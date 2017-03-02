Small Cap Value Report (Thu 2 Mar 2017) - RBG, IND

Good morning!
It's just me writing today, as Graham's having a day off.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Meeting - I was lucky enough to attend a meeting yesterday with the CEO & CFO of Revolution Bars. Management ran us through a similar set of slides to the ones on their website here.
I was tremendously impressed with management - my impression was of serious, competent managers. Strategy is very clear, and they seem to be executing well.
Here are the points I jotted down;
Premium bars + casual dining - so quite differentiated from competition.
Roll-out is gaining real momentum.
Plan is to achieve double-digit sales & earnings growth each year.
High ROI of 38% on new sites, which is sustainable.
Relatively small number (66) of large sites - so they can manage sites very intensively.
At IPO the plan was to open 4 new sites p.a.. This has now increased to 6 new sites p.a..
Pipeline of new sites has grown to 26 sites - very confident can do 6 in FY2018 and FY2019. These are at various stages of planning - which can be a lengthy process. So growth in next 2 years is guaranteed, due to new sites pipeline.
H1 EBITDA grew by 13.6%, vs. revenue growth of 12.7%.
Higher depreciation charge, due to new sites opened.
Expecting profit growth in H2, due to new sites + LFL growth from existing sites.
Strong cash conversion.
Dividend increased 10%. Scope to be more aggressive with dividends in the future.
Revolution & Revolucion de Cuba brands have pricing power, due to premium products, high quality fit-outs, nice ambience, and entertainment (e.g. live music on busy nights).
Key area of procurement is wet sales. Have supply contracts to 2019, giving protection against cost price inflation from weak sterling.
We are a "lighthouse" operator - i.e. premium drinks brands want their products & brands on display behind the bar, which helps when negotiating cost prices.
Living wage - not seen as a significant problem, as many staff are under 25, and those above 25 tend to be in managerial roles, so are already earning above living wage.
Staffing costs steady at 22.9% of revenues.
New sites - are over-staffed to begin with, to ensure high customer service. Then efficiencies can be achieved once everyone is trained & experienced.
European Union staff - not stated what the proportion is, but key staff…
In reply to Nick Ray, post #8
I went out with a small group for a drink in a Wetherspoon's pub a while ago and one colleague bought a few of us a drink using his 'order and pay' app, whilst the others bought at the bar in the usual way.
By the time our 'order and pay' drinks arrived, the others were half way through their pints!
Steve
PS Paul: Superb write up of your meeting with the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) management. Thanks!
In reply to jaykaytee, post #4
Hi jaykaytee,
Hi Paul, Will you be covering Indigovision (IND) today?
Yes. I'm running behind schedule today, due to a hangover.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #10
" due to a hangover."
True devotion to duty, Paul!
In reply to janebolacha, post #11
Hi Jane,
Well, after meeting Revolution Bars yesterday, and talking about cocktails, my broker & I had a bit of a thirst afterwards! I wanted to go to the nearest Rev Bar, but it was about 15 minutes walk away. So instead we had a few pints at that restaurant/bar where they film TV's "First Dates" programme, in Paternoster Square.
I was so disappointed that Fred, and the nice barman, were not on duty! I asked if they were real staff, or actors. I was told that they are genuine restaurant staff, but they actually work at posh places in Mayfair in real life, and are brought in especially when the TV cameras are filming First Dates.
Then I walked to my club in Shoreditch, for some cocktails. I forget who it was that quipped - Cocktails are like breasts. One isn't enough, and three is too many!
Anyway, I had 4 or 5, hence the hangover today. I don't normally drink on school nights these days. So apologies for the sluggish service today.
Regards, Paul.
I was just kidding, Paul.
Great write-up on £RBG!
You've sent the SP up 15%!
Worth quite a few cocktails!
Best wishes,
Jane.
Very comprehensive write up on Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), thanks. A few thoughts occurred as I read it:
I have a decent chunk here, but I would view the key bear risks as being recession risk and simply staying relevant in an intensely competitive industry. When the next downturn arrives, as surely it must, will people really be happy to carry on paying £8-9 for a cocktail?
RBG's lack of debt and low rents means they might be able to survive a downturn where others don't, but the share price would surely suffer as the shake out runs its course.
I wonder if you are moving the market Paul! :-) They were up 10% 2.20pm on no news other than the presentation happening... and another 5% in last 15 minutes... perhaps a takeover is imminent, as you suggest...
I don't have nerves to chase with this volatile movement :-(
To re-echo other comments, great write-up Paul. Many thanks.
Like ithomson1, I also think the drinks app is a fantastic idea. I could never understand why, when I was out on Friday and Saturday nights in my 20s/early 30s, so many of us had to wait so friggin' long in a queue at a bar! Surely the economics are such that it's better to staff up at the peak times to serve more drinks and incur the additional staffing costs, than the opportunity cost of not doing so and foregoing those orders by having punters bore and then give up / move on elsewhere. Given the relatively large capital requirements of fit-outs and the fixed cost of leases etc, I'd think that additional revenue should be all the more precious...
So, good staffing levels and an ordering app to spare you time away from friends, sobering up in a queue for 10+ minutes, has got to be a very good thing. Especially, as you note, the cocktails will take much longer than just pulling a pint!
In reply to andrea34l, post #15
Hi andrea34l,
Yes, I was worried that my blog post might have moved the market, so queried with my broker what's been going on at RBG, and he replied;
"It's been building for the last day or so, i have been watching it quite closely. The RSP stopped reloading and then they took the book up"
I'm wondering if an institution might be buying, after the presentations yesterday?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #17
Thanks Paul - I use moneyam and the volumes don't look very big... but maybe it doesn't show all trades...? Anyway, great write-up! Will watch and wait...
yes up 18% now, I was going to take a nibble but I think I'll wait to see if the paulypilot spike is permanent !!
K
It's very rare to find a decent growth company on such an astonishing cheap rating. Even more so when you consider that it also has a bulletproof balance sheet with nil net debt.
Although RBG is growing EPS it is at a modest rate, which the market doesn't seem especially interested in at the moment, far more interested in 25%+ growth rates. I have no doubt that at some point this will change as it always does and hopefully RBG will get rerated.
In reply to simoan, post #5
To be fair Avesco and Lavenden were both subject to takeover bids. There were plenty of of other shares that did well which have low Value ratings, just look at the high flyers screen. A few I was lucky enough to own were Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), Burford Capital (LON:BUR), Next Fifteen Communications (LON:NFC), Tristel (LON:TSTL) none of these have high VR. Also quite a few others such as £G4M Purplebricks (LON:PURP) Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR). I used to be a value investor but I think other strategies are working better at the moment. I think Stockopedia is slow to pick up on changes within a company.
I think you maybe right by the time some of those reach the 90s its too late, I used to hold Inland Homes (LON:INL), I sold when the SR went up to 90, since then the share price has fallen about 30%, SR were fooled by the extended financial year to include a large sale, that really should have been in the next years figures. Sometimes knowing a bit about the companies can help that's why I don't usually just rely on the SR ratings, I also read Paul's reports. One problem I have with SR is debt this does not seem to be taken into account enough, often high VR are saddled with debt, KSK Power Ventur (LON:KSK) would be one example. OK this is easy to see and but is something that people should be aware of if doing selections based on SR alone.
Hi Paul - excellent write-up.
Mark McQuater the CEO has a long and successful history of leading companies in the pub, restaurant and hotel sector. It really looks like this company ticks all the major boxes. Like you I am puzzled as to why the price anomaly has remained for such a long time; efficient markets and all that.
Declaration: I have had a modest stake but now wish I had taken it more seriously.
In reply to kenobi, post #19
Fallen back now around 226p.
In reply to bestace, post #14
Hi bestace,
Great points from you, as always!
I'd like to respond to a couple of your points;
I disagree about this just delaying price rises. By 2019 the company will be significantly bigger, thus ordering in larger size. Therefore this will trigger bigger discounts from the drinks suppliers. So I would imagine the new prices when they're negotiated in 2019 would be competitive due to the greater scale.
The CEO explained that this year was unusual, in that 4 new sites were bunched closely together, in H1. Therefore this caused a big cash outflow in the short term. As there are only 2 openings in H2, then this factor should hopefully reverse in H2.
So it seems to me that the RCF is in place to smooth out lumps & bumps in cashflow, rather than being structural debt, which the company is completely free of. I wouldn't particularly mind if the company took on a small amount of debt to expand a little faster.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to herbie47, post #21
To be fair Avesco and Lavendon were both subject to takeover bids.
Yes, but only because they were undervalued! If the stock market doesn't value good companies properly and re-rate the stock price accordingly, they should get taken over, and this was especially the case post June last year with weaker sterling. As a value investor these kind of pricing anomalies are exactly what I'm looking for. The SR is not always going to highlight that combination of conditions.
I think you maybe right by the time some of those reach the 90s its too late
I can only talk about my own experience but when I look at the 90+ SR stocks in my portfolio my overriding thought is to sell or top slice, rather than buy more. I suspect we have been in a market where a momentum approach has done very well for several years now, and I have been running my winners very hard to profit from that, but I don't expect that result to last forever.
All the best, Si
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Good point on the price increases Paul, I hadn't considered that.
On the RCF and bunching of new site openings, I had assumed it was a deliberate strategy to target calendar Q4 openings to take advantage of Freshers week and the pre-Christmas spike in trade. They did similar last year, albeit with 3 new sites instead of this year's 4, but it's interesting to see that despite one additional new site, the net cash position actually improved from £0.95m net debt at the last half year to zero this time round.
The fact they opted for a RCF rather than a term loan would appear to support the view that it's for working capital purposes rather than for expansion. I agree a small amount of debt is OK, perhaps even desirable.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #17
Paul
Why are you worried about potentially moving the market? There are plenty of irresponsible tipsters out there who do just that, and you are giving a far more considered view than they are (as well as not tipping I know!). I don't think anyone can accuse you of talking up your own shares unreasonably, you're just giving a view, which is bound to be positive on the shares you hold. The fact that you have a large following and people sometimes follow your lead is a testament to your success, surely? I wouldn't be concerned, apart from anything if you follow this blog for more than 10 minutes you know that the author is a) sometimes wrong and b) the first person to admit it. Therefore if people are blindly buying because you say so then on their own head be it.
Thanks for the write up. I don't really see the differentiation of Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) so its not for me, but you certainly make a good case, good luck.
Mike
Keith Ashworth-Lord released his funds monthly factsheet two days ago revealing he has bought Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - I'm not sure if that has anything to do with it sp moves? It's still very cheap