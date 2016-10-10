Small Cap Value Report (Thu 27 Apr 2017) - SVCA, RIC

Good morning! It's Paul here. I'll be doing today's report.
In the meantime, I covered loads more companies in yesterday's report, in the evening. I appreciate this isn't ideal for readers, but sometimes there's just so much going on during market hours that I can't concentrate properly on report writing.
So yesterday's report had a big section on Crawshaws (I quite like the deal with 2 Sisters, and have bought some stock personally). Other companies covered are results & trading updates from: Proactis, WANDisco, RedstoneConnect, HML Holdings, Reach4Entertainment, and Dillistone.
Today, I hope to cover;
Servoca (LON:SVCA) - trading update
Richoux (LON:RIC) - poor results & impending fundraising
Styles and Wood (LON:STY) - final results
Synectics (LON:SNX) - AGM statement
Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) - Preliminary results
Character (LON:CCT) - Interim results
IMImobile (LON:IMO) - trading update
So that will keep me busy for the rest of the day.
Servoca (LON:SVCA)
Share price: 27.25p (up 23.9% today)
No. shares: 123.7m
Market cap: £33.7m
Trading update - this staffing company has a year end of 30 Sep 2017, so it's reporting on H1 performance today.
Things seem to be going well;
We are pleased to report that following a positive start to the year, results for the first six months are ahead of internal expectations and significantly ahead of the corresponding period last year.
Outlook comments for H2 also sound positive;
The Group's diversified business mix has delivered a resilient performance and this gives the Board confidence as we enter the second half.
Valuation - it's the usual struggle to find broker research, but there's a FinnCap note on Research Tree from Dec 2016, which forecasts 2.4p adjusted EPS for this year. The Stockopedia consensus figure is in a similar ballpark, at 2.36p.
FinnCap said this morning that they're leaving forecasts unchanged. That's surprising, as the RNS suggests the company is out-performing. So personally I'd be inclined to base my valuation on maybe 2.5p or 2.6p EPS for this year?
That means, even after a big rise today, the valuation is probably just over 10 times this year's forecast earnings. That's probably about right - small…
