Small Cap Value Report (Thu 3 Aug 2017) - NXT, PURP, PMP, GATC
Good morning! It's Paul here.
I've got to be out of my hotel room by noon, so will rattle off as much as I can. Then I'll try to find a cafe that does an all-day breakfast, and has WiFi, to write a bit more.
I added some more to yesterday's report last night, which now covers: Revolution Bars, Johnston Press, Be Heard, Entu, and Walker Greenbank. Here is the link, if you wish to see that completed report.
Purplebricks (LON:PURP)
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
This ludicrously highly valued online estate agent often plunges in share price. These have been excellent buying opportunities. So it's a share which I monitor, and tend to buy these sharp dips. The same thing has happened in recent days, with a particularly sharp sell-off yesterday. So I rang my broker to buy some more. I could hear talking in the background, and my broker then made me aware that apparently PURP was about to be exposed for some kind of malpractice on the BBC's Watchdog programme. So I cut my buy order in half. That's a good example of how a traditional telephone broker can add value, by pointing out things I may not have spotted.
My feeling is that TV exposes tend to only have a passing impact on share prices, unless something really terrible is going on. As regards estate agents, most of us probably have a very low opinion of the entire sector. So I really don't see it as a particular problem that PURP has managed to upset some customers along the way. What do people expect, if they're only paying a fraction of the normal price for a service?
As it turned out, the Watchdog programme was fine. PURP seems to have breached advertising rules, forcing it to pull some adverts. Hardly the crime of the century. Their claims were broadly correct anyway, they just fell foul over some details. Furthermore, the undercover filming of 5 PURP agents threw up remarkably little dirt. I think filming any 5 estate agents undercover would throw up plenty of embarrassing things.
The CEO of PURP turned up at the Watchdog studios, and faced the music. He got some good points across, but I think should have been more contrite,…
In reply to herbie47, post #9
Yes, I noticed the statement "We are pleased to have reached positive outcomes on both our bank refinance and negotiations on the pension deficit" - this is another reason I describe them only as "fair value", and nothing more than that.
If Purplebricks (LON:PURP) is a buy in the first week of August at c.425p, was it not also a buy at the same level in the first week of July?
I'd be interested to know people's ideas on COnvatec ConvaTec (LON:CTEC), a previous Naked Trader buy - mild profit warning today, worth buying into the weakness? After sunburning my foot I can vouch for the efficacy of their burn plasters, at least...
I thought the CEO made a complete hash of it, even though Watchdog gave him an amazingly easy ride. The secret loans being snuck up on customers was especially bad, while the CEO looked sneaky and frazzled.
I suspect it will be fine but so unprofessional.
As a Purplebricks holder I just watched the BBC One Watchdog programme, and listened to the Radio 4 (You and Yours) programme. Can't say I thought the allegations amounted to much and the CEO performed reasonably OK in the former. The interviewer raised the issue of the agreements made with customers where they can avoid paying the fixed fee until later, alleging this is surely a "loan agreement" while Purplebricks argue it is a "credit facility". As it's simply a way of deferring payment I tend to agree with the company on this, but they have obviously chosen their words carefully if you look at their "service agreement" which is available on-line.
I think their interviews with the individual agents (who have experience in the sector and presumably therefore have worked for traditional agents), rather just indicated that they had not got out of bad habits of exaggerating somewhat in terms of sales numbers (estate agents have one of the lowest reputations of any profession as a result of past behaviour - good at putting a gloss on the facts).
But the surprising thing is that Purplebricks seem to sell over 85% of the houses they take on, which should be enough to persuade folks to pay an up-front fee - a new business model that I never thought would find acceptance when they first launched. And the recent sales trends have been very positive. I wouldn't like to comment on the valuation though, in case it all ends in tears.
In reply to bobo, post #13
Bobo: There is no secrecy about the "loans" and the company obviously argues that they are not technically "loan agreements" - just a way of deferring payment. See their contract here: https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/terms/service-agreement . Of course it could be that people don't read what they are signing up to - but that's retail consumers for you.
In reply to simoan, post #6
Si,
Thanks for that - it's always good to hear well-informed bearish views on any stock.
An interesting point you made about tax changes making contracting less appealing.
My finger is starting to hover near the sell button with Gattaca (LON:GATC) .
Regards, Paul.
In reply to bobo, post #13
There was no secret about PPI either....
In reply to Paul Scott, post #16
Paul,
Like you my patience with Gattaca (LON:GATC) was running short and it snapped this morning at 7am. I am normally very patient in these situations, particularly when there's a juicy well covered dividend whilst waiting for the business to turn around and share price to turn upwards. However, I'm not sure that looks at all likely after today's update, so I sold out.
Good luck, whatever you decide to do. The only reason I can see for holding is the dividend which will likely be maintained for the foreseeable and is not to be sniffed at.
All the best, Si
Regarding Communisis (CMS), it's worth noting on the positive side that:
- adjusted H1 EPS would have been up 11% but for a one-off exchange gain in H1'16
- digital/service based revenues are increasing nicely every results period, now up to 60% of revenues
- overseas income is similarly increasing every six months
- CMS has lovely long-term, revenue streams which are multi-year in many cases, with blue chip customers
- new bank facilities will lead to reduced finance costs, the savings increased by the steadily reducing net debt
- pension contributions are is now agreed and certain
- market expectations have been reiterated, being around 6.3p EPS (per Liberum), with a 2.6p dividend - that's a P/E at 49p of 7.8 and a 5.3% divi yield.
Surely it makes perfect sense in the context of the markets perceiving Next to be not just ex-growth but negative growth. Despite their online presence and weather-related boost to sales in June/July, they are still forecasting the top line to be somewhere between -3% and +0.5% compared to last year, with the bottom line between -13.9% and -6.4% lower.
Looking further ahead to FY19, the Stockopedia figures are indicating 0.5% growth on the top line and -10% on the bottom line, which would put profits around 16% below where they peaked in FY16.
Of course those forecasts could be unduly pessimistic but with the markets putting a premium on growth, a PE of 10 doesn't seem too misplaced to me based on forecasts as they currently stand.
Nice dividend though.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #2
Portmeirion has stated that they expect to have net cash at the year end of £1m Paul . Impressive cash performance from £9.7m debt in June 16
Thank you for your commentary
"But the surprising thing is that Purplebricks seem to sell over 85% of the houses they take on, "
You have to be careful of the definition of ‘sell’ with estate agents.
PURP trumpet the conversion from instruction to sale agreed as 86% in its latest presentation, but that is sales subject to contract.
What of course matters to the vendor is the likelihood of converting the instruction into a completion.
That is where things become murky with PURP.
You see, unlike quoted agents Foxtons, Countrywide and LSL, PURP does not disclose completion numbers.
Such figures are apparently “commercially sensitive” to PURP and I think the boss suggested in the recent results presentation that their disclosure could confuse observers given the high rate of growth the business is experiencing.
I would argue that if PURP wanted to dismiss the ongoing allegations of it being simply nothing more than an advertising gateway to Rightmove, then the firm’s completion numbers ought to be disclosed. Observers would then be able to make their own judgement as to whether PURP can convert instructions into actual completions.
I mean, the boss claims PURP leads the way on transparency, efficiency etc, and yet he shys away on publicising the most important stat for his potential customers — how likely will I complete on my house sale through PURP?
Anyway, from the latest results presentation, PURP did state it had “sold and completed on £5.8bn (2016: £2.77bn)", which suggests the firm sold and completed on property worth £3bn during 2017.
Let’s say the average completion price was £225k — about the UK average. £3bn divided by £225k gives 13.3k completions.
PURP also disclosed annual revenue was £47m and average revenue per instruction was £1,088. That suggests instructions came to 43k during 2017, although it is not clear whether revenue is supported by non-instruction revenue.
(A quick check of the 2016 annual report did not suggest there was material non-instruction revenue, but I did see this:
“Fees earned on instruction of residential property are accounted for at the point of publication of advert to property portals, the point at which the Company’s obligations are complete.”
Sounds a bit ominous for vendors.)
Anyway, 43k of instructions versus 13.3k of completions equals a 31% instruction to completion rate.
I am not sure that is impressive. I have seen talk of a general industry 60% figure, but who knows whether that is true?
I guess the dilemma for vendors is whether they pay upfront for what appears to be a low chance of a completion.
"Apparently,Matthew Earl is short of Purplebricks !"
Would not surprise me if Gotham came out with another dossier.
All in all I can't help feel uncomfortable with Purplebricks (LON:PURP) for the reasons people have mentioned. I have sold my holding recently because I felt that it's not clear how strong their moat is. To pay the kind of price it is at you would have to be very comfortable and I am just not.
In reply to TMFMayn, post #22
There's a fascinating piece of analysis here ;http://www.tabhair.com/tag/purplebricks/
Trust Pilot review 'management" might be the next shoe to drop as the company keeps pointing to them as validation but they appear to be slightly unusual, they're not alone SCS (LON:SCS) put great emphasis on them as well ,I sold out there after a few minutes browsing the reviews left me uncomfortable
I've no position withPurplebricks (LON:PURP) as I'm useless on these sort of stocks , it may grow into its valuation just fine
In reply to simoan, post #18
Numis, the Gattaca (LON:GATC) house broker, have cut their EPS forecasts to 33.8p for 2017, and 35p for 2018. That still leaves the dividends covered, but by less than x1.5. The yield does seem to be sustainable, and capital growth may be dragged in on its wake.
In reply to andrea34l, post #8
I have a good sized holding in CMS. Partly because there is what looks like a fairly safe dividend of 5.2% and probably a bit more (Stockopedia's figure is wrong) but encouraged because Richard Griffiths has gradually increased his holding to nearly 44 milion shares. However, certainly not a share that Paul is likely to go for!
In reply to TMFMayn, post #22
A few years back a friend who ran her own estate agency told me that only a third of sales agreed actually went through. If so, Purplebricks (LON:PURP) are about on the industry average.
The major problem with Purplebricks (LON:PURP) 's value proposition from the customer's perspective is that once the agent has your fee he/she has no substantial incentive to put a lot of effort into seeing the whole sale process through as it doesn't gain him/her extra money.
So, a substantial issue is does the customer believe that he will get a completed sale through them or not? This is all about reputation management. If it turns out that a significant proportion of Trustpilot reviews are only reviews of the initial process of signing up and not the whole process through to completion then that could undermine their credibility. Equally if it turns out, as some have suggested, that some Trustpilot reviews may not be genuine or that negative ones are unfairly disputed by the company again the reputational damage could be significant.
For anyone who thinks reputation is unimportant- think Ratners!
Some talk about the company having a moat. From what I can see what they have is a disruptive business model that can be easily copied and a large marketing spend that can also be copied by others by spending less but being more focused. This is not a moat. It is only a first mover advantage. This type of advantage fades as "copycat" competitors emerge. Example are direct selling of insurance (Direct Line were one of the first now everyone does it) and low cost airlines (EasyJet and Ryanair were the early successes, now there are others that are also successful - Norwegian, Wizz, Vueling - and of significant size). I don't hold Purplebricks but if I did I would exit as soon as first mover advantage starts to fade or any sign of significant doubts about their completion success rates or reputational damage emerge.