would say in their commentary is that can a 13% increase in revenue be described as "exceptional"? All the other metrics look good, especially the cash position.
This share is an example of my new investing strategy - I buy where a company looks good value and appears to be doing well, and then I buy more on further positive news... kind of a reverse to the falling dagger scenario. So far it is serving me pretty well...
In reply to RMundy, post #29
Hi RMundy, thanks for that reply. Purplebricks (LON:PURP) is not a share I have ever held. I used to sell on large directors sales but a few recently have done well after sales, 2 I had were dotDigital (LON:DOTD) and accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) both have increased by about 60%. Although Solid State (LON:SOLI) did fall dramatically after director sales. So I find it difficult to judge.
I was expecting Purplebricks (LON:PURP) to have fallen today but are actually up. So you are probably right.
Paul, loving the Donald Trump channelling!!
In reply to herbie47, post #16
Greetings, Herbie,
Re: Purplebricks (LON:PURP)
https://www.settled.co.uk/blog/tepilo-review-vs-settled?gclid=CJzcuq_d29ICFYU4GwodshYIcw is a link that compares two UK competitors of Purplebricks. Both have a less expensive (in London) offering that places adds on Rightmove, Zoopla, etc. One has a higher Trustpilot score than Purplebricks. If I was selling a standard-ish house, I wouldn't start with Purplebricks. There are other competitors, too. Purplebricks will find that their margins are under pressure and that they are unlikely to control as much of the market as their share price implies.
It doesn't look to me like the size of the individual disruptors (Purplebricks/emoov/Settled/Tepilo/housesimple/etc.) is relevant, because they all place listings on the same sites (e.g. Rightmove).
I sold a non-standard house a few years ago. I felt that I needed an estate agent to deal with what could have been a tricky negotiation (it was). I found that I was able to negotiate a fee that was acceptable to me, and that was considerably lower than I expected.
I feel that there is still a place for the traditional agent, especially at the unusual, difficult or high end of the market, or for those who shouldn't be trying to sell their own house for whatever reason, but margins and volume are under increasing pressure.
disclosure- I hold a tiny amount (<1% of portfolio) of SVS
In reply to laurie, post #33
Hello Laurie, Glad your house sale went through ok. To be honest I don't think I have heard of Settled or Tepilo before. Had a quick look on Rightmove and can't see anything in my area, Purplebricks has quite a few. I agree that there is still a place for the traditional agent, especially at the higher end, it's the lower to mid range that is their market, it's agents such as Countrywide and maybe Foxtons that seem to be suffering. I slightly disagree about size, I know of Purplebricks not only because of reports on here but every time I switch on ITV they on on the adverts, if you don't have size I doubt you could afford TV advertising. I did read a report a while ago and all the tradional agent were suffering apart from Savills (LON:SVS). I don't hold any shares in any estate agents and never have done. I was tempted by Purplebricks (LON:PURP) but was not sure about them so never pushed the buy button.