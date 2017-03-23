Small Cap Value Report (Thu 23 Mar 2017) - NXT, RBG, SPE
I did another big session of writing last night. So yesterday's report was greatly expanded, and now covers results/TUs from: Xaar, James Cropper, Eckoh, SoftCat, Quixant, Cello, CloudBuy, and Van Elle. Please click here to see the full report.
Today I intend reporting on the following results & trading updates:
Sopheon, Tracsis, Science In Sport, Safestyle, The Mission Marketing.
Firstly though, a quick mention of results out from Next (LON:NXT) . As retailing is my sector specialism, I always read Next's figures with great interest, as there's so much information that has wider significance. A couple of things struck me.
As always, its results just reinforced what a fantastic business Next really is. It generates such a high operating profit margin, that most retailers can only dream of. Also, even in a bad year, it throws off huge amounts of cashflow.
Most retailers have a tail of loss-making shops. Next doesn't. 97% of its store turnover is generating at least a 10% profit margin! 74% of its store turnover is generating over 20% profit margin. Truly remarkable figures, this is such a great business.
Selling price inflation - seems to be around 4-5%, driven mainly by the depreciation of sterling. That doesn't seem too bad to me.
Living wage & other cost pressures - look like they're going to be largely absorbed through efficiency & cost-cutting elsewhere. That includes reducing staff incentives - so clawing back by reducing bonuses, etc, presumably.
Guidance on EPS - quite a wide range. The low end is -12.4% drop in EPS this year versus last year. The upper end is a rise of 0.5%. So a fairly gloomy outlook, although isn't it always with Next? They seem to like starting the year with depressing guidance, then usually perform better.
Rents - this is the most interesting bit, a section called "retail space expansion". Next is still opening new stores, and crucially is now being offered excellent deals by landlords. A table is provided showing that rent/sales in existing stores is 6.6% (that is extremely low!). However, on new sites opening in 2017/18, rent/sales drops to only 5%.
The broader point is that any retailers or leisure operators that are currently expanding, are obtaining superb deals for new sites. This counteracts other problems, such as living wage, apprenticeship levy, business rates rises, etc.
The same factor is happening with
Paul, thanks for the Sopheon (LON:SPE) report, the future possible dilution is something I would not have spotted and is why these reports are so useful. I was going to buy some this morning but decided against it now.
In reply to tads, post #11
NRR are specialised, and focus on the value end. Plus they do a lot to add value, so I'm sure they'll continue to do well. However all the pension funds that own swathes of High Streets, and out of town shopping centres, are really going to suffer I think, over the long term, as the inevitable consequence of the internet taking market share, and other costs rising, and sterling devaluation, is that something has to give. The only thing that can give, is rents. But it's a very slow process for rents to come down, as the existing leases have to expire before the rent adjusts down.
P.
Re Sopheon (LON:SPE), I see opportunities where software companies are transitioning from traditional one-off licence sales to regular income streams from SaaS deals. They have to take an initial hit on revenues, but once transitioned the income streams are much more stable. The share price tends to take a hit during the transition and can offer a good buying opportunity a year or two later when the SaaS revenues build.
Hi Paul,
Thanks for the huge effort over the last few days.
I am long Next and agree with all of your analysis but I think you may have missed a major reason for buying the stock. Within two years Next will have more than 50% of sales online. The growth is not only Directory in the UK but also, from a lower base, overseas sales and labels via Lipsy. They already have distribution centres in North America, China and for Europe in Germany and are spending money upgrading the websites and aps. The online growth is discounted by the market and in the interim we hold a company that throws off cash at a p/e of 9 with a divi of 8%.
Dave
In reply to Paul Scott, post #14
Agree with what you say. Have you seen the write up from Phil Oakley on RBG? Pretty bearish.
Paul,
Thanks for this and recent reports - I've really appreciated the breadth of coverage over the last few days.
Paul, Re Sopheon
The way I would have adjusted for the loan conversion would have been:
Market Cap = £36.6m + £2m for decrease in Loan liability + £2m for receipt of cash = 40.6m
Therefore the theoretical SP should be 406p.
Is my understanding incorrect?
Paul, I know you have an interview with CEO of TRCS planned, but today's positive interim results statement from Tracsis, seem out of kilter with the recent trading statement. Interested to get your take on it...
In reply to herbie47, post #8
I have no access to the SR....but the pedigree of management is a very strong attraction
Thanks for the write up on Softcat Paul
Re. Sopheon (LON:SPE) I sold my holding last week ahead of today's results and locked in the profits. Having studied the results and after reading Paul's commentary I shall not buying back ... yet.
I think the situation with eps is worse if you include all dilution as explained by Paul. Happy to be corrected if I am wrong.
Para 8. Earnings per Share says :
" The calculation of basic earnings per ordinary share is based on a profit of $4,309,000 (2015: $1,131,000), and on 7,297,000 (2015: 7,279,000) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per ordinary share, adjustments are made to both the profit and the number of ordinary shares to reflect the impact of options, warrants and convertible loan stock to the extent conversion or exercise prices are below the average market price for Sopheon shares during the year. The effect of these adjustments is to increase profit for the purposes of calculating diluted earnings per ordinary share to $4,526,000 (2015: $1,376,000), and to increase the number of ordinary shares to 10,205,000 (2015: 9,897,000) "
So the diluted eps of 44.35 cents stated in the p/l account includes the dilutive effect of the convertible loan stock.
Now if you apply the adjustment for the tax credit and assume a 15% tax charge as explained by Paul, I think the revised diluted eps comes down to 27- 28 cents. (Does the broker forecast of 33 cents include dilution? I can't tell)
In any case there is no clear cut case for buying back, so I will be watching from the sidelines.
Regards, Ram
In reply to tads, post #17
Hi tads,
I think I read something bearish on RBG a few months ago, but it was poorly researched rubbish, to be blunt.
It's a poorly understood stock generally - people don't seem to grasp the key point that a roll out which is achieving 38% ROI is basically a no-brainer, given time. Each new site just bolts on more profit & cashflow. Talking to management, the process for appraising & managing new site openings is very involved, and they haven't put a foot wrong in 5 years - every new site has gone according to plan.
I've no idea when Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) will re-rate, but I'm certain that it will, having gone through it all with a fine toothcomb.
I am told that there is another company trading some tatty sites also called Revolution Bars, but which are not part of this group. So perhaps some people confuse the two?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Try this Paul
https://www.sharescope.co.uk/philoakley_article146.jsp
In reply to Ramridge, post #23
But the tax asset is substantial and so it will not change any time soon. Revenue visibility is up by $2.5 million over this time last year and over $10 million dollars net assets.
In reply to tads, post #25
Hi tads,
There's nothing much of real substance in that article.
If he wants to work out his ROI numbers differently, that's up to him. Most other people work on the basis of EBITDA divided by the capex.
Same with leases - some people like to capitalise them, personally I think that's nuts. It's just not how things work in practice, when you're running a business like this, but again people can analyse the figures any way they like.
What he's missed is that the rents on new units are so cheap (lower than existing units), that the new openings will, cumulatively, over time, greatly improve the overall figures. Plus the retros from drinks suppliers will increase over time, boosting margins. His main focus is on the historic numbers, which is missing the point of a roll-out.
His article isn't actually bearish anyway. He concludes by basically saying that it's pretty good value, but maybe isn't due an immediate re-rating. That's a fair conclusion. Roll-outs take time, so my horizon on this one is c.5 years. By which time it is likely to be a very much larger, and more profitable business. Plus we get paid rising divis along the way.
I think that article is perhaps a case of over-analysing historic figures, and not seeing the bigger picture?
Regards, Paul.
Hi guys, I just left a Tracsis presentation at finnCap organised by Tamzin. Good event!
I was impressed with the Management Team and their conservative approach to acquisition. Avg price paid on previous acquisitions has been 3-5x post tax earnings and Management confirmed these earnings didn't then deteriorate in subsequent year (as is often the case when the "dressing" is removed). Great balance sheet, strong net cash position, reasonable margins. Ambition remains to double revenues and treble PBT over the next 5 years.
I'm not a holder but thinking about it.
In reply to narp, post #19
I don't think you can work backwards to get a share price like that! Market cap is the value of all the shares together. The loan was about £2 million but convertible at 76.5p a share, and so now with a much greater value.
Share price determined by earnings and guesses re: future cash flows. Sopheon has over $10m dollars cash, double what it had last year and revenue visibility is now at 14.5 million, 2.5 million more than last year. 94% retention of revenue by value and tax losses representing another significant asset.
Thanks for the report today. Brilliant as ever.
On Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) I to have read Phil Oakley's report and a couple of things in that struck me:
1. ROCE is not 38% but nearer 15%. In his opinion.
2. The accounts reverse out store opening costs (£800k per store) but if you are opening 60+ stores over the next few years these are ongoing costs and should be included. After all you can't have a roll out with refusing the sites you are rolling out can you?
I currently have a small position but suspect I will exit with a small loss on the basis that there is simply not enough clarity in the future profitability of the company and having been burnt by Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) ......
Now Next on the other hand bears closer examination.
In reply to purpleski, post #30
Is it fair to compare CRAW to RBG? At the peak CRAW was on a P/E of 220!
http://reports.stockopedia.co.uk/15811854/gb/Crawshaw_LSE_15811854_20151205.pdf
In reply to unwise2, post #31
No probably not but it was a rollout and I suspect that this is an areas I should stay clear of until I understand them (rollouts) better.
Have not yet sold but will think further over the next couple of days and then make a decision.