Small Cap Value Report (Thu 20 Jul 2017) - IQE, EGS, UCG, BOOM, CARR, MTC, JDG
Good morning ladies & gentlemen. It's Paul here.
They say that the early bird catches the worm, and that's very true in stock market terms. I wish I could discipline myself to start work properly at 7am each weekday, but I can't. It's usually more likely to be a quick run through a few RNSs on my iPad, then back to sleep.
As luck would have it, I started work today at 5:30am, wanting to get the monthly accounts done for a share club where I'm treasurer. So by 7am I was fully functioning. That was good, as I spotted 2 companies in particular, where some really good news came out, and I was able to buy, or top up, at the opening bell.
So let's start today's report with those 2 companies.
IQE (LON:IQE)
Share price: 97.75p (up 15.0% today)
No. shares: 676.5m
Market cap: £661.3m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading statement - this is a Cardiff-based company which describes itself as;
the leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry
I've covered this company here before, but have never really understood the sector, or the future potential - I just crunched the historic numbers. Several readers were well ahead of the curve, spotting the opportunity some time ago, and have been rewarded handsomely so far - the share price has risen a remarkable 5-fold in the last year.
Reading its trading update today, I was struck by the comments at the end, which look game-changing to me. In particular this bit;
...In light of recent progress and its increasingly confident outlook, the Board expects the Group will now exceed market expectations for the full year and whilst it remains early into the start of the mass-market adoption of our technology, it is possible that with the current contract momentum, a more significant upgrade to current market expectations could be delivered for 2018."
We're in a roaring bull market at the moment, so that's exactly the kind of announcement which is likely to put a rocket under a share price. To a certain extent, this is the type of growth situation where…
In reply to samholloway, post #9
Hi samholloway,
Yes, I've now added a brief section on United Carpets (LON:UCG) into the main article above.
Regards, Paul.
IQE used to be a 700p share - heading back there rapidly!
"Here's our Graham with a quick reminder..."
He pointed IQE (LON:IQE) out last December and once again turns out to have been bang on the money.
Thank you Graham - your contributions are greatly valued and has made this report even better, despite the very high bar Paul has set.
In reply to cholertonandrew, post #1
I would certainly agree with cholertonandrew in the first post on this board of today in relation to Science in Sport. I would highlight today's statement that "Sales increased 28% to £8.27 million in the six months to 30 June 2017 compared with the same period for the previous year (H1 2016: £6.48 million)" with the additional statement that "revenues are expected to accelerate in the second half of the year". That sounds pretty positive to me. However, perhaps the most interesting news to me is that the company expects to lauch "a novel immunity product" in August 2017, thereby opening up a new market sector (health foods) for itself. Whilst I am sure this immunity product is likely to be quite low tech, the company's most senior management have pharma industry backgrounds and should know how to market it. I also like small companies genuinely addressing global markets as I have found from experience that they seem to do well.
A word of warning for those of you buying into IQE (LON:IQE) today. The share price tends to make a step change on each piece of progressive news (take a look at post AGM, post full year results etc) and then the hot money gets taken out when the momentum runs out of steam - typically there is a sharpish retrace followed by a spell of consolidation before the next news which in this case will be 5 September. My own view is that the house brokers and the City know they have a rare beast on their hands here and are somewhat stage managing the share price progress. As a long-term holder (IQE is my largest holding by some distance) I am delighted with this approach but if you don't fully understand the business, nervous holders can easily get taken out by stop losses.
I concur that there have been some excellent posts by Jane on this site and also, if you can stomach ADVFN, the deep expert is "sweenoid" although his communication style can sometimes be a little pompous. I am travelling at the moment and have a busy weekend ahead but I will try to put some useful links and excerpts together next week to help those interested develop a deeper understanding of the business. In short, IQE (LON:IQE) are a picks and shovels player in many of the big technology transformations that are under way such as next gen smartphones (not just Apple), data centres, internet of things, 5G, automated cars. 3D sensors in smartphones is not even likely to be their biggest revenue stream over the next couple of years.
I don't want to appear too rampy about this company but it is well worth conducting some deep research. Unless others beat me to it, I will try to post some further info to aid that research next week.
Cheers
Simon
Hi Paul, over the years painful losses in some sectors have taught me to avoid them totally. One such sector is semiconductors, some years ago I became a fan of Wolfson Microelectronics, ended up losing on that one. The typical comment around their results was lack of earnings visibility etc. that put me off investing in that sector as I noticed similar companies saying the same thing. IQE may be different, I don't know the company, but just wanted to offer a counterpoint to other views on here.
And eg solutions, was that the one with the outstandingly greedy CEO with some crazy package? That instantly renders the company uninvestable for me. Also software companies, after investing in a few duds, have too much chance for earnings manuipulation through capitalization of development costs etc.
I don't want to rain on any parade, just sound a note of caution. Markets increasingly seem detached from reality, and especially the economic situation in the U.K. When the tide does eventually go out, those boats that have been lifted impossibly high by this raging bull market will fall the furthest.
In reply to paraic84, post #14
Ramridge and others - do you have a link to any explanation of what IQE does aimed at the intelligence of primary school children like me?
On Private Investor World there's a video from Jan 2016 by Phillip Rasmussen, IQE's Group Finance Director, in which he outlines the long-term investment case for the company. It's almost an hour long, but it's probably the best overview you'll get of the company, particularly as Rasmussen is cognizant of the fact that he's making his pitch to a financially savvy yet non-technical audience.
[A more recent video, this time with CEO Drew Nelson can be found here.]
Rasmussen discusses the various markets where compound semiconductors are likely to play an increasingly prominent role, and photonics (which is creating much of the current buzz with IQE) is not by any means the largest potential growth area, but it's the most immediate. Tim Cook hasn't disguised his enthusiasm for Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and all the evidence suggests that this is where Apple's core focus will be over the coming decade, first on its next generation of smartphones and eventually on wearables (glasses). IQE is the leading global supplier of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers, otherwise known as VCSELs (pronounced VIC-SELL), and these are a key component of the 3D sensing tech required to map environments in real time for AR applications. VCSELs are also used in LIDAR devices, which are gaining increasing prominence due to their sensing capabilities for autonomous vehicle tech.
I took a large position in IQE between July and October last year and I see it as a long-term hold, one of those that you stick with through thick and thin unless the story materially changes. I believe the company has tremendous potential, but of course nothing is certain in the tech world, and the persistent demands of capex to keep ahead of the competition can mean a paucity of cash returns for investors despite strong revenue growth.
I bought some more shares at the beginning of this month, but not as many as I would have done had Dr Howard Williams (IQE's Operations Director) and Rasmussen himself not sold 1.9m shares apiece at a price of 68.29p on 19 May. Granted, the share price had quadrupled in less than a year and at the time IQE looked overbought, but on the other hand it seemed a curious time to part with such a substantial portion of their shareholdings if IQE's future looked so bright.
Re Science in Sport (LON:SIS) In recent months I have looked at SIS a few times because it has various attractions such as a huge global addressable market, ecommerce potential, respected and popular products.
But in every instance I stopped dead when I remembered management paying out huge share based payments, as much as 13% of revenues when it is actually in a loss making situation.
Greedy management is a red flag that I have learned to pay attention to. If and when they make substantial profits, yes I can accept small to moderate share based incentives, but not before.
In reply to Cisk, post #26
"eg solutions, was that the one with the outstandingly greedy CEO with some crazy package? That instantly renders the company uninvestable for me."
That's right. It's a bargepole for me too.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #15
Hi Peterthegreat,
I was interested to hear that you dislike payment companies and was wondering if you would include the likes of PayPal and VISA as payment companies?
Sorry, I should have made myself clearer. I only meant that I don't like the smaller players in the payments sector, where I struggle to see a reason why they exist. Clearly VISA & PayPal are big, and have very good reasons to exist, as they're part of the main infrastructure.
Whereas smaller players often seem to exist in order to facilitate gambling transactions that would otherwise be blocked by the main payment systems, and are often dependent on one or two large clients. Those are far more risky than people realise, I reckon.
Regards, Paul.
Hi Paul,
Thanks for the report(s). Useful and informative as always!
I just wondered when you changed your view on EGS and went long? I recall the historical posts regarding Management and so was intrigued as to what made you revise your bearish opinion? Just the fundamentals or did you meet Management? If I missed it then apologies...!
I actually used to work for the company many moons back and have kept my eye on the sp for over a decade. Seems to have started increasing around the time I left; coincidence I'm sure.
Cheers.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #30
Most card payment transactions ultimately flow through Visa or Mastercard (or Amex or Discover): they're the glue that connects the merchants to the cardholder's bank. So if I stick my card in a terminal in Thailand then that is sent to a payments process or acquirer who routes it to the appropriate scheme (e.g. Visa or Mastercard) who routes it to my bank.
May banks actually outsource their payments processing to processors and there are a vast array of these companies across the payments ecosystem, many of whom do opaque things, much of which is valuable. Safecharge seem to fit into the merchant processing arena - so they're providing services to retailers to allow them to take payments and providing data to help them to manage their customers - they're exploiting the ever-present omni-channel trope.
When I looked at SafeCharge International (LON:SCH) a while ago I was quite impressed but it's a Teddy Sagi vehicle so a decision to invest is very much a decision about him. I'm not ever too keen on businesses with single controlling interests.
In passing, as of January next year there's a whole new retail payment solution being rolled out on the back of the new EU Second Payments Services Directive (PSD2) which will be in competition with the card networks - so I'd recommend any investment in payment companies is predated by some research around that and what it means.
timarr
In reply to GG79, post #31
Hi GG79,
Checking my main small caps dealing account, I first bought in late Mar 2017, about a week after writing about it here - where you can see I was starting to feel a bit more positive about it. Then added more in May 2017, and July 2017, after further positive updates. So I've just been following the positive newsflow, as usual - that's basically my investing strategy in a nutshell - it's driven by newsflow (hence these blogs).
You can search by ticker on Stockopedia, for any stock, then click on "Discuss", and it brings up the archive of mine (and other people's) articles relating to this stock.
Here is the archive for my articles on EGS: http://www.stockopedia.com/sha...
So if you go through those articles, you'll see my tone become more positive on EGS, and then the disclosure appear of me having gone long, in the next report which mentioned it.
Regards, Paul.
EG Solutions - I fall very much into the bargepole camp.due to the past unbridled greed of EG.
Although I think I read that she has been reined in a bit, leopards & spots.....
Having worked in a company with a v greedy CEO and seen the effect on morale, I'd much prefer to find companies where remuneration is seen to be fairer......
In reply to ricky65, post #29
Hi ricky65,
Yes, but all the stuff about the CEO and previously excessive remuneration, etc, is all known, and in the price. That's why EGS could now be a bargain (maybe). I think the price would probably be twice the current level, if there hadn't been all those shenanigans. Now that the business seems to be turning a corner, oddly enough I see the previous problems as being a positive thing, that has enabled me to get in cheap.
It will be interesting to see if EGS does turn out to be a winner. Or, whether the sceptics turn out to be right, and that the recent stronger performance turns out to be another false dawn? I don't know the answer, hence am keeping my position size reasonably small - less than 2% of the portfolio. So I doubt it will make it into BMUS - which is my conviction buys only.
Regards, Paul.
Paul,
IQE (LON:IQE) "I've covered this company here before, but have never really understood the sector, or the future potential - I just crunched the historic numbers."
The historic numbers were what they would have made had they sold the product at the going rate rather than at a discount they agreed as they did not have enough cash to purchase the manufacturing division of RFMD mid 2012.
On 25th July (edit: 2013) you commented on another techno because of capitalization of costs into intangibles. I am pleased that you do not see this problem with IQE (LON:IQE) but I do wonder about the write off of the equipment donated with the trumpet herald of Welsh Development Authority (who gave their share of costs in tax payer cash) to the new compound semiconductor cluster:
http://www.walesonline.co.uk/business/business-news/world-first-technology-cluster-south-12993990
"Plans to create the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster in South Wales, which eventually could lead to the creation of 5,000 hi-tech jobs, is expected to receive a multi-million pound funding boost next week from the £1.2bn City Deal.
The cluster, in a project being driven by one of the Wales’ leading technology firm, IQE, and Cardiff University, would see a major compound semiconductor manufacturing facility at its heart alongside:
I was invested but like you struggled to reconcile profit and cashflow so sold out at about 40p. Clearly I should have held on, I share your nervousness and if Ed is right in that the rate of posting on bbs and long term prospects are inversely related then a quick visit to the usual sites would suggest it is indeed appropriate to be nervous.
Regards,
Seadoc
IQE - First sign of euphoria ?
In reply to peterthegreat, post #15
While they're not as risky as the gambling money laundering shops, PayPal seem to have very poor execution and are at risk of being atomised when the ebay lock-in (which allows them to keep the ebay business regardless of execution quality) expires in a few years. Visa are at risk of not handling the transition to cardless payments (can't imagine anyone still carrying plastic cards 10 or 20 years from now). They benefit from network effects now, but a lot of that is priced in.
In reply to matylda, post #37
Not usually a fan of technically analysis, but the IQE (LON:IQE) chart is frightening, almost perfectly parabolic...
In reply to Ramridge, post #28
: Re SIS Check out Moon's involvement in PXS. Bargepole for me.