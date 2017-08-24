Small Cap Value Report (Thu 24 Aug 2017) - RBG, ENTU, UTW, SPE
Good morning, it's Paul here!
A theme which I keep coming back to, is the remarkable changes (mainly driven by technology) which are occurring across multiple sectors. This is causing a lot of problems (and creating opportunities) for investors. How do we pick the winners? Anything that looks like a future winner is probably already extremely expensive, because we're in a roaring bull market for growth companies. So that opens up a lot of downside risk, if sentiment on a particular share, or the whole market, suddenly falls.
Last night I read Howard Marks' latest memo, which (as usual) is utterly brilliant. He sounds the usual warning signals, which he is well known for. It's well worth a read, highly recommended. There seems little doubt to me that we're probably now in the euphoria stage of this bull market - i.e. near the end. However, that stage could go on for a while yet, and it's when the biggest profits are often made. Nobody knows when the bubble will burst.
Also, I see differences between now, and 1998-2000, when we had a massive bubble in tech, media & telecoms shares. Back then, all sorts of rubbish blue sky stocks soared to mad valuations. However, this time round, a lot of the very expensive stocks are actually fantastic, highly disruptive businesses (e.g. Amazon). We can argue about valuation all we like, but there's little doubt that once-in-a-lifetime changes are happening across multiple sectors. Just look at the difficulties retailers are facing from online competition, and the trail of destruction that Amazon and Google are leaving in their wakes.
Bargains?
In the past, once certain sectors became really cheap, you could buy them with the reasonable expectation that they would recover - mean reversion. However, that's no longer the case. With, say, struggling retailers, and whole sectors (e.g. car dealers) - lots of investors are wondering if those businesses will still exist in 10 years' time?
Take a look at Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) which warned on profits today. The share is currently down 24% today, but was down 30% earlier. This is the latest in an increasing long list of big companies which are surprising on the downside.
The company said something very interesting about mobile phone handsets, and I'm wondering what other companies this may have read-across to?
...However,…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company's bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening. Revolucion de Cuba bars are characterized by their 1940s Cuban-inspired style, with dark woods, traditional bar counters, antique tiles, vintage furniture, Havana-style ceiling fans, and original Cuban artwork and photographs. Its bars are located in various places, such as Cambridge, Ipswich and Norwich in South East; Bath, Plymouth and Southampton in South West; Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, Loughborough and Milton Keynes in Midlands; Cardiff and Swansea in Wales; Blackpool, Chester and Huddersfield in North West; Sheffield, Sunderland and York in North East, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. more »
Utilitywise plc is a United Kingdom-based business energy and water consultancy. The principal activity of the Company is of an intermediary for energy supplies to the commercial market. Its operating segments include Enterprise and Corporate. The Enterprise segment is engaged in energy procurement by negotiating rates with energy suppliers for small and medium-sized business customers throughout the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and certain European markets. The Corporate segment is engaged in energy procurement of larger industrial and commercial customers, often providing an account care service and offering a range of utility management products and services designed to help customers manage their energy consumption. It provides energy management services, including procurement, energy reduction and audit, carbon offsetting, smart metering, water brokerage, design, manufacture and supply of timers, controllers and building management systems, and the Internet of Things. more »
Sopheon plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of software and services in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market. The Company operates in two segments: North America and Europe. Its Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, resource and in-market management. Its offerings include alignment of long-term innovation plans with market requirements, industry regulations, and supply chain capabilities; generation and development of ideas and concepts to fill gaps relevant to achieving strategic initiatives; process and project management that tracks and enables decision making, focused on evaluating projects associated with innovation initiatives, and data management, analytics and integrity tools. Its subsidiaries include Sopheon Corporation, Alignent Software, Inc., Sopheon NV, Sopheon UK Ltd and Sopheon GmbH. more »
11 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Thanks Paul. Good overview of Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) opportunity, and interesting to hear your views of other valuations, which I do not have access to.
On the subject of customers keeping handsets longer: I spoke to Vodafone a few weeks ago about some issue and although I am still in contract for several months they asked if I was happy with my handset and did I want to move to a SIM only deal for just £11/month instead of upgrading the handset. It seems Vodafone are working against the mobile manufacturers.
I owe you a pint for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) as I'm in 6 figure profits on that one!
Thanks Paul
I find your introduction particularly illuminating food for thought. Regarding technology revolutions I'm trying to consider how the electric car revolution will feed into lithium and copper producers and the whole supply chain.
I've been long on both GAME Digital (LON:GMD) and Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) for a while. Good week so far :)
Jon
Note that the "irrevocable" undertakings can be revoked in the event of an alternative offer 5% above the Stonegate bid.
In reply to bwakem, post #2
Vodafone encouraging customers to keep old phones is probably helpful in their negotiations with phone manufacturers.
ie If there is not enough margin in the phone, then they will encourage use of old phones, so phone makers need to offer a better deal.
Well done on your calls Paul! I was wondering what your and others' thoughts on Sopheon (LON:SPE) were? You liked it at the last results but thought it was rather in the price - sure enough, it fell and I've topped up on the way down. Recovered in the run up to today's results which are good but not amazing so today's 6% gains have been lost. Worth hanging on for more upside and potential dividend? dyor of course
PS Mightn't it be likely that someone like google would bid for rightmove Rightmove (LON:RMV), given they have billions down the back of the sofa? What makes a company an Imagination Imagination Technologies (LON:IMG) and what makes it an £ARM?
Anyone else invested in Nanoco? They've been making very positive noises, have heavyweight manufacturing partners and first orders coming in. The share price coming under quite a bit of pressure though, a little bit worrying. What do others think?
Regards
Andrew
Looking at IQE (LON:IQE) most of the rise in there (its a electronics wafer supplier for various markets) seems to be because of the expected increased camera functionality for smart phones, and the likely demand for increased wafer production to facilitate it.
There's talk of 3D camera functionality in the Apple iphone 8 apparently requiring these wafer arrays.
Apple aren't advertising this new functionality as far as I am aware, but it is 'expected' according to rumour. Therefore whilst it is true the mobile phone market is becoming more mature, there can be some decent innovations which may drive it again in the medium term. Whether people value these innovations, I am less certain.
In reply to cholertonandrew, post #8
Andrew - They have £1m revenue against a £74m market cap, a StockRank of 2 and the share price is down around 80% in the last 5 years. Might be a bit speculative for the average SCVR reader. Is there something I'm missing?
In reply to FoolishBen, post #10
At first glance about Nanoco (LON:NANO) I was skeptical that it was a penny share hype. However it appears to have won a major order and revenues are about to ramp up. It is however a far cry from what I see as being a major disruptor to an industry