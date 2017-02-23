Small Cap Value Report (Thu 23 Feb 2017) - TTR, TET, TSTL, PURP
In case you missed it yesterday, Graham kindly emailed me some new sections on financial sector companies (which he covers, but I don't). So yesterday's report now includes sections on Lighthouse (LON:LGT) and NCC (LON:NCC) . If you wish, you can revisit yesterday's report here.
On to today's results & trading updates.
32Red (LON:TTR) - takeover bid - this looks a done deal, as management has agreed a bid of 196p cash + 4p dividend. Since management owns 43.3% of the company, and has agreement from holders of a further 27.8%, then it's a done deal.
The premium is only 16.3% to yesterday's closing price, which doesn't sound good. However, the share price had been trending upwards beforehand. Possibly driven by insider dealing? Or it could just have been because of the fairly good trading update on 1 Feb 2017 - which does coincide with the price starting to move up, so it looks alright.
Prior to the most recent trading update, the share price was around 130p, so an exit at 200p (including an imminent divi) looks a decent outcome.
Where management have big personal shareholdings, this acts as a bulwark against opportunistic, under-priced bids. So in this case I think holders have to accept that management must have secured the best possible price, given that they own 43.3% of the company.
Online gambling companies don't tend to attract big ratings, because the customer churn is pretty nasty. So they have to constantly spend heavily on marketing to recruit new players. That's the reason I rarely invest in this sector. Plus there are regulatory risks too, due to the addictive nature of gambling, and that it is essentially all about fleecing stupid people - by providing them with games where the odds are against them. Poker sites being the exception, where considerable skill is involved, to become a good & profitable player.
Anyway, there we go, we'll be waving a tearful goodbye to TTR in due course. Well done to holders of this stock.
Treatt (LON:TET)
Share price: 314p (up 20.8% today)
No. shares: 51.8m
Market cap: £162.7m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - this seems to be an unscheduled update, as…
Re TET, if there had been any liquidity first thing I would have bought some.
For those doing any research, it was interesting to read in the FY results in the year to Sep-16, http://www.investegate.co.uk/treatt-plc/rns/final-results/201611290700113602Q/, that the costs of their proposed site move are not insignificant:
"Land, buildings, and move costs: £20m - £26m
Capital projects held back over the last three years: £3m - £5m
Upgraded plant and machinery and new technologies: £3m - £5m
Less: Disposal of current site: (£5m)
Total estimated cash outflow over 2-3 years: £21m - £31m
We hope to be in a position to commence the planning application process in early 2017, with construction estimated to begin in early 2018 with the new site being up and running by late 2019."
I have no reason to have concerns about this. But, had I managed to buy any TET shares this morning, with a view to retaining them for a year or few, I would certainly be wanting to get a detailed understanding of the implications of this investment.
Hope this helps. Regards, Martin
Paul,
Treatt (LON:TET) are building a new shed on a 10 acre site, the value of freehold/leases on the ?10 sites it holds at the moment are only modestly included in the results for last year, perhaps they have had an offer, or two?
Tristel (LON:TSTL) interims are very good. Tristel (LON:TSTL) has a unique product, similar, better but more environment friendly than Domestos and I think the patents have a while to run. I look forward to your opinion but IF/WHEN they get approved in USofA (even if just for veterinary) expect major revaluation, upwards.
Regards,
Seadoc
PS Paul: Treatt (LON:TET) Inventories aka "Stock" is mainly essence of orange, big blow in Florida (quite likely in year after floods in California, Google Pacific ocillation) and may be, probably is, under-priced on the balance sheet.
Re. Treatt (LON:TET) I am a happy holder of this stock and was pleasantly surprised by today's excellent trading update.
Without wishing to look a gift horse in the mouth, I am puzzled to understand what brought about such a major step-up in revenues and margins.
It is an important question because the answer will reflect on the quality of earnings. If the huge growth (20% on a comparable basis) is because they are doing something fundamentally different under their control and therefore sustainable, then that's great news and I will be topping up even at today's +20% SP rise.
However if the boost is due to broader market or competitive forces which may or not work in their favour in future, then growth over the next two years may not be sustainable at this level.
Keen to hear views from fellow investors.
In reply to sootysnipes, post #4
Hi sootysnipes,
No, Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) was one of my many failed attempts to make money from resources stocks.
I'm absolutely useless at it, which is why I try extremely hard to stop people talking once they begin mentioning any resources stocks to me. There's just far too much guesswork involved, and the sector is littered with unreliables.
Regards, Paul.
Was a bit concerned about treatt when I bought into this stock but taken a nice profit this morning.
Thanks for the initial heads up Paul, come over and see us in barbados soon
In reply to shanklin100, post #6
Thanks Shanklin,
That's very helpful extra info on the hefty capex on the new site for Treatt (LON:TET) .
Presumably they'll be funding this from extra debt?
I hope it's not overkill, in terms of expenditure.
Regards, Paul.
I am a small holder of the above so good news today however one thing that I am puzzled about It would appear that Richard IIIek (NED) acquired 40000 shares (2.57p) less than a week before the company issued a positive trading statement , I don't know the exact rules however I would imagine this breaks them.
Are they not in a close period with price sensitive information about to be released is that not illegal ??
Be interested to see if he sells any time soon
interested in anyone thoughts
http://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/treatt-LON:TET/news/rns/170220tet3599x.htm/?title=directorpdmr-shareholding
Tet is one of John Lee's long standing favourite shares. He recently did a series of interviews about it.
Re: Treatt (LON:TET) director purchase, NEDs are not always privvy to info on current business trading and therefore, not necessarily inappropriate to buy. The NOMAD should be monitoring any compliance issues arising from such a transaction.
Ah okay I was not aware of that good to know .
Thanks crazycoops.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #11
Paul,
Big debate about funding for this shed a couple years ago. I was standing by with a few pounds for a rights/open offer/placing. Consensus, at least on iii, was 50/50 debt/equity but you may well be right and all debt but as I suggested above the value of the premises they now own/lease may well be underestimated in last balance sheet.. And to answer question from Tony about NED purchases - If an NED saw a bargain in the offing, in relation to freehold/lease that is "undervalued by company" in the published accounts does that preclude him from buying shares in the company, just because he is NED?
Regards, Seadoc
Treatt - I hope this is not inappropriate but here is the link to the October 16 podcast with Lord Lee and Daemmon Reeve the CEO of Treatt. It is a useful (and not overlong) intro to the company.
https://www.shareradio.co.uk/podcasts/my-portfolio-with-lord-lee-daemmon-reeve-ceo-of-treatt-26-oct-16/PodcastPlayer
Terrific company but as you are rightly noting this is a big investment in the works.
The Tristel results webcast was as dull and excellent as ever. I look forward to Paul's comments but remain a very happy l-t holder.
"I'm absolutely useless at it, which is why I try extremely hard to stop people talking once they begin mentioning any resources stocks to me".
Trouble is, its the resource sector that is soaring now! Gold is nearly at $1250, oil at nearly $55, copper up and so on. Many of the small caps were so bombed out, they were below cash levels and that was low enough.
In reply to WDWombat, post #17
Wombat,
I was planning to be asleep at time of Tristel (LON:TSTL) webcast, is there a link to it?
Seadoc
In reply to WDWombat, post #17
Hi WDWombat Re. Treatt (LON:TET)
Many thanks for the podcast link. I have just sat through the interview with Lord Lee and D Reeve the CEO. Very impressed.
Now to answer my own question put in post no. 8 above, and based on what I picked up from this podcast
- there is a major global demand for sugar substitute flavours and fragrances. Quite clearly obesity is a major and growing global problem. This is a good spot to be in for Treatt.
- Treatt is making a push in China. They have been in the US for a number of years and still see it as growth area for their products
- drinks manufacturers around the world are seeing consumers demanding a wider range of flavours and more frequent product changes, which is all good new business for Treatt
These are secular changes that should sustain good long term earnings growth for a business such as Treatt.
So, I now feel confident enough to top up my holding at the earliest opportunity.
Seadoc
got this from Ben at Equity Development
Yes a recording will be available on our website later today or tomorrow.
Thanks,
Ben
In reply to Paul Scott, post #9
Very interested to hear this Paul, as I have found exactly the same thing has happened to me. No matter which approach I use, I have rarely made any money from resources stocks so I have virtually stopped investing in them. I am sure this was not bad luck, there is something different about resources stocks so I recently did a bit of internet research about this. I came to the perhaps obvious conclusion that the fundamental problem is that the nature of resources businesses means they get a poor return on capital employed. This is because resources companies normally have to put the money up front to explore/dig/fit-out their mines long before they get any cashflow from them so this money is tied up not generating any cashflow for a long time. This problem is compounded by the fact that they often do not know how much spending is justified because they are unusure of the total resource or the price they will get for the resource, so it is easy to spend too much. My impression is that there are also more unexpected delays and labour disputes in the resources sector to make things even more fraught. Even if you look at a large (economies of scale), successful, financially disciplined company such as Randgold Resources, their ROCE is still not particularly good. You might expect the share prices to adjust to take these problems into account and make resources companies more attractive, but I think this often does not happen because resources stocks, particularly precious metals and oil stocks, are seen to be exciting, glamorous stocks as illustrated by the huge amount of discussion about tiny gold and diamond miners on the bulletin boards. When times are good, this makes it easy for the sector to attract more money than the resource companies know what to do with, so share prices are pushed up on the basis of future prospects and alot of non-viable projects are started and continue to blight the whole sector in the longer term. Gold in particular is seen as a hedge against various things so, as some analyses I have read have shown that far more money is invested in gold extraction than can be possibly justified by the economics of the industry. Perhaps this is why gold miners sometimes do not do particularly well even when the gold price is high. As an aside, I have been a specialist in the biotech sector for much of my working life and, in terms of finance, there are remarkable similarities between gold mining and biotechnology. In both cases, you need to put the money up front to develop an asset, often over many years, without any guarantee that you will get any return on that asset and with all sorts of regulatory problems that can occur along the way. The biotech sector has also, at least in the past, also subject to occasional bouts of "feeding frenzy" when every man and his dog wants to invest in the sector so more money is raised than is healthy for the sector. This also why my investments in biotech are few and far between despite the fact that I know more about this sector. Sorry - have just realised this post is too long, but I have been thinking about these issues for a while so useful to get them written down even if not all correct!
Tstl increase in administration caused by spending on FDA approval which is going well. Refer to weiner on Equity Development site when it's available.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #22
To me possibly the biggest problem with resources stocks is that they do not set the price of the product they sell
Yes langley59, I would agree with that. Lack of clarity over the price you can achieve for your final product is so much greater than in most other sectors, so it is so difficult to know how much to spend on extracting the product.